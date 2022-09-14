Read full article on original website
‘Kiin’: Watch ‘The Silent Films’ Companion Short Film To Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s Cannes Hit
After its debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Agnieszka Smoczyńska‘s English-language feature debut, “The Silent Twins,” hits theaters this Friday. But before that, check out Fenn O’Meally‘s short companion piece to the film, “Kiin,” with words by actresses Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence and June & Jennifer Gibbons.
‘The Rings of Power’: How Director J.A. Bayona Used Music to Keep the Actors in the Zone
Director J.A. Bayona loves to play music while filming to get keep the actors in the right mood
‘Fairy Tale’: Paul Greengrass Will Adapt Stephen King’s Latest Bestseller
This news may shock no one, but Stephen King is the living author with the most film adaptations to his name. Hollywood and TV have adapted his work for decades, almost since he first broke out on bestseller lists in the mid-70s. So, no surprise that “Fairy Tale,” his latest bestseller, which only came out in hardcover earlier this month, will get a big-screen adaptation of its own.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cinematographer Disputes Drama During Filming: The “Most Harmonious Set I’ve Ever Been On”
The drama surrounding actor/director Olivia Wilde’s upcoming high-concept genre drama, “Don’t Worry Darling,” has reached something of a fever pitch in recent weeks, veering into tabloid-y/gossip territory. Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, the “Don’t Worry Darling” back story is complicated but essentially centers on Shia LaBeouf being replaced on the film with Styles (Wilde suggested he was fired, LaBeouf said he quit), and Pugh, upset about various issues surrounding the film, its production, its marketing and more. Exacerbating it all, a leaked video where Wilde seems to throw the actress under the bus in favor of convincing LaBeouf to stay on the picture. In short, it’s a mess, and if you read some of the more gossipy items in Puck News recently—suggesting that Wilde and Styles, who are romantically involved, would disappear from the set for long periods, annoying Pugh in the process—it all just becomes hyper melodrama. Pugh skipped the press conference recently for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival and ducked out early after the screening, seemingly validating the claims of beef between her and Wilde.
‘The Maiden’: Graham Foy’s Feature Debut Looks For The Magic But Fails To Capture It [TIFF]
What does the title of Graham Foy‘s “The Maiden” mean? The film’s early title card reveals that it’s a graffiti tag for Kyle (Justin Sluiter) and Colton (Marcel T. Jiminez), two friends in ’90s Calgary who litter their hometown with the marker. Wherever they go, so goes their signature, a sign for their presence at their high school, the half-built houses they loiter in, or the ravine they like to hang out at, with train tracks overhead. But by the end of Foy’s feature debut, when the tag also signifies an absence and perhaps the presence of something more, it’s clear that he wants this tag, and in turn, his film’s title, to resonate with significance for the audience. For Foy, this graffiti isn’t a marker so much as a potent symbol, something that activates various levels of importance for him and his movie.
‘The Acolyte’: Manny Jacinto Joins The Cast Of Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series, Charlie Barnett Also In Final Negotiations
There’s a lot of “Star Wars” to come before “The Acolyte” makes its Disney+ debut. But the more news that breaks about the upcoming show, the more exciting it sounds. Earlier this month, “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, who just won an Emmy for his role on that show, joined Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith on “The Acolyte” cast. And now, it looks like a couple of other actors have joined the ensemble.
‘The Young Arsonists’ Review: Sheila Pye’s Striking Feature Debut Wants To Burn It All Down [TIFF]
#MeToo has done a lot of good for culture in the five years since the movement’s birth. But there’s bad to take with that good, too, like the endless and awkward sloganeering that commodified the cause as a series of catchphrases: Dismantle the patriarchy; smash the patriarchy; burn down the patriarchy. The last of these, at least, fell out of popular use after Daenerys Targaryen’s blazing heel turn in the “Game of Thrones” finale, because no one wants the necessary work of breaking up macho monopolies over levers of power associated with the indiscriminate incineration of innocent men, women, and children.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Career Advice For Timothée Chalamet? “No Hard Drugs And No Superhero Movies”
After his 2017 star turn in Luca Guadaginino‘s “Call Me By Your Name,” Timothée Chalamet has become Hollywood’s new young heartthrob. And Chalamet’s done a good job bolstering up that reputation with his turns in “Lady Bird,” “The French Dispatch,” and “Dune.” Up next for the actor? Guadagnino’s latest, “Bones And All,” fresh off its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
‘Constantine’: Keanu Reeves Will Return For A Belated Sequel, Francis Lawrence Directing Again
The DC-related supernatural property “Constantine” has been in the air for the last two years. Whispers of a belated sequel with Keanu Reeves were bandied about at one point and then seemingly squashed in 2021 when Reeves was asked by reporters and said he “would love to” make a “Constantine” sequel, but the studios weren’t interested. Instead, Warner Bros. and HBO Max went ahead with a “Constantine” series from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot productions that was supposed to kick off an interconnected world of supernatural DC projects like “Justice League Dark,” but none of those projects have yet come to fruition.
‘From Scratch’ Trailer: Zoe Saldana Falls In Love Abroad In New October-Set Netflix Mini-Series
Does love have the power to transcend family and cultural differences? According to Tembi Locke, it totally does, and “From Scratch,” a new limited series from Netflix, is out to prove that point. Based on Locke’s memoir of the same name, the eight-episode mini-series stars Zoe Saldaña as...
‘Blade Runner 2099’: Amazon Orders Sequel Series With Ridley Scott On Board As Executive Producer
Amazon already has one giant fantasy series currently airing on Prime Video with “Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.” Now they want to take over the streaming sci-fi market with “Blade Runner 2099,” a “Blade Runner” sequel series, with Ridley Scott on board as executive producer.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
Disney Reveals 2023 Schedule: Dating Pixar Films, ‘Snow White’ & ‘Next Goal Wins’
Just a week ago, Walt Disney Studios unveiled new projects, dropped cast reveals, and revealed exclusive new content at their D23 Expo. Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation; the studio flexed with all their biggest I.P. Well, one week later, and Disney is revealing release dates for much of this content.
‘Barbie’: Saoirse Ronan Is “Gutted” She Won’t Be In Greta Gerwig’s Upcoming Film Due To Scheduling Conflicts
After “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” it’d only make sense for Saoirse Ronan to reunite with Greta Gerwig for her upcoming “Barbie.” And that was the plan until scheduling conflicts got in the way. But, due to that, unfortunately, Gerwig won’t be a “Barbie” girl next year.
‘The Smack’: Casey Affleck & ‘1883’ Star Isabel May To Star In New Indie Heist Thriller
Isabel May may be a newcomer to Hollywood, but she’s enjoying breakout success on Taylor Sheridan‘s “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Now she’ll star alongside Casey Affleck in “The Smack,” an upcoming indie heist thriller from director David M. Rosenthal. READ MORE:...
Criterion’s December 2022 Titles Include A Michael Haneke Trilogy Box Set, ‘Cooley High’ & More
Cinephiles take note, it’s that good cineaste time of the month: The Criterion Collection has unveiled its latest line-up, this time for December to wrap up 2022. The boutique DVD-Blu-Ray label is ending the year with quite a bang, including two trilogy box sets—one from Austrian fear-meister Michael Haneke and one from the lesser-known Mai Zetterling, a Swedish actor turned director who worked with Ingmar Bergman and then started making her own films in the 1960s.
‘How To Blow Up A Pipeline’ Director Daniel Goldhaber On Channeling Political Restlessness In Genre Film [Interview]
Daniel Goldhaber announced “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” the film he made with Jordan Sjol, Ariala Barer, and Daniel Garber, on the morning of August 3rd, just out of nowhere, like Beyoncé dropping an album. It’s not only the spontaneity of the announcement that feels fitting, but the devil-does-care energy and urgency to it: not merely a “we did a thing,” but, like its assemblage of characters assemble in the film, a bomb waiting to go off.
‘Inappropriate Behavior’: Bobby Cannavale To Star In Road Trip Comedy With Robert DeNiro, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga & More
Bobby Cannavale has a busy 2022 with “Blonde,” Netflix‘s “The Watcher,” and “Seriously Red” all coming out before the end of the year. Now he has his next project lined up: “Inappropriate Behavior,” a road-trip family comedy with a stacked ensemble cast.
‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Trailer: John Lee Hancock Directs A Supernatural Stephen King Story Starring Jaeden Martell & Donald Sutherland
Who knows what happens in Stephen King’s mind, the author of such horror classics as “IT” and “The Shining.” It’s a mystery as to how King can conjure up such horrific tales, whether that be a lengthy novel or a short story. King’s latest big-screen adaptation comes from John Lee Hancock’s “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” a cautionary tale based on an unlikely friendship between a young boy and a reclusive billionaire in his 80s.
‘Decision To Leave’ Trailer: Park Chan-wook’s Romantic Murder Mystery Hits Theaters On October 14
It’s been six long years since Park Chan-wook‘s last outing, “The Handmaiden.” But now, the South Korean master director is back with his latest, “Decision To Leave.” And if his Best Director win for the film at the Cannes Film Festival this year is any indication, Park hasn’t lost a step.
