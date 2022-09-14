Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
KDWN
A’ja Wilson has Aces on brink of first WNBA championship
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces talks with Tee Morant, father of NBA player Ja Morant, after the Aces' 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun to win Game Two of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs finals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
How to watch: Bishop Gorman vs. Brookwood is ESPN's high school football game of the week
Dylan Lonergan and Brookwood make the cross-country trek to face nationally ranked Nevada team
Fox5 KVVU
Pickleball championship coming to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pickleball championship event is coming to the Las Vegas Strip later this year. The 2022 Bubly Team Championships will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Friday, Dec. 16-Sunday, Dec. 18. The even will air on Tennis Channel on Friday and Saturday, then ABC on Sunday.
news3lv.com
Twerk n' Tone Fitness
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're looking for a way to shake up your workout routine, why not "twerk" it out?. Joining us now with more is the CEO and creator of Twerk n' Tone, Shawnta' Jackson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Emmys’ Best and Worst Dressed
Las Vegas(KLAS)- It is that time again when Frank Marino joins us to talk about all the fashion hit and misses from the 74th Emmys’ Gold Carpet.
knpr
The man who helped bring major events to Las Vegas announces retirement
You can chart the evolution of Las Vegas’ concert and sports industries through the resume of Pat Christenson. Initially brought to Las Vegas in 1980, he helped open UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center in 1983. And he had a vision: To bring major live acts and professional sports to Southern Nevada.
Las Vegas school named as National Blue Ribbon school
A Las Vegas school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School was the only Las Vegas school to make the list.
casinonewsdaily.com
Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month
Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
themobmuseum.org
Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts
Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
thehypemagazine.com
Afrikfest Returns for the 4th Year Making History with a 3-Day Weekend Celebration of African Culture
Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 through September 24 of 2022. Today they’ve announced the return of their festival kicking off at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Afrikfest is a beautiful opportunity for the Nevada community to learn about African culture and traditions directly from African, Afro-Caribbean, African American, and Afro-Latinos. Now in their 4th year, this year’s event is made possible by the World Renowned, MGM Hotel and Resorts, and Kingdom of Kush Investment Group, the foundation and future international business hub for smart city economic and cultural growth in Africa and the Diaspora.
IN THIS ARTICLE
themobmuseum.org
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades
Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: This is not the end of the story
Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
news3lv.com
Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
travelnoire.com
Martha Stewart Opens First Restaurant, The Bedford, In Las Vegas
Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity to open a restaurant. The author, host, and lifestyle connoisseur took her talents to Las Vegas to open her new restaurant, The Bedford, on the strip.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Hotel proposed near Allegiant Stadium with guest parking garage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A developer is looking to build a hotel with a parking garage near Allegiant Stadium, adding a convenient option for Las Vegas Raiders fans and attendees of other concerts and special events. The 19-story, 340-room hotel, proposed by New Angle Development, would be built along...
Fox5 KVVU
Fans can now buy concessions at Allegiant Stadium without paying at checkout
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans can now purchase various concessions at Allegiant Stadium without stopping to pay at the checkout. According to an news release, the stadium has launched four “Zippin” checkout-free stores on the 300 level of the stadium. The release says that the stores have...
Las Vegas Weekly
Wake up to señorita bread at Las Vegas’ Starbread Bakery
A warm pastry is often the only thing that can get me out of bed in the morning. A sweet doughnut? A flaky croissant? Consider me conscious. Enter Starbread Bakery. Since originating in Vallejo, California, in 1988, the business has expanded to 12 spots in California, and Las Vegas’ first location celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.
Rail roots: Las Vegas no longer a railroad town, but it left a mark
For Las Vegas, the threat of a rail strike dredged up century-old strike history and an opportunity to look at the city's current relationship with railroads.
Comments / 1