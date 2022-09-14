ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Sheriff's investigators search Supervisor Sheila Kuehl's home

By City News Service
 2 days ago

SANTA MONICA (CNS) - Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a search warrant at the home of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl this morning as part of a public corruption investigation.

Kuehl -- who has clashed repeatedly with Sheriff Alex Villanueva and called for his resignation -- was escorted from her home in Santa Monica at around 7 a.m., and said she was alone in the house, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

Sheriff's deputies went inside her home, and could be seen opening and closing doors and taking photos or videos.

Detectives from the LASD's Public Corruption Unit also served search warrants at the homes of Patricia "Patti" Giggans and at the headquarters of Peace Over Violence, the nonprofit agency run by Giggans, who is a close friend of Kuehl's and sits on the Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission.

The unit also served warrants at the County Hall of Administration and LA Metro Headquarters.

"The investigation has been shared with a federal agency who continue to monitor," the sheriff's department said Wednesday.

The reason for the searches was not immediately clear.

Kuehl told Fox11 that the search warrant was a "bogus non-investigation."

The sheriff's department has been investigating Peace Over Violence, stemming from allegations by a county employee that Kuehl aided the nonprofit in winning a contract with the transit agency to operate a hotline for reporting sexual harassment on buses and trains.

Kuehl and her staff have denied those allegations.

The fallout from Wednesday's search of Shelia Kuehl's Santa Monica home by Sheriff's deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl's home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro's offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans' nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
Op-ed: Supervisor Kuehl responds to LASD search warrant of her home

As a County Supervisor, I've done everything I could to bring appropriate oversight and supervision to the LA County Sheriff's Department, a department that has become more and more uncontrolled and troubled under the current Sheriff. It has continued to be plagued with wrongful death and excessive force lawsuits which have to be paid for with taxpayer money, and has run up a ballooning deficit. Current law gives the Supervisors limited legal authority over the Sheriff.
