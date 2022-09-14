Q As our son will go to university next year, we are considering buying a flat or property in the city where the university is for him to live in. We want to buy the property as a first-time buyer in my wife’s name as she doesn’t currently own property in her sole name. However, when my wife applied for a mortgage, the bank suggested that she take out a joint mortgage as her income is not enough for her to get one on her own. However, I have two properties under my name and one of them with a small amount of mortgage left. Does including my name with my wife in the mortgage affect her first-time buying status? Will this lead to a higher charge for a second property?

REAL ESTATE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO