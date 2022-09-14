Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Reno
City of Reno offering hundreds of trees at discounted rates
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno is offering 300 trees to customers at a steep discount in an effort to conserve energy. The discounted trees are made possible through a partnership with the city and ReLEAF Reno. Residents can reserve one 5-gallon sized tree here for $20 each.
FOX Reno
After latest illegal sideshow, Reno councilwoman wants more police resources, task force
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After the latest illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend, councilwoman Naomi Duerr said she wants more police resources to crack down on the dangerous trend. Video shared on the Nextdoor app and provided to News 4-Fox 11 shows a...
FOX Reno
City of Sparks narrows down search for new fire chief to six finalists
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In the search for a new fire chief, the City of Sparks announced on Wednesday that they'll choose between six finalists to fill the open position. The City has been actively recruiting for the next fire chief after Chief Jim Reid...
FOX Reno
As poor air quality continues to plague northern Nevada, Reno Aces forced to move games
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aces have been forced to move their games to Sacramento as poor air quality continues to blanket northern Nevada. A six-games series between the Aces and the River Cats was supposed to start in the Biggest Little City on Tuesday but was ultimately moved to Sacramento due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Reno
Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
FOX Reno
Poor air quality closes all Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools Friday
TRUCKEE, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools will be closed on Sept. 16 due to poor air quality caused by smoke from California wildfires. Extracurricular activities are also canceled. In addition to the poor air quality, schools officials say they are...
FOX Reno
Inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival happening Sept. 18
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nonprofit organization Jewish Nevada will host their first Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival this Sunday at McKinley Arts & Culture Center in Reno. Jewish Nevada community engagement coordinator Mara Langer and Terry Dillaplain from Nice Cream Nitro joined Fox 11 to talk about the event.
FOX Reno
Seeliger Elementary School students learn about fire safety
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crew members of a Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire team provided demonstrations and fire safety tips to grade schoolers at Seeliger Elementary School. Officials with the Carson City School District say the subject was top-of-mind for all the students, given the poor air quality in the region because of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Reno
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South Reno, causes road closure
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after being struck by a car in South Reno, causing road closures Wednesday night. The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian on South Meadows Parkway around 10:00 p.m. According to...
FOX Reno
New care center provides resources for Reno community
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A partnership between Silver Summit and Summit Behavioral Health Systems has opened a new facility to at-risk residents seeking assistance with behavioral healthcare, an issue that continues to increase among Nevada’s homeless population. Mill Street Care Center celebrated its grand...
FOX Reno
School district releases statement about armed man boarding bus in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City School District released a statement about an armed man who was arrested after boarding an elementary school bus on Wednesday, Sept. 14. School administrators say they were informed Thursday that an unauthorized person boarded a student-occupied school...
FOX Reno
Should Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? City council begins debate
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Should the city of Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? The city council started debating some of the important questions surrounding lounges Wednesday. It comes after the Nevada legislature voted to legalize lounges last year — four years after recreational marijuana was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Reno
Washoe County detectives continue to search for leads in Anna Scott's murder
Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office are making a desperate plea for anyone with information in the death of Anna Scott to come forward. Scott, 23, was found dead in a burned out car on I-580 south of Reno during the early morning hours of February 3, 2022. The...
FOX Reno
Therapy Thursday: Toxic People Pleasing
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It's popular for mental health influencers to give health and therapy advice on social media now--like on Tik Tok and Instagram. One topic that's recently being talked about is "toxic people pleasing." Nora Ann Brucklacher with Sierra Sunrise Wellness Group shares her thoughts on people pleasing and if it's really all that bad.
Comments / 0