New Dual Admission pilot program will help more students transfer to UC

The University of California is launching a pilot program next spring that could help thousands more California students transfer to a UC campus. The UC Dual Admission pilot program creates a new transfer path for California high school students who are ineligible for admission because they haven’t met all of UC’s subject matter requirements.
San José Spotlight

Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy and what action is needed to protect it. Why would a small local news organization sue the 10th largest city in the country? What could it possibly gain? The legal costs are... The post Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley ranked as best public university by US News

UC Berkeley is back on top as the number one public school in the nation after being ranked second since 2020, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022–23 rankings. This year, UC Berkeley moved up to tie with UCLA for the top position, with all nine...
San Francisco Examiner

Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision

San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
kalw.org

San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves controversial SFPD surveillance policy

In a 2 to 1 vote on Monday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors' Rules Committee approved a controversial new policy guiding the SFPD’s use of non-city cameras. The police will now be able to access private cameras, such as residents’ Ring doorbell cameras, in real time without needing a warrant. Previously, the SFPD was only able to access footage from such cameras when they believed a crime had occurred.
SFGate

The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city

One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal.  Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.   
KTVU FOX 2

Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence

A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
San José Spotlight

San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.

San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
