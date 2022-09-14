Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base; 400 Flight Attendants DisplacedKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
universityofcalifornia.edu
New Dual Admission pilot program will help more students transfer to UC
The University of California is launching a pilot program next spring that could help thousands more California students transfer to a UC campus. The UC Dual Admission pilot program creates a new transfer path for California high school students who are ineligible for admission because they haven’t met all of UC’s subject matter requirements.
Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond
This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy and what action is needed to protect it. Why would a small local news organization sue the 10th largest city in the country? What could it possibly gain? The legal costs are... The post Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley ranked as best public university by US News
UC Berkeley is back on top as the number one public school in the nation after being ranked second since 2020, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022–23 rankings. This year, UC Berkeley moved up to tie with UCLA for the top position, with all nine...
akronjewishnews.com
California school district adopts ethnic-studies curriculum accused of anti-Semitism
This academic year, Hayward Unified School District (HUSD), a public school district serving the city of Hayward in Alameda County near San Francisco, will implement an ethnic-studies curriculum created by a group that has faced accusations of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism from Jewish leaders and state officials. The district in the...
FOXBusiness
San Francisco airport workers 'arrested and cited' after 'civil disobedience'
A food workers union at San Francisco International Airport says 41 protesters were arrested and cited for blocking traffic. The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Friday press release that the group intended to practice "civil disobedience" with the potential to "block traffic" in protest for higher wages.
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision
San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
indybay.org
Terrorism, Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By HR DPH
San Francisco General Hospital workers who are members and leaders of SF General Hospital SEIU 1021 talk about the bullying, systemic racism against themselves and their members. They also talk about the death of SEIU 1021 General Hospital worker Michael Polyak who faced mob bullying by management which led to his death from a stroke.
Fewer candidates are running for city council — is the switch to district elections to blame?
The Bay Area is home to two of the nation’s three most powerful politicians in Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. It is one of the most politically involved regions in the U.S. and is credited as the birthplace of the modern Free Speech Movement.
Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees in San Francisco
"It is our priority to maintain a safe environment for everyone attending the event," a Salesforce spokesperson said.
kalw.org
San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves controversial SFPD surveillance policy
In a 2 to 1 vote on Monday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors' Rules Committee approved a controversial new policy guiding the SFPD’s use of non-city cameras. The police will now be able to access private cameras, such as residents’ Ring doorbell cameras, in real time without needing a warrant. Previously, the SFPD was only able to access footage from such cameras when they believed a crime had occurred.
The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city
One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal. Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.
KTVU FOX 2
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
MSNBC
Claire McCaskill: Mike Lindell got a little piece of law yesterday
sfstandard.com
‘The System Failed Him’: SF Educator Battled Insurance Glitches Before Dying From Cancer
In July, several months into the San Francisco Unified School District’s disastrous payroll switch, one of its longtime paraeducators, Eddy Alarcon, underwent tests to get to the bottom of some recent health issues. That’s when the Mission District native—who had preexisting diabetes and high blood pressure—was informed he no...
KTVU FOX 2
Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence
A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.
San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
Foster City Chinese restaurant burglarized, raising community's concern over rise in property crimes
Foster City's website touts itself as the 63rd safest city in America. But now residents are concerned after a recent string of criminal activity.
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
Comments / 3