Travel

Here's how much money you need to afford rent in the 15 most expensive U.S. cities

You'll need to earn at least twice as much as most Americans if you want to rent an average-priced apartment in the most expensive U.S. cities, a new analysis finds. In just under half of the 50 most-populated cities in the States, the cost of housing is unaffordable to most renters, according to a study by Apartment Guide, a rental search website. This finding is based on the idea that rent costs should only be 30% of a household budget, which is a common rule of thumb recommended by personal finance experts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
How To Retire With No Savings

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about half of Americans ages 55-66 have no retirement savings at all. If you’re one of them, you’re facing an uphill battle as you look toward life beyond your earning years — but you already know that. Important: 7 Surprisingly Easy...
Your Complete Guide to Retirement Planning in Your 60s

Once you’re in your 60s, it’s time to kick your retirement planning into high gear. At this stage of your career, you’re likely at or near your peak earnings, which makes it a great time to shuffle as much money as possible into your 401(k), IRA or other retirement accounts. But it’s also the time to start really thinking about what your retirement is going to look like. For years or even decades, retirement has probably seemed like some mythical event in the distant future.
Should You Consider a Mobile Home in Your Retirement Planning?

For many retirees, life after work is all about downsizing, and with the exception of maybe a tiny house, scaling back to a mobile home is about as far down in size as most people can go. Mobile home living has long gotten a bad rap, but in recent years, the lifestyle has attracted new demographics, including younger and more affluent people as well as retirees who have the option of purchasing a traditional home.
From Smoking to Skydiving: 12 Activities That Make It Harder to Buy Life Insurance

Certain risky hobbies can result in increased life insurance premiums -- or even denial of coverage. Life insurers ask about hobbies when determining whether to issue a policy. Some hobbies and activities are considered high risk and can result in higher insurance rates. These "dangerous" activities range from vaping to...
