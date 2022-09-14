Read full article on original website
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Read More: 5 Best...
Here's how much money you need to afford rent in the 15 most expensive U.S. cities
You'll need to earn at least twice as much as most Americans if you want to rent an average-priced apartment in the most expensive U.S. cities, a new analysis finds. In just under half of the 50 most-populated cities in the States, the cost of housing is unaffordable to most renters, according to a study by Apartment Guide, a rental search website. This finding is based on the idea that rent costs should only be 30% of a household budget, which is a common rule of thumb recommended by personal finance experts.
6 Purchases Retirees Almost Never Regret
Retirees typically live on a fixed income, so every purchase must be carefully thought out. After all, the money they spend likely won't be replaced. But some products, services and experiences really...
How To Retire With No Savings
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about half of Americans ages 55-66 have no retirement savings at all. If you’re one of them, you’re facing an uphill battle as you look toward life beyond your earning years — but you already know that. Important: 7 Surprisingly Easy...
Verge of Retirement? These Establishments Offer Senior Discounts for Those 50 and Older
One of the perks of hitting the half-century mark is that you suddenly enter the world of senior discounts — without really being a senior. Even better, people who turn 50 are typically in their peak earning years, which means discounts arrive just as you are raking in the most income.
Your Complete Guide to Retirement Planning in Your 60s
Once you’re in your 60s, it’s time to kick your retirement planning into high gear. At this stage of your career, you’re likely at or near your peak earnings, which makes it a great time to shuffle as much money as possible into your 401(k), IRA or other retirement accounts. But it’s also the time to start really thinking about what your retirement is going to look like. For years or even decades, retirement has probably seemed like some mythical event in the distant future.
The Best Places in Every State To Live on a Fixed Income
The average Social Security benefit for retired workers is $1,548 per month. That comes out to $18,576 in annual benefits for a single person, or $37,152 per year for a couple -- about $31,500 less...
10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings
GOBankingRates found that 42% of adults have less than $10,000 saved. If you're in the same boat, learn which cities are the most affordable for retirees.
Working in Retirement: 5 Ways To Turn Your Passions Into Extra Income
Many workers dream of retirement as the time to stop working and enjoy a life of leisure. But others view retirement as the time they can finally choose what they want to do and explore their...
Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...
Should You Consider a Mobile Home in Your Retirement Planning?
For many retirees, life after work is all about downsizing, and with the exception of maybe a tiny house, scaling back to a mobile home is about as far down in size as most people can go. Mobile home living has long gotten a bad rap, but in recent years, the lifestyle has attracted new demographics, including younger and more affluent people as well as retirees who have the option of purchasing a traditional home.
From Smoking to Skydiving: 12 Activities That Make It Harder to Buy Life Insurance
Certain risky hobbies can result in increased life insurance premiums -- or even denial of coverage. Life insurers ask about hobbies when determining whether to issue a policy. Some hobbies and activities are considered high risk and can result in higher insurance rates. These "dangerous" activities range from vaping to...
'I love the sense of community': Meet the 31-year-old living in a building of retirees in Naples, Florida
When Liz White visited her parents in Naples, Florida last year, she had no idea she would end up with an apartment of her own in the same building full of retirees. In 2021, White was living in downtown Philadelphia when her job as a marketing account director became fully remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
