Read full article on original website
Related
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Springfield, IL (with Photos & Maps)
Springfield is the state capital of Illinois, so it’s safe to assume that even though there are plenty of restaurants, people will still have a hard time figuring out which ones are of quality. For that reason, we will help you locate the 15 best restaurants in Springfield, IL.
wlds.com
Murphys Honored With M.A.D.D. Legacy Award
The Illinois chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its 13th annual Law Enforcement Recognition Dinner in Springfield this past Saturday. The MADD Hero Awards are presented to officers, prosecutors, and community partners across the state for excellence in their field. This event is made possible, in part, through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
WCIA
Family shopping spree at Brass Horn Kids
Brass Horn Too is a boutique in downtown Decatur, satisfying a local need for quality women’s clothing, accessories, and specialty gifts. And now, Brass Horn Kids has joined the fun! Enjoy a full family shopping spree at this charming children’s boutique. The Brass Horn Too is a mirror...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you love to go out with your friends and family members and your favourite thing to order is a steak, then you are in good hand because that's what this article is all about - amazing places where you can indulge in delicious steaks. And if you happen to live in Illinois, then even better because you can visit them anytime. If not, save this article for your next trip to Illinois and make sure you make a stop at any of these great steakhouses if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
wlds.com
LLCC Seeks Literacy Volunteers
Lincoln Land Community College is seeking volunteers to assist adults in improving their reading, math, writing, and/or English language skills. The community college is recognizing Adult Education and Family Literacy Week next week and officials with the school say it’s an important time to talk about the need and value of literacy volunteers.
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
2 local businesses broken into
Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
Illinois quick hits: Bed, Bath and Beyond closing six Illinois stores; I-74 bridge an awards finalist
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales.
City of Decatur looking to sell former fire station
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is now accepting proposals regarding the sale of former Fire Station 3. The station, located at 1308 West Eldorado Drive, closed last year as it grew older. A new Station 3 opened nearby and now serves as the headquarters of the firefighter companies that were formerly based […]
wlds.com
Roodhouse Public Library Gets New Director
The Roodhouse Public Library has a new director. Tracy Wells was hired at the beginning of the month to take over the position. Long-time director Becky Clemons retired at the end of last month after several years. The Library Board had been looking for a new director since June. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tspr.org
Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication
Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
Herald & Review
Rural Illinois hospitals challenged by workforce shortages
When the Illinois Health and Hospital Association conducted its Small and Rural Hospitals Annual Meeting in Springfield this summer, worker retention and recruitment was a major theme. Two of the largest impacts on workforce include stress from the pandemic and a shortage of health care professionals, said Ted Rogalski, Illinois...
Herald & Review
New building, new animals enhance Decatur's Ag Academy
DECATUR – Brysyn Schnetzler thought getting ducklings for the Living Science Farm would be a good idea. “We've never had ducks before and I thought, 'why not?'” said Brysyn, the president of the Eisenhower High School FFA. The peeping of the little ducks is constant, but when a...
wmay.com
Candidate Launches Bid For Open Springfield Ward 4 Seat
The first candidate has come forward to announce a run for Springfield’s open Ward 4 seat. Longtime Springfield city employee Larry Rockford is hoping to replace John Fulgenzi, who announced earlier this year he would not seek another term. Rockford says infrastructure improvements will be a top priority if elected. Rockford worked in the city’s recreation department before it was merged with the park district, and then moved to City Water Light and Power in several different roles.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
wlds.com
JPD Aims for Full Body Camera Usage by January 1 Thanks to Grant Funding
The Jacksonville Police Department is moving farther ahead of schedule when it comes to complying with new body camera requirements. The Jacksonville City Council approved a request by Chief Adam Mefford to allow him to purchase the previously approved cameras Monday night. The cameras had been approved but were not anticipated to be purchased until the next fiscal year after the department was denied grant funding to help offset the costs earlier this year.
Comments / 0