Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday. The 21 were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The Biden administration has repeatedly laid out a vision for the economy that is more self-sufficient and driven by high-tech manufacturing and the development of renewable energy. “We designed this program by thinking about people and places,” Biden said at a White House event. “This is about jobs in their communities for them, not having to leave or not having to go on unemployment. ” Unlike much of the pandemic aid that was meant to address immediate needs, the grants are part of a longer-term effort to revitalize parts of the country that have needed an economic jolt. The money will include funds for existing industries and capital for new ventures. The grants are the largest ever for local economic development provided by the Commerce Department, Raimondo said.
Voice of America
Native American News Roundup September 11-17, 2022
Here is a summary of Native American-related news around the U.S. this week:. Mohegan Chief Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba is the first Native American treasurer of the United States. “We all know that, historically, many promises have not been kept to the indigenous peoples of this nation. But we...
Family could sell huge Texas oil tracts - sources
Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas family which owns 70,000 acres in the Permian basin is exploring options including a sale, putting up for grabs one of the largest family-owned tracts in the heart of U.S. shale country, people familiar with the matter said.
The 20 Coldest States in the U.S.
If snow sports and curling up with a good book and steaming mug of tea are your favorite activities, you might want to consider moving to one of America's chilliest states.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Texas governor sends two buses to VP Harris’ D.C. residence after she said 'border is secure'
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses of foreign nationals from the southern border to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., residence after she twice claimed on Sunday that the southern border is secure. Two buses arrived at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington,...
The Silent Zone is Mexico's "Bermuda Triangle" and it was created by a U.S. military accident
The Mapimi Silent Zone, North MexicoCredit: Cryptocône; CC-BY-SA-3.0 There is a Zone of Silence in Mexico called the Mapimi Silent Zone where it is claimed that radio signals and any other form of communications cannot be received or transmitted.
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. The sight of migrant bodies floating onshore or turning up in the surrounding ranchlands has become an almost everyday occurrence recently, Schmerber says.
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a Decade
U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez of Texas has "defied property tax law" for nearly a decade by claiming two homestead exemptions. 54-year-old Democrat Gonzalez represents Texas's 15th District in the United States House of Representatives. He was first elected in 2017.
RELATED PEOPLE
Large groups of migrants sent through ‘clandestine’ gap in California’s border wall, official says
According to sources, Border Patrol stations in the San Diego Sector have become saturated with migrants and don't the room for others who are being apprehended.
Migrant crisis on Southwest border will worsen, congressman says
Gonzales: Communities forced to deal with migrant releases as cartels take advantage of administration’s mixed messages, keep sending people to U.S.
Mexican carrier Aeromexico expects longer flight cuts from Mexico City
MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico expects flight restrictions out of the capital's main airport to drag out longer than planned due to repairs, the carrier's chief executive told press on Wednesday.
BBC
Texas sends migrants to vice-president's Washington residence
Two buses carrying migrants were sent from Texas to just outside Vice-President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington DC on Thursday, amid a growing political row over immigration. The state's Republican governor said the move was intentional and called for tighter immigration policies. It comes a day after Florida sent migrants...
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Flowering Plants That Thrive Near The Coast
While it may be more challenging to find plants that can tolerate the salty air, the sandy soil, or the windy conditions of the coast, it's not impossible.
Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over buses of migrants sent by Republican governors from the U.S.-Mexico border states of Texas and Arizona.
CBP pauses Title 42 exceptions after migrants protest at shelters in Reynosa, Mexico
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they have temporarily paused processing migrants exempted from Title 42 into South Texas from northern Mexico, officials told Border Report on Thursday.
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Mexico (September 14, 2022)
As of September 14, 2022, Carlos Slim Helu was the wealthiest man in Mexico, with an estimated net worth of 77.4 billion U.S. dollars, followed by German Larrea Mota Velasco (No. 2, $25.2 billion), Ricardo Salinas Pliego (No. 3, $10.8 billion); and Alejandro Bailleres Gual (No. 4, $6.4 billion). Maria...
Comments / 0