ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday. The 21 were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The Biden administration has repeatedly laid out a vision for the economy that is more self-sufficient and driven by high-tech manufacturing and the development of renewable energy. “We designed this program by thinking about people and places,” Biden said at a White House event. “This is about jobs in their communities for them, not having to leave or not having to go on unemployment. ” Unlike much of the pandemic aid that was meant to address immediate needs, the grants are part of a longer-term effort to revitalize parts of the country that have needed an economic jolt. The money will include funds for existing industries and capital for new ventures. The grants are the largest ever for local economic development provided by the Commerce Department, Raimondo said.
POTUS
Voice of America

Native American News Roundup September 11-17, 2022

Here is a summary of Native American-related news around the U.S. this week:. Mohegan Chief Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba is the first Native American treasurer of the United States. “We all know that, historically, many promises have not been kept to the indigenous peoples of this nation. But we...
POLITICS
Reuters

Family could sell huge Texas oil tracts - sources

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas family which owns 70,000 acres in the Permian basin is exploring options including a sale, putting up for grabs one of the largest family-owned tracts in the heart of U.S. shale country, people familiar with the matter said.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
BBC

Texas sends migrants to vice-president's Washington residence

Two buses carrying migrants were sent from Texas to just outside Vice-President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington DC on Thursday, amid a growing political row over immigration. The state's Republican governor said the move was intentional and called for tighter immigration policies. It comes a day after Florida sent migrants...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gulf Of Mexico#Offshore Drilling#Gulf Coast#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Boem#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Mexico (September 14, 2022)

As of September 14, 2022, Carlos Slim Helu was the wealthiest man in Mexico, with an estimated net worth of 77.4 billion U.S. dollars, followed by German Larrea Mota Velasco (No. 2, $25.2 billion), Ricardo Salinas Pliego (No. 3, $10.8 billion); and Alejandro Bailleres Gual (No. 4, $6.4 billion). Maria...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy