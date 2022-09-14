Read full article on original website
Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a vehicle early this morning. According to officials, on Friday Sept. 16, at around 12 a.m., officers were called to a major accident near IH 40 and Bell Street. When officers arrived...
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
Next phase of road work to impact Western Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that the next phase of the Community Investment Program Project will impact the traffic on Western Street on Sept. 20. The city detailed that the project will shift traffic from the east side of Western Street north of 45th Avenue to the newly constructed lane on […]
Arrests made in the homicide from North Grand Street
Three arrests have been made in the homicide from North Grand Street Wednesday. Amarillo police arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the...
Police investigate after 1 struck, killed by vehicle on I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an early Friday morning accident on I-40 in which a person in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an unidentified vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to the 3200 block of I-40, North Frontage Road, at around 12:12 a.m. on Friday […]
Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Texas; police search for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Authorities in Texas said they are looking for a driver that hit and killed a man in a wheelchair. Police said 65-year-old Gregory Gene Moore was in the outside lane of traffic when he was struck by a "vehicle that left the scene and has yet to be identified."
Amarillo firefighters respond to fire near former Arnold Burgers location
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on a fire that temporarily closed Washington from I-40 to 15th Thursday morning. According to the department, firefighters were called to the area of 1611 S Washington, near the former Arnold Burgers location, on reports of flames and heavy smoke at around 4:25 a.m. When […]
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Hereford
A stabbing incident in Hereford has left two people in the hospital. Hereford police found a person in the Tierra Blanca Apartments with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, including his head. He received medical attention on the scene and was brought to an Amarillo Hospital with serious injuries.
‘We want to get back to twice a week’: City of Amarillo continues to see a staffing shortage with its residential trash collection
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been about a month since the City of Amarillo implemented new procedures for its residential trash pick up services. Last month, residential collections went from twice a week to now only once a week, the city blaming staffing shortages. The COA Public Works Department...
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycle riders through Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorcycle riders participating in the 2022 edition of the Cross Country Chase will make a stop in Amarillo on Sept. 19. The riders will stop at The Big Texan Steak for lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. this Monday. The Chase is a cross-country challenge...
Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo
Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
PATBU-Stolen Truck and Weapons
The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is looking for a stolen red 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck. The vehicle should have a Texas license tag of H1R6DV and it was stolen from the 1100 block of Chardonnay Boulevard. Inside the covered bed of the pick-up were several rifles and...
Victim, suspect flown to hospitals after a stabbing at Hereford apartments, police say
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing today in Hereford. Hereford Police Department said they were called of a possible stabbing victim to the Tierra Blanca Apartments and found a male with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg. He received medical...
Lose Power In Amarillo Yesterday? You Can Blame Alcohol.
Well, I've been waiting ALL WEEK for the bizarre story to come out of Amarillo, and we've finally gotten it. Normally, a power outage isn't something that brings out the weirdness in a city, but #onlyinamarillo does it actually do that. There was a pickup truck cruising, ok not cruising,...
Shooting Death On Grand Street
Amarillo police are looking into a shooting incident near North Grand Street last night. Police were called to the incident on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:30 p.m.at an apartment complex finding 17-year-old Anthony Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed...
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
Police investigate after North Grand Street shooting kills teen
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an ongoing investigation surrounding a Wednesday night fatal shooting on North Grand Street. According to the police department, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of North Grand Street at around 11:26 p.m. on Wednesday on reports of a shooting. […]
Police Searching For Man
Amarillo Police need your help in trying to find a man on trafficking charges. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Nicholas Christopher Scott for the trafficking of Persons-Continuous. He’s described as being 31 years old 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and eyes. If...
Cow feed spill causes highway lane closure in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon are asking drivers to avoid a portion of the highway going into Canyon due to a recent spill of cow feed. According to a post made to the city of Canyon’s Facebook page, drivers are asked to avoid the southbound lane coming into Canyon at […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for trafficking of persons
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for the trafficking of persons. According to the release, 31-year-old, Nicholas Christopher Scott is wanted for trafficking of persons - continuous. Scott is 5′05″ and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
