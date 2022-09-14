Read full article on original website
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Arvest Bank to award $10,500 to local teachers
Local teachers in the Fort Smith/River Valley area will receive a total of $10,500 through Arvest Bank’s seventh annual “We Love Teachers” initiative. “We Love Teachers” will provide a total of 145 $500 gifts to individual teachers who work at public state-funded schools throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint. Recipients are selected by partnering schools’ administrations based on classroom…
Gun found in Greenwood kindergartner’s backpack
A gun was found in a kindergarten student's backpack at East Point Elementary in Greenwood on September 16.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Lake View Road is obscured by lime dust, residents complain
Jonathan Limore is one of several residents living along 4620 Road, also known as Lake View Road, south of Marble City, who complained to Sequoyah County Commissioners on Monday that lime dust is making driving conditions hazardous. “It’s a dust bowl,” Limore said. “It’s so bad with dust flying everywhere, my wife had to use her flashers one day to avoid being in a possible accident.” Rita…
Sebastian County emergency crews working grassfire
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three different fire agencies are working on a grassfire in southern Sebastian County that started around Riddle Creek Loop and the Gap Road area. According to emergency crews, the grassfire has now crossed the state line into Oklahoma. The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Polling place change for Nov. 8 election announced
The polling place for Precinct 203 has been changed, Cindy Osborn, Secretary of the Sequoyah County Election Board, said. Voters in Precinct 203 formerly voted at the Vian Nutrition Center, 111 S. Blackstone St. in Vian. Effective immediately, the new polling place will be McKey Baptist Church, 105588 S. 4510 Rd. in Vian. The first election held at the new location will be the General Election…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sallisaw school staff to receive bonus pay
Teachers, custodians and other personnel employed by the Sallisaw School system may be happy to know the Sallisaw School Board approved a one-time, “non-recurring” COVID-19 Return to Work bonus of $1,165 along with other school-related and personnel items on Monday. The monthly meeting of the school board included the “discussion, consideration and action to provide each employee with a bonus…
kuaf.com
Sewers, Tourism, and Marijuana
Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business & Politics joins us to talk about the latest update on the consent decree in Fort Smith, the Tourism Ticker, and the shifting sentiments on marijuana in Arkansas. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism,...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Speed patrols
The Sallisaw Police Department will be conducting speed and traffic enforcement on all of Taylor Drive and Dogwood from Cherokee north to city limits from Sept. 14 to 21.
UPDATE: Hwy. 10 now open after morning accident
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Firemen injured in falling from fire truck
— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
Former Benton County Judge requests new judge in contempt trial
A former Benton County judge facing a contempt of court trial has filed a motion with the court, stating that having any Benton County judge presiding over the case would present an "appearance of impropriety."
sequoyahcountytimes.com
12 Step Fellowship sale is Sept. 24
The 12 Step Fellowship 2nd annual outdoor sale will be held on Saturday, Sept, 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be all kinds of household goods. The sale will be held on Hwy. 100, right on the curve headed towards Tahlequah, follow the signs from Mcquick’s. “It’s going to be a great weekend to get out, hope to see you there,” organizer Melani Davis said.
Arkansas man celebrates his 105th birthday
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th on Sept. 14. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!. On Wednesday, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old. He's...
stiglernews.com
UPDATED: OHP reports on Sept. 14 fatality in county
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on state Highway 31 at the intersection of state Highway 82, 6.8 miles east of Kinta, the report states. According to OHP, the collision...
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
KHBS
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
Beaver Lake Fire responding to pick-up vs motorcycle crash
ROGERS, Ark. — Beaver Lake Fire Department (BLFD) is working on a motorcycle and pick-up crash. BLFD, Mercy and Benton County Sheriff's Office are working a pick up vs motorcycle crash at Hwy 12 and Beaver Shores Rd. They say the patient is being flown out. This is a...
