Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Solana and Avalanche have the potential to surpass Ethereum one day.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Will Shiba Inu Benefit More From Ethereum's Upcoming Merge or Shibarium?
The price of Shiba Inu has dropped dramatically this year. Ethereum's upcoming Merge could help improve Shiba Inu. Shibarium, a Layer 2 scaling solution, is another catalyst investors are watching. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
cryptoslate.com
First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K
Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
Flurry of eco-friendly NFTs minted just minutes after Ethereum merge
Ethereum’s merge upgrade, completed Thursday, reduced the blockchain’s ecological footprint by more than 99%. With the Ethereum merge complete, many in the crypto world are celebrating the only way they know how—with a new batch of NFTs. Immediately after the merge was completed early Thursday, some creators...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September
Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
zycrypto.com
FTX Collaborates with Gamestop to Introduce Wall Street Investors to Crypto
In an official blog post released by Gamestop, FTX, the second most popular crypto exchange in the U.S, collaborates with popular game retailer Gamestop to improve the connection between crypto and gaming. According to the post, the alliance aims to advocate Gamestop investors to the delirious world of the FTX...
Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?
It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
zycrypto.com
Web3 Wallet Omni Secures $11 Million Following Partnership With MEXC Ventures’
Media reports state that Web3 wallet Omni declared in May this year that it had completed an equity financing for USD 11 million at a USD 50 million valuation. The Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and other institutions were among the investors and MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC.
Credit Unions See Crypto as Member Investment Conversation Starter
It’s time for credit unions to make sure that they know how to talk to members about crypto, according to a major credit union service organization (CUSO). This is why PSCU, which supports more than 1,900 financial institutions representing nearly 7 billion transactions annually, is rolling out a major initiative focusing both on educating credit union (CU) staff and helping them educate members in turn.
zycrypto.com
Unlocking The Metaverse With Decentraland, Chainlink and Big Eyes Coin
The cryptocurrency ecosystem and metaverse are two concepts that work hand in hand with each other. Some persons may refer to them as ‘the Patriarchs of web3’. Web3, which is referred to as a new reiteration of the World Wide Web, integrates various concepts such as decentralization, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and blockchain technology.
zycrypto.com
Homespace Metaverse Changes The Metaverse Experience With Superior Overall Experience
Homespace Metaverse, a community-driven social platform, is presenting the first futuristic metaverse that offers users a better reality that is fully democratic with decentralized services. The team behind Homespace is reportedly working on laying the foundations for a virtual platform that allows users to add real value to owning NFT...
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
The Best Ways to Research Cryptocurrencies
The phrase "DYOR" is frequently heard in the digital asset world, but what exactly does it mean? Figuring out how to perform the investigation to invest in a fresh, new, and technologically advanced field is sometimes the most difficult component for newbies. Evaluating Digital Assets. It can be difficult to...
The Ethereum Merge, Explained
The Ethereum Merge is a series of updates that redefine the blockchain’s fundamentals. It will completely replace proof of work, the technology that consumes a lot of energy now. The mainnet will open 2,048 empty blocks after the merge block, providing padding to ensure that the chainID is the longest chain of ETHW, according to the ETHW account. The price of Ether is speculated to go up following the merge, and this will benefit many investors. Some analysts predict that once the merge is completed, there will be a forked version of ETH.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
zycrypto.com
Everscale Foundation is Live and Helping Blockchain Businesses and Developers
Asian blockchain network Everscale activated its long-awaited DAO governance protocol last year, leading to the complete decentralization of network management. The network also proposed the creation of a foundation to oversee its activities. Today, the foundation known as Everscale Foundation has been launched. Also registered as a non-profit organization in...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum Transitions Into A Proof of Stake Blockchain After Successful Merge
The much-awaited “Merge” event has been completed, transitioning Ethereum into a vastly more energy-efficient one and marking the end of a five-plus year wait by the Ethereum community. The event, broadcasted live on various outlets, started around 2.45 AM EST, with thousands worldwide converging to watch as the...
What Ethereum's 'Merge’ Means for You, the Market, and the Climate
Ethereum, the world’s second-most valuable digital currency by market capitalization, completed a long-awaited upgrade to its system on September 15. The move, known in the cryptocurrency community as “The Merge”, is expected to slash energy costs and lay the groundwork for more use of crypto technology in mainstream applications, including finance.
