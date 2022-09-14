ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sallisaw, OK

Tera Lovell
2d ago

listen I smoke on a daily and I'm not fixing to stab nobody over some weed.

Arrest warrant issued for former vape shop employee accused of embezzlement

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a Sallisaw resident accused of embezzling from a local vape shop. Andrea “Andy” R. Brown, 31, was charged Sept. 12 in Sequoyah County District Court and a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest the same day, according to court records. Sallisaw Police officer Caleb Dotson reported on Aug. 31 he responded to Vapor Maven on Cherokee Street regarding two…
SALLISAW, OK
Sallisaw, OK
Vian, OK
Sequoyah County, OK
Vian, OK
Sequoyah County, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Sallisaw, OK
Firemen injured in falling from fire truck

— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
Woman killed in Haskell County car crash

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash killed a woman in Haskell County on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 31 and State Highway 82, east of Kinta. OHP said a Mack Truck traveling eastbound on...
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
Sequoyah
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead

GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
GREENWOOD, AR
UPDATED: OHP reports on Sept. 14 fatality in county

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on state Highway 31 at the intersection of state Highway 82, 6.8 miles east of Kinta, the report states. According to OHP, the collision...
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
Sallisaw debuts new fire engine

Sallisaw has a new fire engine to serve the community. e 2022 E1 Typhoon Fire Pumper was recently purchased by the city. The new pumper replaces a 1991 E1 unit, which will be moved to a reserve pumper. “We were fortunate to find this unit on the lot and ready for purchase,” said Sallisaw City Manager Keith Skelton. “We had been researching purchasing a new unit for about three years now. Back in…
SALLISAW, OK
Public Safety
Speed patrols

The Sallisaw Police Department will be conducting speed and traffic enforcement on all of Taylor Drive and Dogwood from Cherokee north to city limits from Sept. 14 to 21.
SALLISAW, OK
Lake View Road is obscured by lime dust, residents complain

Jonathan Limore is one of several residents living along 4620 Road, also known as Lake View Road, south of Marble City, who complained to Sequoyah County Commissioners on Monday that lime dust is making driving conditions hazardous. “It’s a dust bowl,” Limore said. “It’s so bad with dust flying everywhere, my wife had to use her flashers one day to avoid being in a possible accident.” Rita…
MARBLE CITY, OK

