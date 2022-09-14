Read full article on original website
Tera Lovell
2d ago
listen I smoke on a daily and I'm not fixing to stab nobody over some weed.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Arrest warrant issued for former vape shop employee accused of embezzlement
A warrant of arrest has been issued for a Sallisaw resident accused of embezzling from a local vape shop. Andrea “Andy” R. Brown, 31, was charged Sept. 12 in Sequoyah County District Court and a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest the same day, according to court records. Sallisaw Police officer Caleb Dotson reported on Aug. 31 he responded to Vapor Maven on Cherokee Street regarding two…
Man Accused Of Killing Sister's Fiancé Arrested In Oklahoma City
A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
Affidavit: Former instructor charged after drugs, human bones found
A former instructor at an Oklahoma college is facing charges following a disturbing discovery at his home, according to court documents.
Hartshorne man killed in Latimer County crash
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a Hartshorne man died in an early morning crash Thursday just west of Wilburton.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Firemen injured in falling from fire truck
— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
Oklahoma death row inmate files clemency petition weeks before scheduled execution
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate awaiting his execution on Oklahoma’s death row is asking for clemency. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole filed a petition for clemency Friday morning. They previously petitioned for a competency trial for Cole, but a Pittsburg County judge has not yet made a decision.
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old last seen at a gas station
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
Woman killed in Haskell County car crash
HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash killed a woman in Haskell County on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 31 and State Highway 82, east of Kinta. OHP said a Mack Truck traveling eastbound on...
OHP: 22-year-old dies in car accident in Haskell County
A car accident in Haskell County Wednesday night resulted in the death of a 22-year-old.
KHBS
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
Benton County Animal Control deputy caught on video abandoning dog
A Siloam Springs man's outdoor camera captured the moment a Benton County Animal Services deputy dropped off a dog and drove away.
Fayetteville homicide suspect allegedly involved in Alma robbery
A Fayetteville homicide suspect has been identified as a suspect in a Rudy robbery on September 9.
stiglernews.com
UPDATED: OHP reports on Sept. 14 fatality in county
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on state Highway 31 at the intersection of state Highway 82, 6.8 miles east of Kinta, the report states. According to OHP, the collision...
Haskell County Deputies Find Drugs Hidden In Man's ATV
Haskell County deputies say they arrested a man after finding meth and fentanyl hidden in his ATV. Deputies say Saturday afternoon, someone called about a man who was chasing someone around on an ATV in Whitefield. Deputies say when they got there, they saw Hunter Miller get off the ATV...
UPDATE: Hwy. 10 now open after morning accident
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sallisaw debuts new fire engine
Sallisaw has a new fire engine to serve the community. e 2022 E1 Typhoon Fire Pumper was recently purchased by the city. The new pumper replaces a 1991 E1 unit, which will be moved to a reserve pumper. “We were fortunate to find this unit on the lot and ready for purchase,” said Sallisaw City Manager Keith Skelton. “We had been researching purchasing a new unit for about three years now. Back in…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Speed patrols
The Sallisaw Police Department will be conducting speed and traffic enforcement on all of Taylor Drive and Dogwood from Cherokee north to city limits from Sept. 14 to 21.
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
Local sheriff sparks idea for AT&T reward for information on copper thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee Sheriff Andy Simmons said he approached AT&T with a mutually beneficial idea. He asked the company to offer a $5,000 reward for information that would help law enforcement and prosecutors get copper thieves off of the streets and save the copper lines the telecommunications company pays millions of dollars to replace.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Lake View Road is obscured by lime dust, residents complain
Jonathan Limore is one of several residents living along 4620 Road, also known as Lake View Road, south of Marble City, who complained to Sequoyah County Commissioners on Monday that lime dust is making driving conditions hazardous. “It’s a dust bowl,” Limore said. “It’s so bad with dust flying everywhere, my wife had to use her flashers one day to avoid being in a possible accident.” Rita…
