sequoyahcountytimes.com
Firemen injured in falling from fire truck
— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
Sebastian County emergency crews working grassfire
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three different fire agencies are working on a grassfire in southern Sebastian County that started around Riddle Creek Loop and the Gap Road area. According to emergency crews, the grassfire has now crossed the state line into Oklahoma. The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called...
Crews Respond To Major Collision In Eufaula On Highway 69
Eufaula Fire Department is on the scene of a major collision on Highway 69's Northbound lane in Eufaula. The collision is in a construction area, just north of a Love's Travel Stop, EFD said. Crews are working to clear the wreck and open the highway. EFD says to allow for...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
One transported after semi hits tractor
An unidentified 16-year-old male was transported to Northeastern Health System hospital in Sallisaw and then air-lifted to another hospital after being struck by a semi on Thursday afternoon near Sallisaw Creek. The 16-year-old male was operating a Kubota tractor on Hwy. 64 when the driver of the semi struck him from behind for unknown reasons. Sallisaw Police and firefighters responded to the…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Lake View Road is obscured by lime dust, residents complain
Jonathan Limore is one of several residents living along 4620 Road, also known as Lake View Road, south of Marble City, who complained to Sequoyah County Commissioners on Monday that lime dust is making driving conditions hazardous. “It’s a dust bowl,” Limore said. “It’s so bad with dust flying everywhere, my wife had to use her flashers one day to avoid being in a possible accident.” Rita…
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
Beaver Lake Fire responding to pick-up vs motorcycle crash
ROGERS, Ark. — Beaver Lake Fire Department (BLFD) is working on a motorcycle and pick-up crash. BLFD, Mercy and Benton County Sheriff's Office are working a pick up vs motorcycle crash at Hwy 12 and Beaver Shores Rd. They say the patient is being flown out. This is a...
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sallisaw woman arrested after she reports Vian assault
A Sallisaw woman is facing a felony charge of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she reportedly accused a man of stealing her marijuana and then allegedly assaulted him with a knife. Cailynne Bohannon, 19, was charged Sept. 6 in Sequoyah County District Court and received an $11,000 bond. She is now scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Kyle…
Woman killed in Haskell County car crash
HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash killed a woman in Haskell County on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 31 and State Highway 82, east of Kinta. OHP said a Mack Truck traveling eastbound on...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Host contract extended for Brushy Creek Lake Camp
Brushy Creek Lake Camp will have a host until June 30, 2023, aer the Sallisaw City Commission voted Monday to extend its agreement with current camp host LaHoma Jones. “Our relationship with Mrs. Jones and her husband, Randy, acting as our camp host has worked very well. We couldn’t be happier with what they’ve done up there,” Sallisaw City Manager Keith Skelton told the commissioners. “They…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Vian’s Mountain Bike team had their first official race this past weekend, participating in NICA Race I at Spring Hill Park in Barling, Ark.
Vian’s Mountain Bike team had their first official race this past weekend, participating in NICA Race I at Spring Hill Park in Barling, Ark.
UPDATE: Hwy. 10 now open after morning accident
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
SEQUOYAH COUNTY SCOREBOARD
Sallisaw 7, Idabel 1 (Monday) Sallisaw 12, Idabel 3 (Monday) Muldrow 11, Keota 8 (Monday) Muldrow 7, Checotah 2 (Tuesday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Vian 9, Keota 0 (Monday) Oktaha 10, Vian 0 (Tuesday) Central 9, Hulbert 6 (Monday) Central 7, Chouteau-Mazie 2 (Tuesday) Porter 7, Gore 5 (Monday) Gore 4, Mounds 0 (Monday Gans 14, Cave Springs 4 (Monday) LEA LESSLEY •…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Speed patrols
The Sallisaw Police Department will be conducting speed and traffic enforcement on all of Taylor Drive and Dogwood from Cherokee north to city limits from Sept. 14 to 21.
stiglernews.com
UPDATED: OHP reports on Sept. 14 fatality in county
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on state Highway 31 at the intersection of state Highway 82, 6.8 miles east of Kinta, the report states. According to OHP, the collision...
KHBS
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old last seen at a gas station
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
News On 6
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
