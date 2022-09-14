Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler Hints Ethereum’s Move To Proof-of-Stake Might Transform ETH Into A Security
Ethereum’s milestone switch from the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake might have just put the cryptocurrency right back in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under the Howey Test. PoS Assets Could Be...
zycrypto.com
Is $9,100 Bitcoin’s Next Stop? History Says BTC Price Bottom Could Worryingly Sink Further
Over the past 24 hours, the price of bitcoin has plunged by over 6% against the US dollar following a disappointing August Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. One question that is undoubtedly in everyone’s mind is whether or not bitcoin has bottomed out. Prominent crypto analyst and researcher Willy...
zycrypto.com
XRP Architect Claims It’s ‘Highly Likely’ Bitcoin Has A Critical Bug — Should Long-Term Investors Be Worried?
Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz has suggested that bitcoin is “highly likely” to have a jaw-dropping bug in one major implementation of the flagship cryptocurrency’s code. Potential Major Bug Could Be Used To Print More Bitcoin. It all started when an early bitcoin adopter going by...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Stay Buoyed As The Merge Finally Kicks In
After a strong weekly close, Bitcoin opened with its head high on Monday, briefly rising to tap $22,000 during the Asian session. Last week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency plunged as low as $18,500 before recovering by over 17%. As of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $20,071 after a 1.66% rise in the past 24 hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
CNBC Panellist Forecasts Further Dips For BTC As Struggle For $19k Continues
Bitcoin (BTC) is still contending with the bears for the $19K support level. While the crypto community anticipates a trend reversal, a CNBC panellist and trader is asking investors to abandon hope in the short term, as he predicts an extended period of bearish price actions for BTC. Dan Nathan...
zycrypto.com
SEC Chair Gensler Says He Supports CFTC Having Oversight Over BTC, Ether
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler says he supports the proposal to give oversight of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fellow watchdog, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This statement comes when financial regulators are fighting for supremacy over cryptocurrency surveillance. Gensler supports crypto oversight...
zycrypto.com
Institutional Investors Throng Towards Crypto Despite Market Plunge
Institutional investors continue to embrace the crypto ecosystem despite the cryptocurrency prices tumbling over 50% in the past ten months. Upon tapping fresh all-time highs in November, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies pulled back sharply, with the Terra-induced stablecoin de-peg crash in May plunging prices further and stirring a global regulatory debate.
zycrypto.com
As SOL Struggles to Hold Up $35, Charts Suggest Another Major Drop Below Support
SOL is currently not performing quite well, which is an expectation considering the lingering bear market. The asset has struggled to keep its head above the $35 zone, hanging on by a thread. In addition, some analysts, taking readings from reliable pointers, are unanimously forecasting a more bearish move from Solana than the rest of the markets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
Vietnam Tops The Global Crypto Adoption Index For The Second Year In A Row
Overall adoption hit by bear market but still above pre-bull market levels. Emerging markets dominate 2022 global crypto adoption index. Bear market may not drive away those who put money during the bull phase. Vietnam has once again topped the Global Crypto Adoption Index prepared by blockchain analytics company Chainalysis....
zycrypto.com
2022 Crypto Market Slowdown Not Yet Over: KPMG Report
According to the September 2022 KPMG’s “Pulse of Fintech H1 2022” report, the total global investment in blockchain and cryptocurrency was US$32.1 billion in 2021. The KPMG report noted that crypto-focused companies attracted US$14.2 billion during H1 2022. Although the H1 2022 investment in blockchain and cryptocurrency...
zycrypto.com
The interaction of two crucial elements of investment: risk and return
Chocodoge, an NFT gaming project created for Dogechain, is concerned with the surging rate of fraud and investment risks looting investors of their funds. Hence, according to a recent press release, Chocodoge is set to provide the industry with an innovative platform that guarantees security for investors. Naturally, it has...
zycrypto.com
Web3 Wallet Omni Secures $11 Million Following Partnership With MEXC Ventures’
Media reports state that Web3 wallet Omni declared in May this year that it had completed an equity financing for USD 11 million at a USD 50 million valuation. The Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and other institutions were among the investors and MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC.
zycrypto.com
The Merge Goes Live, And A New Era For Ethereum Begins – Here’s The Whole Bushel
After months in the works, Ethereum’s Merge goes live without hitches. The Merge sees the network’s transition to an energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Not all entities are pleased with the new feat, with some critics poking holes into the future of Ethereum. Ethereum’s developers can breathe a...
Comments / 0