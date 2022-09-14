ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin, Ethereum Stay Buoyed As The Merge Finally Kicks In

After a strong weekly close, Bitcoin opened with its head high on Monday, briefly rising to tap $22,000 during the Asian session. Last week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency plunged as low as $18,500 before recovering by over 17%. As of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $20,071 after a 1.66% rise in the past 24 hours.
CNBC Panellist Forecasts Further Dips For BTC As Struggle For $19k Continues

Bitcoin (BTC) is still contending with the bears for the $19K support level. While the crypto community anticipates a trend reversal, a CNBC panellist and trader is asking investors to abandon hope in the short term, as he predicts an extended period of bearish price actions for BTC. Dan Nathan...
SEC Chair Gensler Says He Supports CFTC Having Oversight Over BTC, Ether

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler says he supports the proposal to give oversight of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fellow watchdog, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This statement comes when financial regulators are fighting for supremacy over cryptocurrency surveillance. Gensler supports crypto oversight...
Institutional Investors Throng Towards Crypto Despite Market Plunge

Institutional investors continue to embrace the crypto ecosystem despite the cryptocurrency prices tumbling over 50% in the past ten months. Upon tapping fresh all-time highs in November, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies pulled back sharply, with the Terra-induced stablecoin de-peg crash in May plunging prices further and stirring a global regulatory debate.
As SOL Struggles to Hold Up $35, Charts Suggest Another Major Drop Below Support

SOL is currently not performing quite well, which is an expectation considering the lingering bear market. The asset has struggled to keep its head above the $35 zone, hanging on by a thread. In addition, some analysts, taking readings from reliable pointers, are unanimously forecasting a more bearish move from Solana than the rest of the markets.
Vietnam Tops The Global Crypto Adoption Index For The Second Year In A Row

Overall adoption hit by bear market but still above pre-bull market levels. Emerging markets dominate 2022 global crypto adoption index. Bear market may not drive away those who put money during the bull phase. Vietnam has once again topped the Global Crypto Adoption Index prepared by blockchain analytics company Chainalysis....
2022 Crypto Market Slowdown Not Yet Over: KPMG Report

According to the September 2022 KPMG’s “Pulse of Fintech H1 2022” report, the total global investment in blockchain and cryptocurrency was US$32.1 billion in 2021. The KPMG report noted that crypto-focused companies attracted US$14.2 billion during H1 2022. Although the H1 2022 investment in blockchain and cryptocurrency...
The interaction of two crucial elements of investment: risk and return

Chocodoge, an NFT gaming project created for Dogechain, is concerned with the surging rate of fraud and investment risks looting investors of their funds. Hence, according to a recent press release, Chocodoge is set to provide the industry with an innovative platform that guarantees security for investors. Naturally, it has...
