Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL COACH CLAUDE JULIEN HEADS OVERSEAS FOR WORK
Claude Julien - former coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils - is headed to Europe for his next gig. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced Julien will be joining the team for two weeks to share his knowledge and experience with staff and players.
Yardbarker
Nathan MacKinnon close to extension with Avalanache
LAS VEGAS – There were no tells at the table when Nathan MacKinnon sat down with reporters for the NHL Media Tour Thursday, no swelling wasteline or anything to suggest the famously, fanatically dedicated superstar took any time off to soak in his first Stanley Cup win this summer.
NBC Sports
Here's when Brad Marchand is aiming to return to Bruins' lineup
The Boston Bruins likely will be without Brad Marchand until around Thanksgiving. The star left winger joined his teammates at the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament hosted by The Pinehills in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday and gave an update on his rehab from offseason hip surgery when speaking to reporters.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Virtanen, Chara, DeBrusk & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake Virtanen is gaining interest from a number of NHL organizations, and one of them could be the B’s. Meanwhile, Zdeno Chara garnered plenty of speculation about a possible return when spotted walking around the Bruins practice facility on Tuesday. In other news, Jake DeBrusk explained earlier in the week why he chose to rescind his trade request. Last but not least, Brad Marchand told reporters he is hoping to return in late November from offseason hip surgery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS
Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
markerzone.com
WINNIPEG JETS TO STRIP BLAKE WHEELER OF CAPTAINCY, OPTING FOR NEW LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE
Rick Bowness was only recently hired by the Winnipeg Jets, and he did not wait very long to drop a nuke in the room. The team announced today that Blake Wheeler will no longer serve as captain of the Jets, and they are restructuring its leadership group heading into the upcoming season.
markerzone.com
AUSTON MATTHEWS CALLS FOR ONE SMALL CHANGE HEADING INTO 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs' whole identity in 2022 is the NHL's largest team (by volume) who hasn't won a Stanley Cup since 1967 nor a playoff series since 2004. Leafs fans ride a wave of excitement each year, yet somehow they are always let down. If you told me with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Right Wing
For the last couple of seasons, right wing depth has been an issue for the Boston Bruins. In the final two months of the 2021-22 season, former coach Bruce Cassidy moved Jake DeBrusk from his off-side to the right wing on the first line and Nick Foligno played the right wing on the fourth line, like DeBrusk on his off-side.
NHL
Wild defenseman Goligoski shoots perfect strike at Twins game
NHL veteran took his lumber to the mound, wristed one right down the middle. Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski took the mound at Target Field for the ceremonial first wrist. Goligoski went out before Minnesota Twins hosted the Kansas City Royals on Thursday and fired a perfect strike without ever...
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION
In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
markerzone.com
THE GREAT ONE'S LEGENDARY 34-YEAR OLD TRADE TREE FINALLY COMES TO AN END
Wayne Gretzky's trade from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings went down as one of the most iconic moments in sports history, serving both as an agent to grow the game and as the dismemberment of arguably the greatest dynasty ever. August 9, 1988 -- 34 years, one month and five days ago -- the trade was made official:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1
The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
markerzone.com
DUNCAN KEITH REPORTEDLY SIGNING PLAYER DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT, STARTING HIS EXECUTIVE CAREER
Duncan Keith's early retirement was a blessing for the Oilers. Not only are they saving his $5.5 million salary and then pawn the recapture penalty on the Chicago Blackhawks, they now receive all the intangibles of his guidance without any of the on-ice liability. A rare win-win-win-win. Keith is reportedly...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL COACH JACQUES MARTIN HIRED BY OHL TEAM IN ADVISORY ROLE
After sitting on the sidelines during the 2021-22 season, former NHL coach Jacques Martin in back in the game. On Friday, the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League announced that they've hired Martin in a Senior Advisory role effective immediately. Martin, 69, had been coaching in the NHL either...
markerzone.com
JETS' BLAKE WHEELER IS NOT HAPPY AFTER LOSING CAPTAINCY
Blake Wheeler will no longer serve as captain of the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced today. Clearly, new head coach Rick Bowness, along with management, do not see Wheeler as the leader of the group. Although, the team's official stance on the subject suggests the move is an effort to get other players more involved with leadership.
markerzone.com
PATRICK ROY SUSPENDED AND FINED FOR UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT IN QMJHL
Quebec Remparts head coach Patrick Roy has been suspended one game and fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and inappropriate comments in the media, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced on Wednesday. Roy, 56, was ejected in an exhibition game against the Shawinigan Cataractes after an argument with the officials...
markerzone.com
KHL TEAM CONFIRMS TALKS WITH TWO FORMER NHL COACHES BEFORE DECIDING ON CURRENT BENCH BOSS
Just over two seasons removed from winning the KHL's Gagarin Cup, and being one of the top teams in the league in 2021-22, and things appear to be spiraling out of control for Avangard Omsk following the departure of Bob Hartley. The Stanley Cup and Jack Adams winning Hartley left the team after four years at the end of last season saying it was time to move on. So far this season, Omsk is 0-5 under new head coach Dmitri Ryabykin, who was an associate coach under Hartley. Questions are being raised over that choice given the team's current record. Alexander Krylov, chair of Avangard's Board of Director's, told reporters that two former NHL coaches had been contacted before deciding on Ryabykin.
markerzone.com
NHL DEPUTY COMMISSIONER BILL DALY SHARES UPDATE ON NEXT WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY
As was previously known, the National Hockey League along with the Players Association and the IIHF are planning to hold the next edition of the World Cup of Hockey in February 2024. In an interview with DailyFaceoff, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that while nothing is finalized, talks with...
markerzone.com
GERMAN HOCKEY LEGEND, BROTHER OF FORMER NHLER, SUSPENDED BY TEAM ON SUSPICION OF DOPING
An apparent scandal has rocked the hockey world in Germany. Yannic Seidenberg, considered a legend in that country, has been suspended by his team after a routine test "deviated from the norm." The test was conducted by the National Anti-doping Agency. No one has said what, exactly, showed up in...
Comments / 3