ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL COACH CLAUDE JULIEN HEADS OVERSEAS FOR WORK

Claude Julien - former coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils - is headed to Europe for his next gig. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced Julien will be joining the team for two weeks to share his knowledge and experience with staff and players.
NHL
Yardbarker

Nathan MacKinnon close to extension with Avalanache

LAS VEGAS – There were no tells at the table when Nathan MacKinnon sat down with reporters for the NHL Media Tour Thursday, no swelling wasteline or anything to suggest the famously, fanatically dedicated superstar took any time off to soak in his first Stanley Cup win this summer.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Here's when Brad Marchand is aiming to return to Bruins' lineup

The Boston Bruins likely will be without Brad Marchand until around Thanksgiving. The star left winger joined his teammates at the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament hosted by The Pinehills in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday and gave an update on his rehab from offseason hip surgery when speaking to reporters.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Virtanen, Chara, DeBrusk & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake Virtanen is gaining interest from a number of NHL organizations, and one of them could be the B’s. Meanwhile, Zdeno Chara garnered plenty of speculation about a possible return when spotted walking around the Bruins practice facility on Tuesday. In other news, Jake DeBrusk explained earlier in the week why he chose to rescind his trade request. Last but not least, Brad Marchand told reporters he is hoping to return in late November from offseason hip surgery.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
markerzone.com

TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS

Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

AUSTON MATTHEWS CALLS FOR ONE SMALL CHANGE HEADING INTO 2022-23

The Toronto Maple Leafs' whole identity in 2022 is the NHL's largest team (by volume) who hasn't won a Stanley Cup since 1967 nor a playoff series since 2004. Leafs fans ride a wave of excitement each year, yet somehow they are always let down. If you told me with...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Club S#Athletic#Arthur Staple#The New York Rangers
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Right Wing

For the last couple of seasons, right wing depth has been an issue for the Boston Bruins. In the final two months of the 2021-22 season, former coach Bruce Cassidy moved Jake DeBrusk from his off-side to the right wing on the first line and Nick Foligno played the right wing on the fourth line, like DeBrusk on his off-side.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Wild defenseman Goligoski shoots perfect strike at Twins game

NHL veteran took his lumber to the mound, wristed one right down the middle. Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski took the mound at Target Field for the ceremonial first wrist. Goligoski went out before Minnesota Twins hosted the Kansas City Royals on Thursday and fired a perfect strike without ever...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
markerzone.com

ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION

In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
NHL
markerzone.com

THE GREAT ONE'S LEGENDARY 34-YEAR OLD TRADE TREE FINALLY COMES TO AN END

Wayne Gretzky's trade from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings went down as one of the most iconic moments in sports history, serving both as an agent to grow the game and as the dismemberment of arguably the greatest dynasty ever. August 9, 1988 -- 34 years, one month and five days ago -- the trade was made official:
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1

The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL COACH JACQUES MARTIN HIRED BY OHL TEAM IN ADVISORY ROLE

After sitting on the sidelines during the 2021-22 season, former NHL coach Jacques Martin in back in the game. On Friday, the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League announced that they've hired Martin in a Senior Advisory role effective immediately. Martin, 69, had been coaching in the NHL either...
NHL
markerzone.com

JETS' BLAKE WHEELER IS NOT HAPPY AFTER LOSING CAPTAINCY

Blake Wheeler will no longer serve as captain of the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced today. Clearly, new head coach Rick Bowness, along with management, do not see Wheeler as the leader of the group. Although, the team's official stance on the subject suggests the move is an effort to get other players more involved with leadership.
NHL
markerzone.com

PATRICK ROY SUSPENDED AND FINED FOR UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT IN QMJHL

Quebec Remparts head coach Patrick Roy has been suspended one game and fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and inappropriate comments in the media, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced on Wednesday. Roy, 56, was ejected in an exhibition game against the Shawinigan Cataractes after an argument with the officials...
NHL
markerzone.com

KHL TEAM CONFIRMS TALKS WITH TWO FORMER NHL COACHES BEFORE DECIDING ON CURRENT BENCH BOSS

Just over two seasons removed from winning the KHL's Gagarin Cup, and being one of the top teams in the league in 2021-22, and things appear to be spiraling out of control for Avangard Omsk following the departure of Bob Hartley. The Stanley Cup and Jack Adams winning Hartley left the team after four years at the end of last season saying it was time to move on. So far this season, Omsk is 0-5 under new head coach Dmitri Ryabykin, who was an associate coach under Hartley. Questions are being raised over that choice given the team's current record. Alexander Krylov, chair of Avangard's Board of Director's, told reporters that two former NHL coaches had been contacted before deciding on Ryabykin.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL DEPUTY COMMISSIONER BILL DALY SHARES UPDATE ON NEXT WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY

As was previously known, the National Hockey League along with the Players Association and the IIHF are planning to hold the next edition of the World Cup of Hockey in February 2024. In an interview with DailyFaceoff, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that while nothing is finalized, talks with...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy