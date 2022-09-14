Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Lake is the Deepest in Montana
Montana is full of beautiful bodies of water, but which lake is the deepest?. When you think of large lakes in Montana, some of the first that come to mind are Flathead Lake, Lake McDonald, Canyon Ferry, and Fort Peck. However, none of the lakes listed above is the deepest in Montana.
Montana Lottery Winner Scores Nearly $1 Million
We often joke that nobody from Montana ever hits the lottery. That's not entirely true. That little state game called Montana Cash? Somebody from Monarch just won a huge jackpot of nearly one million dollars. It's no record breaking Power Ball jackpot, but I don't think you'd be mad to...
Moving to Montana: Recent Teenage Transplants React
There's more than enough chatter about Montana newbies, but I had an extraordinary opportunity to pick the brains of teenagers who had moved to Montana in the last couple of years. One of my friends is part of a large, long-time Bozeman family and has two teenagers herself. Aside from...
Do You Live In One Of Montana’s Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities?
Every night when we go to sleep, we like to feel safe. We don't want to worry about whether there will be a break-in, a shooting, or even worse, a murder. So when it comes to Montana, what cities are considered the "most dangerous"? Maybe you are living in one right now.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Is This The Best Way To See Montana’s National Parks?
This might be one of the most inventive ways to see our national parks, but it's also quite expensive. When visiting Montana or traveling around, you usually only have the time or money to see one of the two national parks in our state. Yellowstone and Glacier are two of the most visited national parks in the country; what if you could see both parks AND most of the Pacific Northwest in one trip? This vacation lets you do just that.
Air Quality Alerts Continue Through Wednesday Morning for all of Western Montana
Unhealthy and Very Unhealthy levels of particulates remain in Montana's wildfire smoke soaked air. Every single county in western Montana and southwest Montana continue to be under an Air Quality Alert. Areas south of Missoula are still seeing the 'dirtiest' air with AQI levels well into the 240s and 250s,...
25 of the Best Places in Montana For Chicken Tenders
If you're craving chicken tenders and you're looking for the best that Montana has to offer, we've got you covered. Chicken tenders are loved all over the state of Montana; probably because they're quick, easy, delicious, and filling. There's just something about pairing chicken tenders with your favorite dipping sauce that really hits the spot. When it comes to dipping sauces for chicken tenders, there are quite a few options. My personal favorite is honey mustard, but some people prefer barbecue or ranch, among others.
5 Montana Restaurants That Surprisingly Closed After Being On TV
Despite being one of the least populated states in the country, Montana has its fair share of great restaurants. Throughout the years, there have been several restaurants in Montana that have been featured on popular TV shows. If you live in Montana, you most likely know about the good restaurants in your area, but do you know about the restaurants that have been on TV?
TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?
If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana
I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine Magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
Western Montana Air Quality Makes “Worst AQI” List Again
After a weekend of decent blue skies, towns in western Montana are back to 'Very Unhealthy" air quality index numbers of 200+. The skies are hazy and you can taste the smoke in the air. On Monday morning, just about every place west of Billings was dealing with some level...
Bozeman Bucket List: What Activities Should Make The Top 10?
Living in Bozeman means outdoor experiences, Bobcat Football, and great music and nightlife. Of course, the city has grown over the years, and as more people move in, there are several new places to check out. Bozeman has a ton of places to eat and drink, not to mention all of the different festivals and long-standing traditions that make Bozeman, Bozeman.
Does Montana Need A New State Slogan? If So, What Would You Pick?
A whole lot of folks are torn when it comes to Montana. Many residents of our state believe that we are overpopulated and it's time to "close the borders" if you will. Others realize that the more folks that come here, the more revenue is generated for the state and local businesses.
Headed To Glacier National Park? Closures And Dates You Must Know
Lots of people plan trips to Montana to see the beautiful national parks. Summers are typically full of tourists trying to get the best pictures, the perfect temperatures, and camping spots they have been eyeing for a year. As summer is coming to an end and fall starting to set in, last-minute trips are on the calendar for many.
Montana Recording Label Hosting Music Event in Missoula
There's only one thing better than live music, and that's live music performed by Montanan bands and artists. Musicians in this state don't have all the advantages that musicians in other states have— there aren't 1000s of recording studios, record labels or management agencies to choose from, and yet, our music scene is growing. Montanans love supporting their own, whether it's breweries, athletes or anything in between. Maybe the most supportive thing someone can do for our musicians is simply to attend concerts, and the Bitter Roots Recordings Fall Artist Showcase on September 16th and 17th at Monk's Bar is free.
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?
If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many that are as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old, run-down building just north of town.
Where can you retire an American flag in Bozeman?
If you want to ensure your American flag is retired properly, there are a few locations around Bozeman that will accept your used flag and take care of the formalities. Respect is the key factor in retiring an American flag, and you can even retire a flag yourself...you don't have to bring it to any official group or location if you don't want to. But there are some guidelines you'd have to follow to be retiring the flag in the appropriate manner.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
