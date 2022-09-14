CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gradual warming trend to take us into the start of fall!. Keeping an eye on the tropics... Tropical Storm Fiona heading west through the weekend. After a cool morning, temperatures topped out right around average this afternoon in the low to mid 80s across much of the area. Mostly clear skies are anticipated through the overnight period as morning lows drop into the low 50s in the mountains and the upper 50s in the Charlotte area. With high pressure in control through the weekend, highs will reach the mid 80s Friday through Sunday afternoons under lots of sunshine!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO