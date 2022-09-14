ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Warming trend ahead, and tracking Tropical Storm Fiona

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and warm afternoons will continue this weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tropical Storm Fiona will impact Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands early in the weekend, before curving toward the Bahamas into early next week. Piedmont: Lows around 60 degrees,...
WBTV

Warm temps over the weekend before some 90′s next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gradual warming trend to take us into the start of fall!. Keeping an eye on the tropics... Tropical Storm Fiona heading west through the weekend. After a cool morning, temperatures topped out right around average this afternoon in the low to mid 80s across much of the area. Mostly clear skies are anticipated through the overnight period as morning lows drop into the low 50s in the mountains and the upper 50s in the Charlotte area. With high pressure in control through the weekend, highs will reach the mid 80s Friday through Sunday afternoons under lots of sunshine!
kiss951.com

Charlotte Area Meteorologists Have An Eye On Tropical Storm Fiona

I’m a weather nerd, and hurricane season is here! Charlotte area meteorologists have an eye on Tropical Storm Fiona. Tropical storm Fiona is continuing its westbound journey Thursday morning and should reach part of the Leeward Islands by Friday night. Then it should be arriving in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.
WCNC

'Expect long delays': Crash knocks out power to traffic lights on busy Huntersville road

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A section of W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte is closed after a dump truck crashed into power lines Friday morning, police said. The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road, about a mile from Northlake Mall and I-77. Duke Energy confirmed about 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash, which knocked down power lines across the road.
WSOC Charlotte

Crash leaves thousands without power in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A crash in north Charlotte cut power for thousands of people along Statesville Road in Huntersville and caused delays to the morning commute on Friday. Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor began reporting on a dump truck that pulled down utility lines on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road around 5 a.m.
Stanly News & Press

Cabarrus County roundabout construction starts next week

N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will soon start building a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 3 and Odell School Road. The $990,000 project was awarded earlier this spring to NJR Group Inc. out of Albemarle. The intersection is scheduled to close Monday morning so crews can safely build...
WCNC

Construction on I-485 sees delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Improvements to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte will take longer than originally anticipated. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the hope was to complete the project, which includes new express lanes and interchanges, by the end of this year, but now it could take much longer due to several factors.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hundreds without power after dump truck crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of customers are without power in areas along I-77 in north Charlotte and Huntersville after a crash involving a dump truck, officials said Friday morning. According to the Duke Energy outage map, 544 customers were without power as of 1:30 p.m. The Huntersville Police Department said the outage […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tony's Ice Cream follows a sweet tradition for over a century

GASTONIA, N.C. — If you are ever craving the taste of homemade ice cream, then Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia will fill it. "My grandfather, Carmine Coletta, he was my best buddy growing up," said owner Louis Coletta. Carmine Coletta, according to his grandson, was born in Italy and...
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
WCNC

Charlotte woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
