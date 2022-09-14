Read full article on original website
WBTV
Warming trend ahead, and tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and warm afternoons will continue this weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tropical Storm Fiona will impact Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands early in the weekend, before curving toward the Bahamas into early next week. Piedmont: Lows around 60 degrees,...
WBTV
Warm temps over the weekend before some 90′s next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gradual warming trend to take us into the start of fall!. Keeping an eye on the tropics... Tropical Storm Fiona heading west through the weekend. After a cool morning, temperatures topped out right around average this afternoon in the low to mid 80s across much of the area. Mostly clear skies are anticipated through the overnight period as morning lows drop into the low 50s in the mountains and the upper 50s in the Charlotte area. With high pressure in control through the weekend, highs will reach the mid 80s Friday through Sunday afternoons under lots of sunshine!
kiss951.com
Charlotte Area Meteorologists Have An Eye On Tropical Storm Fiona
I’m a weather nerd, and hurricane season is here! Charlotte area meteorologists have an eye on Tropical Storm Fiona. Tropical storm Fiona is continuing its westbound journey Thursday morning and should reach part of the Leeward Islands by Friday night. Then it should be arriving in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.
'Expect long delays': Crash knocks out power to traffic lights on busy Huntersville road
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A section of W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte is closed after a dump truck crashed into power lines Friday morning, police said. The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road, about a mile from Northlake Mall and I-77. Duke Energy confirmed about 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash, which knocked down power lines across the road.
All lanes of I-77 North reopen in north Charlotte after crash, NCDOT says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of I-77 North in north Charlotte are reopened following a crash early Saturday morning, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident happened on I-77 northbound near exit 16, which is Sunset Road. No word on if there are any injuries...
Crash caused delays on I-85 North near Catawba River bridge west of Charlotte
Posts CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash closed several lanes on northbound Interstate 85 between the Catawba River bridge and Sam Wilson Road Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 9 a.m. after Exit 27 for Beatty Drive. Images from the scene showed traffic […]
Crash leaves thousands without power in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A crash in north Charlotte cut power for thousands of people along Statesville Road in Huntersville and caused delays to the morning commute on Friday. Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor began reporting on a dump truck that pulled down utility lines on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road around 5 a.m.
Stanly News & Press
Cabarrus County roundabout construction starts next week
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will soon start building a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 3 and Odell School Road. The $990,000 project was awarded earlier this spring to NJR Group Inc. out of Albemarle. The intersection is scheduled to close Monday morning so crews can safely build...
Portion of I-85 in Mecklenburg County reopens after crash, NCDOT says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident was being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.
Construction on I-485 sees delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Improvements to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte will take longer than originally anticipated. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the hope was to complete the project, which includes new express lanes and interchanges, by the end of this year, but now it could take much longer due to several factors.
Hundreds without power after dump truck crash in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of customers are without power in areas along I-77 in north Charlotte and Huntersville after a crash involving a dump truck, officials said Friday morning. According to the Duke Energy outage map, 544 customers were without power as of 1:30 p.m. The Huntersville Police Department said the outage […]
‘Right place at the right time’: Charlotte firefighter’s beach trip turns into life-changing event
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter is getting praise, not for the work he does on the job, but instead for saving a life while off the job. On Friday, he shared his story of being at the right place at the right time. Demario House is used to saving...
Fire rips through family-owned Stanly County furniture plant
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tony's Ice Cream follows a sweet tradition for over a century
GASTONIA, N.C. — If you are ever craving the taste of homemade ice cream, then Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia will fill it. "My grandfather, Carmine Coletta, he was my best buddy growing up," said owner Louis Coletta. Carmine Coletta, according to his grandson, was born in Italy and...
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC
Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
WCNC
Charlotte woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
International Festival kicks off in Rock Hill with food from 15 cultures
In Rock Hill, they’re cooking up international cuisine and live music this weekend.
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
