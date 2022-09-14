ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sallisaw, OK

sequoyahcountytimes.com

Lake View Road is obscured by lime dust, residents complain

Jonathan Limore is one of several residents living along 4620 Road, also known as Lake View Road, south of Marble City, who complained to Sequoyah County Commissioners on Monday that lime dust is making driving conditions hazardous. “It’s a dust bowl,” Limore said. “It’s so bad with dust flying everywhere, my wife had to use her flashers one day to avoid being in a possible accident.” Rita…
MARBLE CITY, OK
5NEWS

Sebastian County emergency crews working grassfire

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three different fire agencies are working on a grassfire in southern Sebastian County that started around Riddle Creek Loop and the Gap Road area. According to emergency crews, the grassfire has now crossed the state line into Oklahoma. The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Firemen injured in falling from fire truck

— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

12 Step Fellowship sale is Sept. 24

The 12 Step Fellowship 2nd annual outdoor sale will be held on Saturday, Sept, 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be all kinds of household goods. The sale will be held on Hwy. 100, right on the curve headed towards Tahlequah, follow the signs from Mcquick’s. “It’s going to be a great weekend to get out, hope to see you there,” organizer Melani Davis said.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Sallisaw, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Free rabies clinic held at Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library

A free rabies clinic was held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library in Sallisaw, hosted by Forever Friends Humane Society, and sponsored by Cherokee Nation Office of Environmental Health, City of Tahlequah and Petco Loved Pets. Free rabies and yearly vaccines were given, along with microchips, deworming, nail trimming and free city license; which also…
SALLISAW, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

FRI. SEPT. 16, 23 & 30 Soup N’ Souls, meeting, 6 p.m., The Shed, on Cherokee, Sallisaw. For more info call 918-774-3120. AA meeting, 7 p.m., Fridays, Vian Methodist Church, corner of Lee and Blackstone. For more info call 539-832-0952. SAT. SEPT. 17 Book launch and singing, Sweet Nana’s, Vian. Local authors Rebecca Cole and Yvonne Tillapaugh will be there. Annual Gore Cruise Night, Car…
SALLISAW, OK
Keith Skelton
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Trinity United Methodist Church Plans Chili Cook-off Sept. 24

Helping Hands Food Pantry of Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow will host a chili cook-off and an ice cream social from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24. The event will include special music provided by the church, according to Lavonna Smith, chairperson of the fundraising committee for the church. “Come join us for a fun filled afternoon listening to special music from our own talent pool. Eat…
MULDROW, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

SEQUOYAH COUNTY SCOREBOARD

Sallisaw 7, Idabel 1 (Monday) Sallisaw 12, Idabel 3 (Monday) Muldrow 11, Keota 8 (Monday) Muldrow 7, Checotah 2 (Tuesday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Vian 9, Keota 0 (Monday) Oktaha 10, Vian 0 (Tuesday) Central 9, Hulbert 6 (Monday) Central 7, Chouteau-Mazie 2 (Tuesday) Porter 7, Gore 5 (Monday) Gore 4, Mounds 0 (Monday Gans 14, Cave Springs 4 (Monday) LEA LESSLEY •…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sallisaw debuts new fire engine

Sallisaw has a new fire engine to serve the community. e 2022 E1 Typhoon Fire Pumper was recently purchased by the city. The new pumper replaces a 1991 E1 unit, which will be moved to a reserve pumper. “We were fortunate to find this unit on the lot and ready for purchase,” said Sallisaw City Manager Keith Skelton. “We had been researching purchasing a new unit for about three years now. Back in…
SALLISAW, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sallisaw school staff to receive bonus pay

Teachers, custodians and other personnel employed by the Sallisaw School system may be happy to know the Sallisaw School Board approved a one-time, “non-recurring” COVID-19 Return to Work bonus of $1,165 along with other school-related and personnel items on Monday. The monthly meeting of the school board included the “discussion, consideration and action to provide each employee with a bonus…
SALLISAW, OK
#Brushy Creek Lake Camp
talkbusiness.net

With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned

Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Muldrow visits Spiro in final non-district game

Unbeaten Muldrow takes it 3-0 record to LeFlore County Friday night to take on undefeated Spiro (2-0) in its final nondistrict game of the season. Kickoff inside McClain Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. Muldrow moved to 3-0 for the season last week with a 38-17 road win at Sallisaw and Spiro is 2-0 after topping Pocola 35-8. Last season Spiro edged Muldrow 41-35 inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog…
MULDROW, OK
Arkansas man celebrates his 105th birthday

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th on Sept. 14. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!. On Wednesday, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old. He's...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

