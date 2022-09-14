ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Continue To Take Down Drug Dealers

In the late evening hours on September 12, 2022, Cpl. Baker and K9 Liberty completed a traffic stop on Hwy. 17 of a vehicle occupied by Jennifer Waters and Ra. ndy Williams. During the traffic stop, K9 Liberty alerted to drugs within the vehicle, initiating a vehicle search where deputies located Methamphetamine packaged to sell, Controlled Substances (Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Alprazolam, and Morphine Sulfate), and New Legend Drugs (Cyclobenzaprine).
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Drug Overdoses Are Rising Again. Why?

The trauma endured during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a national drug crisis like we’ve never seen before. People of all ages are turning to prescription and illicit drugs to cope with job losses, financial instability, the death of loved ones and the constant state of uncertainty in our world.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

T-bone crash in Manatee County sends three people to hospital

MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - A multi-vehicle crash in Manatee County sent three people to the hospital, Friday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41/14th Street West and Cortez Road. Florida Highway Patrol tells SNN the driver of a Cadillac STS ran a red light going...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have identified the man who was found floating in the water near Bayfront Park last week. The body of Daniel D. Flowers, 31, of Sarasota, was found just after 6:15 p.m. Sept. 8 by a passer-by. When Sarasota Police officers arrived, Flowers was pronounced dead.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Safety, uh, first?

Alarm: Officers were sent to a home to follow up on the activation of an intruder alarm. An operator for an alarm-monitoring company told police the resident pushed the wrong button while disarming the system, leading to the alert. An officer spoke with the homeowner who said he was aware of the situation but that the alarm had been accidental and there was no emergency.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

4-year-old expected to be okay after drowning scare in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old was airlifted from a Venice hotel after a near-drowning in the hotel’s pool, authorities said. First responders from Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Ramada on the U.S. 41 Bypass after a child was found unresponsive in the pool.
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Broken windows and a late-night wake fight

3:46 a.m., 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road. Fight: A get-together after the death of a family member devolved into a fight among 12 people and prompted a police response. The host told police her sister had brought two men she did not know to the gathering and that one of them punched her in the head during an argument. When one of the unknown males tried to get one a female friend to leave, another guest began arguing with him and punched him in the head, igniting the brawl with several participants claiming they were trying to break up the fight. Multiple partygoers sustained minor injuries. During the investigation the host collapsed and appeared to have a seizure. She later became alert and refused medical treatment. Another guest collapsed and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment for an anxiety attack. The host said she wished to pursue criminal charges against the male who punched her.
SARASOTA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

One person dead following shooting

One person is dead following a shooting Thursday morning in Lehigh Acres. The active crime scene is on W. Jersey Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The scene is secured, and homicide detectives will be there throughout the morning. The investigation is ongoing.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

