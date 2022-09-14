Read full article on original website
Police: 3 people arrested on felony drugs charges in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department arrested three people Friday on felony charges in connection to drugs. Police executed a search warrant Friday morning at a home off of 40th Street in Sarasota which stemmed from a man dying of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose at the house back in May.
Thief steals truck, spray paints it in failed attempt to conceal it: Bradenton police
BRADENTON, Fla. - Police in Bradenton arrested a man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a hospital, then spray-painting the vehicle in a failed attempt to get away with the crime. Investigators said the 1998 red Chevrolet S10 truck had been reported stolen from Manatee Memorial Hospital on August...
Lee County Port Authority officer fired, accused of attempting to meet with a minor
A Port Authority Police Officer is no longer on the job after he got caught up in an undercover sting while out of town. When the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office conducted operation ‘Keystroke’ and the results were quite disturbing. Bill Leeper, a Nassau County sheriff said, “I...
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Continue To Take Down Drug Dealers
In the late evening hours on September 12, 2022, Cpl. Baker and K9 Liberty completed a traffic stop on Hwy. 17 of a vehicle occupied by Jennifer Waters and Ra. ndy Williams. During the traffic stop, K9 Liberty alerted to drugs within the vehicle, initiating a vehicle search where deputies located Methamphetamine packaged to sell, Controlled Substances (Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Alprazolam, and Morphine Sulfate), and New Legend Drugs (Cyclobenzaprine).
Lieutenant With Pinellas Park Fire Department Terminated After Arrest In Human Trafficking Sting
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Lieutenant with the Pinellas Park Fire Department has been terminated after an arrest during a human trafficking operation in Hillsborough County. On September 15, 2022, Pinellas Park city officials were notified of the arrest of a city employee, Brian
Arrest made in Lehigh Acres death investigation that began in June
Deputies have made an arrest in the Lehigh Acres death investigation that began in June of this year, when a15-year-old boy was shot and killed.
Englewood man arrested for demanding drug money, crushing truck with excavator
A 36-year-old Englewood man has been arrested after deputies say he assaulted a woman and wreaked havoc on her vehicle after she couldn’t find money for drugs. Richard Hamilton faces charges of criminal mischief, more than $1,000, domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment of a person against their will.
Drug Overdoses Are Rising Again. Why?
The trauma endured during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a national drug crisis like we’ve never seen before. People of all ages are turning to prescription and illicit drugs to cope with job losses, financial instability, the death of loved ones and the constant state of uncertainty in our world.
Police Seeking St. Petersburg Bank Robbery Suspect
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Just before 2:00 pm on Thursday, a man robbed Hancock Whitney Bank, 100 2nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police say. The suspect was wearing a fedora and light
Woman attacked inside downtown St. Pete apartment after man sneaks in
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man after he attacked a woman inside her own apartment after sneaking into it while she was away.
T-bone crash in Manatee County sends three people to hospital
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - A multi-vehicle crash in Manatee County sent three people to the hospital, Friday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41/14th Street West and Cortez Road. Florida Highway Patrol tells SNN the driver of a Cadillac STS ran a red light going...
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have identified the man who was found floating in the water near Bayfront Park last week. The body of Daniel D. Flowers, 31, of Sarasota, was found just after 6:15 p.m. Sept. 8 by a passer-by. When Sarasota Police officers arrived, Flowers was pronounced dead.
Bradenton's 'Trace Eye-D' develops wipes that detect fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton company is fighting the fentanyl crisis with drug detection wipes. Trace Eye-D developed the wipes last year, and also has created ones that detect cocaine and methamphetamine. Trace Eye-D Director of Research and Development Barry Gorski, who invented the wipes, explained how they work.
Construction worker dies after concrete slab falls on him: Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Friday after a concrete slab — estimated to weigh 3,000 pounds — fell on him.
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Safety, uh, first?
Alarm: Officers were sent to a home to follow up on the activation of an intruder alarm. An operator for an alarm-monitoring company told police the resident pushed the wrong button while disarming the system, leading to the alert. An officer spoke with the homeowner who said he was aware of the situation but that the alarm had been accidental and there was no emergency.
4-year-old expected to be okay after drowning scare in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old was airlifted from a Venice hotel after a near-drowning in the hotel’s pool, authorities said. First responders from Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Ramada on the U.S. 41 Bypass after a child was found unresponsive in the pool.
Sarasota Cops Corner: Broken windows and a late-night wake fight
3:46 a.m., 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road. Fight: A get-together after the death of a family member devolved into a fight among 12 people and prompted a police response. The host told police her sister had brought two men she did not know to the gathering and that one of them punched her in the head during an argument. When one of the unknown males tried to get one a female friend to leave, another guest began arguing with him and punched him in the head, igniting the brawl with several participants claiming they were trying to break up the fight. Multiple partygoers sustained minor injuries. During the investigation the host collapsed and appeared to have a seizure. She later became alert and refused medical treatment. Another guest collapsed and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment for an anxiety attack. The host said she wished to pursue criminal charges against the male who punched her.
1 confirmed dead in Jersey Rd. shooting, investigation ongoing
Deputies confirmed one person is dead following a shooting in the area of Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres.
One person dead following shooting
One person is dead following a shooting Thursday morning in Lehigh Acres. The active crime scene is on W. Jersey Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The scene is secured, and homicide detectives will be there throughout the morning. The investigation is ongoing.
