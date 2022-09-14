No bond for Arvada police shooting suspect

The man accused of fatally shooting Arvada police Officer Dillon Vakoff will be held in jail without bond, a Jefferson County District Court judge ruled Wednesday.

Sonny Almanza, 31, appeared in a Jefferson County courtroom via video chat and stood, both hands holding on tightly to a podium. He was in an orange jail outfit wearing headphones and a blue surgical mask.

In a statement, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said that she will file formal charges next week. She is leading a Critical Incident Response Team which is conducting a separate investigation into the shooting.

Arvada police recommended eight charges for Almanza, including first-degree murder of a peace officer, with extreme indifference; murder after deliberation; illegal possession of a weapon by a previous offender; child abuse; and other counts.

Almanza is being represented by Jefferson County public defender Jim O'Connor.

Jefferson County District Judge KJ Moore issued a protection order for Almanza's three children because of "safety concerns." Neighbors described chaos in the street when Vakoff and another officer responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Vakoff was shot and killed in the incident.

Neighbors told The Denver Gazette that there had been numerous domestic violence issues in the past at Almanza's house in the 6700 block of 51st Avenue, including an incident the night before when they say a car drove by and someone in the car fired a gun into the air.

In addition to the domestic violence order for Almanza's children, the judge issued an order for Almanza to relinquish his weapons.

Almanza's mother, Maria Alvarez, was in the courtroom for the hearing. She said in an earlier interview that the family of the mother of Almanza's children broke down her door the night that Vakoff was killed. She said her son didn't realize he had shot a police officer.

Almanza was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds, Arvada police said, and was unable to attend a court hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday. His next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Vakoff's public funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Lafayette's Flatirons Community Church. The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation is collecting donations for the family. Citizens, friends and family of the slain officer continue to visit a memorial dedicated to Vakoff in front of Arvada police headquarters.