ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

No bond for Arvada police shooting suspect

By Carol McKinley
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

The man accused of fatally shooting Arvada police Officer Dillon Vakoff will be held in jail without bond, a Jefferson County District Court judge ruled Wednesday.

Sonny Almanza, 31, appeared in a Jefferson County courtroom via video chat and stood, both hands holding on tightly to a podium. He was in an orange jail outfit wearing headphones and a blue surgical mask.

In a statement, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said that she will file formal charges next week. She is leading a Critical Incident Response Team which is conducting a separate investigation into the shooting.

Arvada police recommended eight charges for Almanza, including first-degree murder of a peace officer, with extreme indifference; murder after deliberation; illegal possession of a weapon by a previous offender; child abuse; and other counts.

Almanza is being represented by Jefferson County public defender Jim O'Connor.

Jefferson County District Judge KJ Moore issued a protection order for Almanza's three children because of "safety concerns." Neighbors described chaos in the street when Vakoff and another officer responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Vakoff was shot and killed in the incident.

Neighbors told The Denver Gazette that there had been numerous domestic violence issues in the past at Almanza's house in the 6700 block of 51st Avenue, including an incident the night before when they say a car drove by and someone in the car fired a gun into the air.

In addition to the domestic violence order for Almanza's children, the judge issued an order for Almanza to relinquish his weapons.

Almanza's mother, Maria Alvarez, was in the courtroom for the hearing. She said in an earlier interview that the family of the mother of Almanza's children broke down her door the night that Vakoff was killed. She said her son didn't realize he had shot a police officer.

Almanza was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds, Arvada police said, and was unable to attend a court hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday. His next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Vakoff's public funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Lafayette's Flatirons Community Church. The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation is collecting donations for the family. Citizens, friends and family of the slain officer continue to visit a memorial dedicated to Vakoff in front of Arvada police headquarters.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested

DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year. Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Suspect in Arvada officer's death arrested with his handcuffs

ARVADA, Colo. — When Sonny Almanza was formally arrested at a hospital this week, the handcuffs that snapped around his wrists belonged to the police officer he is accused of killing. Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, died in a shooting in the early morning hours Sunday after he...
ARVADA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, a goof, military veteran and 'heroic lion,' is laid to rest

Dillon Vakoff was so realistic about the dangers of the law enforcement career he loved so much that he made a pact with his mom. The military veteran said that if he died, he would go out as a "heroic lion." To his family's horror, that promise was kept last Sunday, when the young officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call that had gotten out...
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Arvada, CO
City
Bond, CO
City
Lafayette, CO
Arvada, CO
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Domestic Violence#Murder#Violent Crime#First Judicial
9NEWS

Colorado man convicted in 40-year-old murder case

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A Park County jury has found a man accused of killing two young women last seen hitchhiking near Breckenridge 40 years ago guilty of first-degree murder. Alan Lee Phillips, 71, was arrested last year for the January 1982 shooting deaths of Annette Schnee, 21, and...
PARK COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
skyhinews.com

Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge

Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
GRANBY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Search warrant executed after threats made online

On Sept. 15, 2022, Boulder County Sheriff's detectives served a search warrant at a home on Eldorado Circle, in the Town of Superior, along with members of the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The warrant was issued after detectives received a credible tip that...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Alan Lee Phillips convicted of cold case killings near Breckenridge

Forty years after two young women disappeared from Breckenridge in a snowstorm, a local man has been convicted of their murders. A jury convicted Alan Lee Phillips, 71, Thursday after a two-and-a-half week trial and five hours of deliberation. Phillips was arrested last winter and charged with the killings of Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer, 29, and Annette Schnee, 21, along with second-degree kidnapping for each. Both women disappeared the night of Jan. 6, 1982.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

2 teens arrested in double outside Carla Madison Rec Center

Police in Denver have arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to last week's shooting outside the Carla Madison Rec Center. Two people were shot outside the recreation center at Josephine and Colfax Avenue. The victims were a 20-year-old man who police said got into a fight with the suspects and an innocent teenage bystander. The teen remains in the hospital and the other victim has been released. One of the suspects is facing attempted murder charges and the other is under investigation as an accessory. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Christian Glass' autopsy shows drugs after deputy shooting

Yes, there were drugs in Christian Glass' system: how does it play into the equation after being shot by deputies after calling for help?CBS News Colorado has shown the body camera footage from the night in June when Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times by a Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy after Glass refused to leave his car in Silver Plume. CBS News Colorado was able to go over the autopsy report with a professor of medical toxicology with CU and get context for the toxicology portion of the report. Andrew Monte is the expert in this story. The report shows...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy