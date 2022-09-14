“Put the sweets down” – Tony Ferguson lashes out on “FATHEAD” Daniel Cormier for criticism following UFC 279 loss

Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
Nate Diaz Getting Some Help From Elder Brother Nick, Who Mimics Tony Ferguson Backstage Ahead Of UFC 279 Fight
Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz did some training in the backstage locker room area before Nate headed out for his UFC 279 headliner with Tony Ferguson this past weekend. It was quite a tumultuous weekend for Nate Diaz. He was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view (PPV) with Khamzat Chimaev.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
MMAmania.com
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ booked in ultimate freakshow fight vs. Kouzi at Super RIZIN
RIZIN Fighting Federation is about to give Fight Circus a serious run for its money in the freakshow fight department. Last night (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022), RIZIN held a press conference to announce an additional match up for the upcoming doubleheader event day of Sept. 25, 2022. Going down at Super RIZIN, popular kickboxing star, “Kouzi” Koji Tanaka will return against ... Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard, Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi.
MMA Fighter Punches, Drops YouTube Critic During Interview
One MMA fighter was not having any of a YouTube critic’s comments, as he punched him during a recent interview. YouTuber Sadek was doing an interview with MMA journalist Monika Laskowska recently, but in the middle of it, something went terribly wrong. MMA fighter ‘Ferrari’ Amadeusz Roslik rushed in...
Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments signal a return to the UFC: “It goes to show, this is the place to be”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz will return to the promotion. The Stockton native is fresh off his UFC 279 headlining role last Saturday. In that outing, Diaz was originally expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the headliner.
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Teasing Big News
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport with a massive following on social media. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. She was back at it on Wednesday night with a message for her fans.
Daniel Cormier shares his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged “fake glove touch” at UFC 279: “Even if he did, there was no law that says you have to touch gloves”
Daniel Cormier has shared his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged ‘fake glove touch’ at UFC 279. It was Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) vs Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) last Saturday night, September 10th in the catchweight co-main event. ‘Borz’ won via submission at 2:13 of round 1.
Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
Conor McGregor has not been tested once by USADA this year as doubts emerge over whether 'Notorious' is still enrolled in the UFC's anti-doping program ahead of his planned return in early 2023
Conor McGregor has not been tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency since the third quarter of 2021. The Irishman, who last competed in July last year against Dustin Poirier, has been on the sidelines ever since and is working his way back from a broken leg. In the meantime,...
Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism
Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
UFC 279 'Fight Motion': Watch highlights of Nate Diaz's potential final octagon fight in super slow motion
Nate Diaz bid the UFC farewell in style. Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC), who originally was scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event, fought Tony Ferguson at T-Mobile Arena, instead, in what may have been his final fight in the octagon. It was a wild contest in which Diaz pulled out some of his old tricks, like turning his back to walk away before resuming the fight. He was able to bloody up Ferguson and eventually submitted him in Round 4.
Rani Yahya forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cody Garbrandt
Rani Yahya is forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cory Garbrandt. It was to be Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event on October 1st in Las Vegas. The bout had been rescheduled as it was originally taking place on July...
MMAmania.com
SCRATCHED! Latest scale fail from repeat offender cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 60 fight card
UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd missed weight for her Sara McMann fight scheduled for the UFC Vegas 60 MMA event on Sat. night (Sept. 17) at APEX in Las Vegas, clocking in at 138 pounds. That’s two pounds over the limit of 136 when factoring in the one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights. As a result, their ESPN+ “Prelims” contest has been scratched and the card will continue with 13 bouts.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Georges St-Pierre on Khamzat Chimaev’s big weight miss: ‘It’s hard to forgive’
Georges St-Pierre knows just how important it is to properly make weight if you want to be a champion. The former UFC welterweight champion and all-time great never came in heavy for a single one of his 28 career bouts. For 18 of those, St-Pierre was required to make the division’s exact limit of 170 or 185-pounds to be eligible to win the title.
UFC champion Leon Edwards captures another belt: a black belt in jiu-jitsu
Leon Edwards has had quite a few weeks. Less than a month after dethroning pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman to become welterweight champion at UFC 278, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) has been awarded his black belt in jiu-jitsu. The native of Birmingham, England, posted on Instagram to share the news,...
Mike Perry wants big matchups, BKFC suggests he fight Nate Diaz: 'Now is my time to make noise'
Mike Perry appears to like the idea of fighting Nate Diaz for BKFC. With Diaz now a free agent after submitting Tony Ferguson this past Saturday at UFC 279, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman already has his eyes on the superstar from Stockton, Calif., calling Diaz vs. Perry a “fan’s dream fight.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Tyson & Ric Flair Smoke A Blunt Together: Watch
Mike Tyson has been a huge weed advocate for years now. He is someone who grows his own product at times, and whenever it comes to his podcast, Tyson can be seen with a blunt in hand as he calms himself down with some weed. After years of anxiety and anger-related issues, Tyson has found a lot of benefits from weed, and he will tell anyone who will listen, about its benefits.
WWE・
