ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

“Put the sweets down” – Tony Ferguson lashes out on “FATHEAD” Daniel Cormier for criticism following UFC 279 loss

By Prateek Athanur
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
UFC
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ booked in ultimate freakshow fight vs. Kouzi at Super RIZIN

RIZIN Fighting Federation is about to give Fight Circus a serious run for its money in the freakshow fight department. Last night (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022), RIZIN held a press conference to announce an additional match up for the upcoming doubleheader event day of Sept. 25, 2022. Going down at Super RIZIN, popular kickboxing star, “Kouzi” Koji Tanaka will return against ... Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard, Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Tony Ferguson
MiddleEasy

MMA Fighter Punches, Drops YouTube Critic During Interview

One MMA fighter was not having any of a YouTube critic’s comments, as he punched him during a recent interview. YouTuber Sadek was doing an interview with MMA journalist Monika Laskowska recently, but in the middle of it, something went terribly wrong. MMA fighter ‘Ferrari’ Amadeusz Roslik rushed in...
TV & VIDEOS
bjpenndotcom

Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments signal a return to the UFC: “It goes to show, this is the place to be”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz will return to the promotion. The Stockton native is fresh off his UFC 279 headlining role last Saturday. In that outing, Diaz was originally expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the headliner.
UFC
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Teasing Big News

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport with a massive following on social media. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. She was back at it on Wednesday night with a message for her fans.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma#Khabib Nurmagomedov Tony
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279

Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
UFC
Daily Mail

Conor McGregor has not been tested once by USADA this year as doubts emerge over whether 'Notorious' is still enrolled in the UFC's anti-doping program ahead of his planned return in early 2023

Conor McGregor has not been tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency since the third quarter of 2021. The Irishman, who last competed in July last year against Dustin Poirier, has been on the sidelines ever since and is working his way back from a broken leg. In the meantime,...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism

Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 279 'Fight Motion': Watch highlights of Nate Diaz's potential final octagon fight in super slow motion

Nate Diaz bid the UFC farewell in style. Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC), who originally was scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event, fought Tony Ferguson at T-Mobile Arena, instead, in what may have been his final fight in the octagon. It was a wild contest in which Diaz pulled out some of his old tricks, like turning his back to walk away before resuming the fight. He was able to bloody up Ferguson and eventually submitted him in Round 4.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

SCRATCHED! Latest scale fail from repeat offender cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 60 fight card

UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd missed weight for her Sara McMann fight scheduled for the UFC Vegas 60 MMA event on Sat. night (Sept. 17) at APEX in Las Vegas, clocking in at 138 pounds. That’s two pounds over the limit of 136 when factoring in the one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights. As a result, their ESPN+ “Prelims” contest has been scratched and the card will continue with 13 bouts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Georges St-Pierre on Khamzat Chimaev’s big weight miss: ‘It’s hard to forgive’

Georges St-Pierre knows just how important it is to properly make weight if you want to be a champion. The former UFC welterweight champion and all-time great never came in heavy for a single one of his 28 career bouts. For 18 of those, St-Pierre was required to make the division’s exact limit of 170 or 185-pounds to be eligible to win the title.
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Mike Tyson & Ric Flair Smoke A Blunt Together: Watch

Mike Tyson has been a huge weed advocate for years now. He is someone who grows his own product at times, and whenever it comes to his podcast, Tyson can be seen with a blunt in hand as he calms himself down with some weed. After years of anxiety and anger-related issues, Tyson has found a lot of benefits from weed, and he will tell anyone who will listen, about its benefits.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy