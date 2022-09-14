“Put the sweets down” – Tony Ferguson lashes out on “FATHEAD” Daniel Cormier for criticism following UFC 279 loss

Nate Diaz bid the UFC farewell in style. Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC), who originally was scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event, fought Tony Ferguson at T-Mobile Arena, instead, in what may have been his final fight in the octagon. It was a wild contest in which Diaz pulled out some of his old tricks, like turning his back to walk away before resuming the fight. He was able to bloody up Ferguson and eventually submitted him in Round 4.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO