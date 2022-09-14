MOBILE, Ala. – — Eastern Kentucky split a pair of matches Friday at the Jaguar Invitational presented by Holiday Inn Express and hosted by the University of South Alabama. The Colonels beat Florida A&M 3-1 before falling to Mississippi 3-0. EKU beat Florida A&M by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 13-25 and 25-21. The Colonels (8-4) lost to Mississippi 25-14, 25-20 and 26-24. In the first set against Florida A&M, the Colonels used a 6-2 run to go from down one to in front by four.Carson Ledford had two kills during the run and EKU served up two aces. A kill from Sarah Mitchell and a FAMU attack error extended the lead to six, 20-14. AG Vandagriff's kill gave Eastern Kentucky set point, and a block from Katie McKune and Ledford finished off the eight-point win in set one.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO