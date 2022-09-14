ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CM Punk’s Cult of Personality plays during a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, SmackDown superstar goes “NUTS”

By Chirag Goyal
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away

Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star

Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
WWE
411mania.com

Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Carmella, Maxxine Dupri showing off some main character diaries in a tight outfit, Johnny Gargano getting ready for Raw while training with his little boy, Austin Theory showing off the guns, Matt Riddle’s black eye he got from Seth Rollins, Natalya, Kayla Braxton, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status

Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June following his DUI arrest, and since that time he has been in rehab to recover from his addiction. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestling veteran is expected to be out of rehab soon, and back inside the ring.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape

Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
WWE
PWMania

Triple H Reportedly Planning Some Unexpected Surprises for WWE

It is expected that the surprising WWE returns or debuts will continue, along with names that are not anticipated. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will soon be adding some unexpected wrestlers to the roster. Although no names were mentioned, it was mentioned that...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Monday Night Raw#Persona#Combat#Smackdown#Tv Programming#Aew All Out Media Scrum#Evp#Living Colour
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Has No Plans For Current Superstar

WWE has signed some interesting names over the last few years and one up and comer who has been talked about a lot is former Olympic gold medalist Gabe Steveson. Last year WWE officially drafted Gable Steveson to the Monday Night Raw brand, but fans haven’t seen much of him on WWE programming.
WWE
PWMania

Spoiler: WWE’s Huge Plans for Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia and Massive Announcement

Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE has a press conference planned to take place this coming Saturday in Las Vegas. At the press conference, they are expected to reveal that Paul vs. Reigns will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel. There’s no word on whether the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Two New Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Following the events of the September 16th episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FOX, two upcoming matches have been announced for the blue brand's next event, according to WWE's official Twitter account. First, Braun Stroman is set to make his official in-ring return against Alpha Academy's Otis in singles action. This...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

D-Von Dudley Names Current Tag Teams He Wishes The Dudley Boyz Had Wrestled

D-Von Dudley was one half of one of the most decorated tag teams of all time, The Dudley Boyz. From scaling ladders in a TLC match at SummerSlam, to sending countless opponents crashing through tables, D-Von and partner Bubba Ray Dudley have seemingly done it all. However, there are some tag teams he wishes The Dudley Boyz could have wrestled.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Character Removed from Internal Roster

If you saw Ezekiel’s segment from the “hospital room” a few weeks ago on WWE RAW, you might have guessed that it was done to write off the character so that Elias could be brought back. As it turns out, this is exactly what they are doing...
WWE
ComicBook

Triple H Makes Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul For Undisputed WWE Universal Title Official for Crown Jewel

Today was the big press conference featuring Logan Paul and Roman Reigns, and it more than delivered. Michael Cole introduced The Bloodline first, including The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman, and then he rolled out a special introduction for Roman Reigns. Then Cole introduced Logan Paul, and then Triple H was also in attendance. After some Triple H chants, he said it was a big fight weekend and talked about Canelo and GGG. He thanked everyone for coming out and then said WWE is all about spectacle and being larger than life. After a bit more talk Triple H revealed that Roman Reigns would indeed be facing Logan Paul, and it would be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Officially Confirms First Time Ever Crown Jewel Main Event

And so it is set. Over the last few years, WWE has regularly traveled to Saudi Arabia for a series of shows. These events have received a mixed reaction to say the least but they certainly do get attention. WWE will present a unique selection of matches, often including names that do not appear for the company full time. Now they have a new main event set in a first time ever match.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Bray Wyatt’s Possible WWE Return

It has been reported that WWE officials have discussed the possibility of bringing back Bray Wyatt. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were discussions regarding the possibility of Wyatt making a comeback. The talks reportedly stalled at one point, but it was not a dead issue. It was mentioned...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy