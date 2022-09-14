Read full article on original website
Kevin Gracey
1d ago
thats why we need to shut the boarders down .. because there is no room any more..we need to take care of our citizens that are homeless...first ..send these folks back home ..
Nonprofit group says clothing, food, shoes running out for NYC asylum seekers
Volunteers said they are hopeful New Yorkers will donate money or supplies to their group, so they can continue to help the migrants.
Mayor Adams calls for reassessment of NYC ‘right to shelter’ practices as migrants strain homeless system
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With an influx of thousands of migrants to New York City straining the city’s homeless shelter system, Mayor Eric Adams has in recent days said the city is reassessing its prior practices related to its “right to shelter.”. A 1979 lawsuit and subsequent...
Family trying to get comatose NYC man back to NY
The family of a New York man is asking for help with trying to get their loved one home. Melson Garcia, 29, of Jamaica, Queens, suffered a medical emergency while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.
Facing ongoing wave of homeless migrants, Adams says NYC should 'reassess' how it handles shelter requests
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during annual Jerusalem Post conference at City Hall. Adams says that the right to shelter ruling needs to be "reassessed." The mayor issued a statement Wednesday saying that the city’s shelter system was “nearing its breaking point.” [ more › ]
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform
In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
Shelter system at 'breaking point,' Adams says
With buses of migrants coming to New York almost daily, the city is struggling to comply with its right-to-shelter law. About 60 men had to wait until the next day to get a bed Monday night, according to the Legal Aid Society. The welcoming attitude the Adams’ administration has shown...
City removes the outdoor dining structure from Pardon My French on Avenue B
This morning, workers from the Department of Sanitation and Department of Transportation swooped in on Pardon My French, and removed the restaurant's curbside dining structure on Avenue B between Sixth Street and Seventh Street. (The block was shut down to through traffic during this time.) An EVG reader shared these...
Dozens of men illegally denied beds at NYC intake facility
NEW YORK -- The Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless are vowing to sue New York City for breaking the law after at least five dozen people were denied beds a homeless intake facility.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, everyone has a right to guaranteed shelter in New York City, but the Department of Homeless Services failed to meet its obligation Monday night as at least 60 men were denied beds at a Manhattan intake facility. The Department of Homeless Services held a closed meeting Tuesday to discuss why that happened.The Legal Aid Society says the DHS told...
Adams wants to 'reassess' NYC's Right to Shelter law 2 days after he potentially violated it
Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement in which he suggested the city should “reassess” its Right to Shelter law on Wednesday — just two days after about 60 men were denied shelter in potential violation of the law.
Partying while NYC burns! NYC Mayor Adams schmoozes with Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at NYFW hours after complaining city is 'at breaking point' after Texas bussed in 11,000 illegal immigrants
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week just hours after complaining the city was reaching a 'breaking point' after Texas bused nearly 11,000 migrants to the 'sanctuary city.'. Despite voicing his frustration over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing policy, which has left the...
Mayor announces $35M investment in QueensWay project that will connect several Queens neighborhoods with massive greenway
For nearly six decades the old Rockaway Beach Branch of the Long Island Rail Road sat abandoned and fell into disrepair along a 3.5-mile stretch of central and southern Queens. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, Mayor Eric Adams came to Forest Hills to announce a $35 million investment for the design and construction of the Metropolitan Hub, phase one of a new multi-phase greenway and park called QueensWay that will transform the city-owned corridor in Forest Hills into a five-acre park.
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
1 in 6 homeless New Yorkers eligible for supportive housing assistance received aid, report finds
Police and city workers remove a homeless encampment on the Lower East Side in March 2022. A recently enacted law mandates the Department of Social Services to post data on supportive housing. [ more › ]
$250,000 Raised to Transfer Public School Kids to Yeshivahs
Take that, New York Times: A parlor meeting in a Crown Heights home raised $250,000 to fund the transfer of Jewish children from public schools to Chabad’s Chassidic Yeshiva education system. By COLlive reporter. Over a hundred supporters of the Menachem Education Foundation’s Our Heritage program gathered at the...
Older dance group wows grandparents in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – They are funky and feisty. Sixty members of an older New York dance team known as the Betsy Head Brownsville Babes performed at a celebration honoring grandparents in Brownsville. Carolyn Herring, the president of the cardio dance aerobics team, said the only requirement is to be over 60 years old and […]
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
NY State Investigating Deadly Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said Friday they are investigating multiple deaths at a Manhattan nursing home that may be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water. According to the state, Mt. Sinai Hospital first notified it...
Long Island officials vow justice after 19-year-old gunned down at McDonald's
The 19-year-old victim was gunned down at a McDonald's in Hempstead that concerned parents say is frequented by students after the school day ends.
Brooklyn Friday funeral planned for 3 children drowned on Coney Island Beach, no charges yet against mom
The family of three Brooklyn children drowned at Coney Island Beach are planning for a Friday funeral as the victims’ mentally-ill mother remains held inside a psychiatric facility pending criminal charges. Word of the sad sendoff came Wednesday as Damir Islam, grandfather to the oldest of the three siblings, struggled to process the horrific deaths discovered in the early morning darkness two ...
