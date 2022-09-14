ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 10

Kevin Gracey
1d ago

thats why we need to shut the boarders down .. because there is no room any more..we need to take care of our citizens that are homeless...first ..send these folks back home ..

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
fox5ny.com

Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform

In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Shelter system at 'breaking point,' Adams says

With buses of migrants coming to New York almost daily, the city is struggling to comply with its right-to-shelter law. About 60 men had to wait until the next day to get a bed Monday night, according to the Legal Aid Society. The welcoming attitude the Adams’ administration has shown...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Volunteers#Long Lines#The Men S Intake Shelter
CBS New York

Dozens of men illegally denied beds at NYC intake facility

NEW YORK -- The Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless are vowing to sue New York City for breaking the law after at least five dozen people were denied beds a homeless intake facility.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, everyone has a right to guaranteed shelter in New York City, but the Department of Homeless Services failed to meet its obligation Monday night as at least 60 men were denied beds at a Manhattan intake facility. The Department of Homeless Services held a closed meeting Tuesday to discuss why that happened.The Legal Aid Society says the DHS told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Partying while NYC burns! NYC Mayor Adams schmoozes with Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at NYFW hours after complaining city is 'at breaking point' after Texas bussed in 11,000 illegal immigrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week just hours after complaining the city was reaching a 'breaking point' after Texas bused nearly 11,000 migrants to the 'sanctuary city.'. Despite voicing his frustration over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing policy, which has left the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Mayor announces $35M investment in QueensWay project that will connect several Queens neighborhoods with massive greenway

For nearly six decades the old Rockaway Beach Branch of the Long Island Rail Road sat abandoned and fell into disrepair along a 3.5-mile stretch of central and southern Queens. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, Mayor Eric Adams came to Forest Hills to announce a $35 million investment for the design and construction of the Metropolitan Hub, phase one of a new multi-phase greenway and park called QueensWay that will transform the city-owned corridor in Forest Hills into a five-acre park.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

$250,000 Raised to Transfer Public School Kids to Yeshivahs

Take that, New York Times: A parlor meeting in a Crown Heights home raised $250,000 to fund the transfer of Jewish children from public schools to Chabad’s Chassidic Yeshiva education system. By COLlive reporter. Over a hundred supporters of the Menachem Education Foundation’s Our Heritage program gathered at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Older dance group wows grandparents in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – They are funky and feisty. Sixty members of an older New York dance team known as the Betsy Head Brownsville Babes performed at a celebration honoring grandparents in Brownsville. Carolyn Herring, the president of the cardio dance aerobics team, said the only requirement is to be over 60 years old and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn Friday funeral planned for 3 children drowned on Coney Island Beach, no charges yet against mom

The family of three Brooklyn children drowned at Coney Island Beach are planning for a Friday funeral as the victims’ mentally-ill mother remains held inside a psychiatric facility pending criminal charges. Word of the sad sendoff came Wednesday as Damir Islam, grandfather to the oldest of the three siblings, struggled to process the horrific deaths discovered in the early morning darkness two ...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy