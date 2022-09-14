ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president

Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror

The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Gallego
outsidemagazine

Biden Restored National Monuments Reduced by Trump. Now Utah Is Suing to Shrink Them Again.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The state of Utah and two of its counties filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s restoration of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments on Wednesday, five years after former President Trump drastically reduced the size of each monument in 2017.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Washington Dc#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Medicare
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
White House
thecentersquare.com

Biden: Republican officials shouldn’t interfere with his immigration policies

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden doesn't want Republican officials interfering with his immigration policies, saying their initiative to send people north from the border is “playing politics” and “un-American.”. Speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala in Washington, D.C., Thursday night, he said,...
POTUS
The Independent

Bernie Sanders and Joe Manchin are headed for another fight

Bob Dole used to say the most dangerous place in Washington was somewhere between Chuck Schumer and a microphone, but it turns out the most dangerous place for the Senate Majority Leader is between Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders.The Senate came back this week after the August recess, and it has a ton of work they need to finish before they head out on the campaign trail.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to have a vote on the Respect for Marriage Act to codify same-sex marriage soon. In addition, they have to pass a stopgap funding bill to prevent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden predicts ‘a really difficult two years’ if Democrats lose the midterms

President Biden on Monday acknowledged “a really difficult two years” if Democrats lose control of Congress in November’s midterm elections. Biden said at a Democratic National Committee fundraising event in Boston that he would spend a lot more time “in the veto” because he would have difficulty getting “anything done” legislatively if Republicans take over.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy