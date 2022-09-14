Bob Dole used to say the most dangerous place in Washington was somewhere between Chuck Schumer and a microphone, but it turns out the most dangerous place for the Senate Majority Leader is between Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders.The Senate came back this week after the August recess, and it has a ton of work they need to finish before they head out on the campaign trail.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to have a vote on the Respect for Marriage Act to codify same-sex marriage soon. In addition, they have to pass a stopgap funding bill to prevent...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO