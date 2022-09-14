Read full article on original website
Culture Crush—Stargazing, Terra Art Collective, and More
Come explore practical solutions to climate change at the annual Soil Not Oil International Conference.This event, held at Tara Firma Farms, will include presentations from Calla Rose Ostrander, natural and working lands climate change coordinator at California Natural Resource Agency; author and energy expert Richard Heinberg, discussing the shifting energy terrain; Dr. Elaine Ingham, who uncovered the Soil Food Web four decades ago; Pamm Larry, the initial instigator of Prop. 37; author, teacher and ecofeminist Starhawk; Dr. Ignacio Chapela; filmmaker John D. Liu; Stacy Malkan; author Jeffrey Smith; Diana Donlon, MD; Michelle Perro; Miriam Volat; and many more. The 8th Soil Not Oil Gathering will take place Sept. 17-18 at Tara Firma Farms, 3796 I St., Petaluma. Tickets $100-$300. www.soilnotoilcoalition.org.
Peter Hassen Solo Show at Modern Art West Gallery
Sonoma locals might be familiar with the name Peter Hassen. Images of his striking bronze sculptures—which sat in the Sonoma Plaza as part of a collaborative installation between the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art and The City of Sonoma in 2021—may come to mind. For those who don’t know him or his work, Hassen is a multimedia artist, whose art localizes themes of science, nature and spirituality. From large-scale sculpture to painting to video to printmaking, Hassen’s work is an invitation to consider the human relationship with, well, everything else.
‘Fats’ Waller Tribute Show
Theater is like any other art form—sometimes a job, sometimes a chore—but every once in a while, the right artists meet the right project and magic is born. That magic can be found in Sonoma Arts Live’s (SAL) season-opening production of Ain’t Misbehavin’, running now through Sept. 25.
