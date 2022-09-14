Sonoma locals might be familiar with the name Peter Hassen. Images of his striking bronze sculptures—which sat in the Sonoma Plaza as part of a collaborative installation between the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art and The City of Sonoma in 2021—may come to mind. For those who don’t know him or his work, Hassen is a multimedia artist, whose art localizes themes of science, nature and spirituality. From large-scale sculpture to painting to video to printmaking, Hassen’s work is an invitation to consider the human relationship with, well, everything else.

