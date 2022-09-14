ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun likely blinded driver of car that struck man crossing Kansas City, Kansas, street

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

An older man suffered critical injuries Wednesday when a car struck him as he crossed Metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded to the crash about 8 a.m. at South 42nd Street and Metropolitan. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are potentially life threatening, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe the driver was speeding or driving recklessly, she said. She said it appears to be an accident.

“It could be that actually sun was a factor,” Chartrand said. “It is extremely bright.”

Police have closed Metropolitan between 41st and 42nd streets while they investigate the crash.

Although the cause of the crash is still under investigation, Chartrand urged people to use caution whenever they are behind the wheel. She said people typically know to use extra care when they drive in bad weather.

“Even when the weather is nice and the sun is shining particularly bright, we need to be extra careful,” Chartrand said.

KANSAS CITY, MO
