Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base; 400 Flight Attendants DisplacedKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
everythingsouthcity.com
FoodieLand Asian Night Market to Take Place at San Mateo County Event Center Sept 23-25th
The San Mateo County Event Center & Fair will host FoodieLand Night Market this September. The market is a three-day, foodie inspired, multi – cultural food and entertainment event that includes over 150 vendors, a variety of amazing foods, games, and entertainment for the entire family. FoodieLand is an...
Giant gourds and Oktoberfest pours: 15 events we’re excited about this autumn
Keep your calendar full through November with these Peninsula happenings. Fall always has big shoes to fill. Coming in on the heels of a season synonymous with sunshine, vacations and outdoor activities, autumn signals the start of the school year and days that are increasingly shorter and colder. But longtime...
milpitasbeat.com
Middle Eastern and Greek Food Festival happening in Milpitas on September 17-18
The Middle Eastern and Greek Food Festival will be happening in Milpitas this weekend, on September 17 and 18. Located outside of the St. James Orthodox Church at 195 N. Main Street, the festival will feature live music, dance performances, food vendors, and games for kids to play. The last...
Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area
Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
Half Moon Bay Review
Local artists showcased at unique exhibit in Pacifica
Coastsider Don Baldwin had never been to California before joining the Air Force in 1969, when he was assigned to Sacramento. “I saw the natural beauty,” he said, “and I went out and bought oil paint.”
Founder of Annie’s Annuals selling Richmond house
A notable onetime Richmond resident’s house is on the market and, wow, does it ever have a magnificent garden. Annie Hayes, the founder and former owner of Annie’s Annuals and Perennials, is selling her house at 5721 Doremus Ave. in the East Richmond Heights neighborhood for $724,000. Hayes’...
Half Moon Bay Review
Sea Scouts to host open house
The Half Moon Bay Yacht Club is starting a new co-ed Sea Scouts Ship for high school students on the San Mateo County coast, including Pacifica. It is hosting an open house for interested youth and adult volunteers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the yacht club, 214 Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
SF legacy business Joe’s Ice Cream at risk of demolition if housing plans approved
The owners say they weren't informed of any development plans.
Half Moon Bay Review
Upcoming event promotes ocean awareness, safety
Every day at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, locals and visitors paddle out to beautiful cliffside views and bright blue water. On sunny days the waves sparkle as surfers drop in. But while the views could be featured on a postcard, riptides lurk and danger lies just below the surface for those unprepared.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City
The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
Bay Area to celebrate Mexican Independence Day this weekend
Many confuse Mexican Independence Day with Cinco de Mayo but the country's actual independence day is Sept. 16.
wine-searcher.com
Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors
If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
Eater
Hit Taiwanese Night Market-Inspired Pop-Up to Put Down Permanent Roots in the Mission
For years chef Chris Yang and his partner Marcelle Gonzales Yang have popped up around the Bay Area serving food inspired by both Taiwanese night markets and their experiences living and eating in places including Bali, Hawai’i, and Singapore. Under the names of their two businesses, Hén-zhì and the more casual El Chino Grande, they’ve earned a reputation for playfully reimagining street food through the lens of both California cuisine and Chris’ Taiwanese American heritage.
Mystery animal spotted in Petaluma River identified
Every once in a while, one goes up a river looking for fish. One was seen in Napa up the Napa River. I have never heard of one in the Petaluma River before. That's a first," Marine Mammal Center cetacean researcher Bill Keener told KRON4.
oaklandside.org
Oakland coffee shop shuttered by car crash
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
calmatters.network
Guest Opinion: Costco is coming soon to Pleasanton ... finally
The purpose of this writing is not to start a series of conversations once again debating the justification of a new Costco in Pleasanton. Most residents are aware of the long history and events leading up to the final resolution to finally bring Costco to Pleasanton and meet the wishes of the majority of the people.
oaklandside.org
Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles
When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Walnut Creek, CA — 15 Top Places!
In addition to its stunning wide green fields, rich foliage and Mediterranean-like weather conditions, Walnut Creek has become a popular destination for foodies or people that are just plain hungry. Even though Walnut Creek is just a short drive from some of California’s major towns, you don’t have to leave...
berkeleyside.org
South Berkeley church opens long-awaited new affordable apartments￼
Seated in her living room on Wednesday morning, Betty Gray greeted the neighbors, local politicians and housing advocates who streamed in to greet her at her new home in the Stuart Street Co-op in South Berkeley. “The first day I got here, I went outside and I looked at the...
