Pacifica, CA

Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area

Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
Half Moon Bay Review

Sea Scouts to host open house

The Half Moon Bay Yacht Club is starting a new co-ed Sea Scouts Ship for high school students on the San Mateo County coast, including Pacifica. It is hosting an open house for interested youth and adult volunteers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the yacht club, 214 Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
Half Moon Bay Review

Upcoming event promotes ocean awareness, safety

Every day at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, locals and visitors paddle out to beautiful cliffside views and bright blue water. On sunny days the waves sparkle as surfers drop in. But while the views could be featured on a postcard, riptides lurk and danger lies just below the surface for those unprepared.
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City

The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
wine-searcher.com

Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors

If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
Eater

Hit Taiwanese Night Market-Inspired Pop-Up to Put Down Permanent Roots in the Mission

For years chef Chris Yang and his partner Marcelle Gonzales Yang have popped up around the Bay Area serving food inspired by both Taiwanese night markets and their experiences living and eating in places including Bali, Hawai’i, and Singapore. Under the names of their two businesses, Hén-zhì and the more casual El Chino Grande, they’ve earned a reputation for playfully reimagining street food through the lens of both California cuisine and Chris’ Taiwanese American heritage.
oaklandside.org

Oakland coffee shop shuttered by car crash

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
calmatters.network

Guest Opinion: Costco is coming soon to Pleasanton ... finally

The purpose of this writing is not to start a series of conversations once again debating the justification of a new Costco in Pleasanton. Most residents are aware of the long history and events leading up to the final resolution to finally bring Costco to Pleasanton and meet the wishes of the majority of the people.
oaklandside.org

Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles

When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Walnut Creek, CA — 15 Top Places!

In addition to its stunning wide green fields, rich foliage and Mediterranean-like weather conditions, Walnut Creek has become a popular destination for foodies or people that are just plain hungry. Even though Walnut Creek is just a short drive from some of California’s major towns, you don’t have to leave...
WALNUT CREEK, CA

