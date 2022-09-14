ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

MunchieRedEyes
2d ago

Name a job for an entitled woman with privilege: Economic Development Administrator. No wonder why Perry is lacking development.

wgxa.tv

Macon man arrested in Dollar Tree armed robbery

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators have made an arrest in connection to the armed robbery at Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr, Boulevard on Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Taqwa Suwan Dixon was identified as one of the suspects involved in the robbery and was arrested at his home.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road

MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man killed in overnight car accident after hitting a tree

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a traffic collision on Zebulon Road. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road in Macon late Thursday night. Reports say the man was driving north in a MAZDA3 when he lost control. The car then went off the roadway hitting a tree.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night on Montpelier Avenue. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9 o’clock at M&M Groceries, located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. Witnesses told investigators...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department welcomes nineteen new firefighters

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department has welcomed 19 new firefighters, who began the day as cadets. A graduation ceremony was held for the 19 cadets at Mikado Baptist Church. Fire Chief Shane Edward says, "These recruits have done an outstanding job learning and working hard while we're...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

1 dead in early morning collision on I-16 in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that left one person dead early Wednesday morning. According to GSP, troopers responded to the crash involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) around 5:15 a.m. on I-16 westbound near mile marker 32. Troopers say CMV 1 was...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man found shot to death in East Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been found dead on Haywood Road and Denton Street in the neighborhood behind WalMart on Gray Highway. WGXA crews went out to the scene and spoke with Coroner Lonnie Miley. Miley told WGXA that 23-Year-Old Jermaine Reynolds was found shot to death at...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Monroe County woman dies in house fire

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A house fire in Monroe County has cost one woman her life. What had started as a porch fire had spread into a home, according to Monroe County Emergency Services, and as crews were on the way to battle the fire, they learned that 63-year-old Joanne Turner was possibly trapped inside the house and that she had recently had a hip replacement.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

House fire in South Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A South Macon home was damaged by a fire on Thursday night. Bibb County Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Richmond Street just before 10:00 P.M. According to Lieutenant Kyle Murray with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, when crews arrived, they saw a heavy blaze...
MACON, GA
Jones County News

Theft suspect arrested after leaving hospital

The first of several arrests anticipated in a recent entering auto rampage in the River North Subdivision took place after the suspect was released from the hospital. Thalley Lewis, 20, was arrested Sept. 7, and charged with theft by taking felony, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft of felony, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
JONES COUNTY, GA

