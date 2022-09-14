ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams headed for knee surgery

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks lost safety Jamal Adams to a knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s contest against the Denver Broncos and he was unable to return to the game. Now, it looks like he’s headed for surgery and could miss considerable time as he recovers.

“Yeah, he’s hurt,” coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday morning on his weekly show on Seattle Sports 710 AM. “He hurt his knee and he’s gonna have to get some work on that. I don’t know the extent of it yet but I know it’s serious.”

Adams was carted off the field with clear frustration on his face. No newcomer to injuries, Adams has every right to be upset.

“It just breaks your heart,” Carroll continued. “He loves the game so much. We’re gonna miss him so much. The fact that he is such a heartthrob about the game of football, he loves playing, and it’s just, he can’t deal with it right now about, you know – ‘How could this keep happening?’ It was good he had his mom and dad in the locker room . . . to kind of help them through it and all that.

“But it’s really tough, I hope everybody sends all the love to him.”

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

