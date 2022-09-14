Read full article on original website
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon
You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
Parents In NW Iowa School District Call For Superintendent’s Removal
(Pocahontas, IA) — The school board in the Pocahontas Area Community School District has taken no action following the submission of petitions bearing 230 signatures calling for the removal of the superintendent. Several people showed up to speak at Monday’s meeting – most calling for the dismissal of Superintendent Joe Kramer. Board President Paul Berte told the crowd a petition isn’t a vehicle to challenge board employment decisions or work assignments, but people were allowed to speak on the subject. A former school board member says every annual review when he was serving there was positive about Kramer’s performance.
Perry Superintendent Substitute Call To Duty
In today’s climate, temporary teaching opportunities often present a challenging situation, so increasing sub pay and long term pay for substitute teachers was a main topic of discussion at the recent Perry School Board meeting. Challenging work as well, substituting typically paid $135 to $150/day to be a guest...
Grimes City Council Approves Speed Limit Change
(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council approves a speed limit change for part of NE Gateway Drive. At Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Council approved the change for the portion of NE Gateway Drive from NE Beaverbrooke Blvd to NE Heritage Drive. The speed limit on that stretch will now be 30 miles per hour.
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
Jefferson Police Report September 9-14, 2022
3:03am: An officer located an Open Door at 123 North Chestnut Street. The building was secured after searching the inside. 3:44am: Jennifer Sproston reported hearing a cat fight and a cat being thrown against a vehicle at 704 North Wilson Ave. The officer did not locate anything in the area.
Pocahontas Area Superintendent Responds to Petition That Calls for His Removal
The Pocahontas Area superintendent is responding to a petition that challenges his ongoing employment with the district. The petition regarding Joe Kramer cites concerns over issues including staff turnover, declining enrollment, alleged retaliation, spending issues, and a possible hostile working environment. Those issues were brought up by several residents during a public comments session at this week's Pocahontas Area school board meeting...(audio clip below :20 )
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Breda, IA golf course structure ruled a complete loss
BREDA, Iowa (KTIV) - A fire at the Breda, Iowa golf course resulted in the complete loss of a structure and its contents, according to Breda Fire Chief Dan Wiskus. It was around 11:30 a.m. when the fire department received a call of an explosion at the golf course. Upon arrival there was no notice of any damage to the building’s exterior, however, smoke was billowing from the building.
Supervisors initiate solar energy ordinance amendments, set public hearing
The Greene County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday tentatively agreed on changes to the county’s proposed amendment to its zoning ordinance for the addition of utility-scale solar energy systems provisions. County attorney Thomas Laehn met last week with supervisors Dawn Rudolph and John Muir to review input from last...
De Soto woman allegedly assaults Cambridge man in Adel
A De Soto woman allegedly assaulted a Cambridge man in an Adel apartment Wednesday night in the course of a domestic squabble. Rebekkahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 613 Polk St., De Soto, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday...
Extra Money a Source Of Shame, Not Pride for Small Iowa Town
Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.
Electric cart causes fire at Iowa golf course
Officials with the Breda Fire Department said that they were paged to an explosion at the town's golf course.
Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident
A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
Weather Service Updates Expectations for Storms and Heat This Weekend and Next Week
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided some updated expectations for possible strong thunderstorms over the weekend, and heat early next week. (contributed information, NWS)
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
One Person Injured in Train Vs. Car Accident in Rural Webster County
One man was reportedly injured in a n accident last night after he didn’t yield for a train. The call came into Webster County Dispatch at around 6pm and emergency crews from Vincent and Fort Dodge arrived on the scene shortly after and an individual was transported to the hospital.
Perry man arrested for alleged assault with baseball bat
A Perry man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with an incident on Monday in which he allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted another Perry man with a baseball bat. Brandon Jacob Sanchez, 28, of 2801 First Ave., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse...
