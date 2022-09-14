ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFLScience

"World's Most Advanced Humanoid Robot" Can Now Have Full Conversations

Recently, we met Ameca, a half-impressive, half absolutely terrifying robot with realistic facial expressions, designed to be a smooth interface between human and robot interaction. It’s all incredibly "Uncanny Valley", but nonetheless a remarkable display of current technological improvements. Well, Ameca just got an upgrade. A team of UK...
ENGINEERING
IFLScience

In A Single-Molecule Layer, Water Can Act Like Neither Solid Nor Liquid

We might think we know how water behaves, but we’ve been overlooking what happens when it gets into spaces so small it’s just a single molecule thick. The outcomes turn out to be very different from water in bulk. Water’s three familiar phases of matter – solid, liquid,...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Fact Check: Are One In 200 People Descended From Genghis Khan?

Love him or loathe him – and there are plenty of reasons for both – Genghis Khan was undeniably one of the most impressive figures in world history. Born into a small nomadic tribe near Lake Baikal, Temüjin, as he was originally named, grew into the man who united Mongolia and ruled over an empire that spanned from the eastern edge of China to the Adriatic Sea.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Christians Could Become A Minority In The US Within Decades

If current trends continue, Christians could soon become a minority in the US within just a few decades, according to a new report. Social trends like this are notoriously hard to predict, but it's evident that the number of people following Christianity in the US has been slipping since the 1970s – and little seems to be stopping the demise.
RELIGION
IFLScience

When Will I Be Able To Upload My Brain To A Computer?

READER QUESTION: I am 59 years old, and in reasonably good health. Is it possible that I will live long enough to put my brain into a computer? Richard Dixon. We often imagine that human consciousness is as simple as input and output of electrical signals within a network of processing units – therefore comparable to a computer. Reality, however, is much more complicated. For starters, we don’t actually know how much information the human brain can hold.
COMPUTERS
IFLScience

Our Understanding Of Long COVID's Most Dreaded Symptom Is Still Unclear

When COVID-19 first came onto the scene at the tail-end of 2019, the health advice was simple: it caused ten days or so of fevers, coughs, and trouble breathing, and that was about it. Since then, though, a plethora of symptoms have been added to the list, and “long COVID” – the vernacular name for a mysterious COVID-related condition that can last weeks, months, or even years after a patient has supposedly recovered from the illness – has become a way of life for millions across the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

New Hubble Image Showcases Two "Overlapping" Spiral Galaxies In Rare Optical Illusion

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has released a brand new image of what seems to be two spiral galaxies overlapping with each other. However, as the team at European Space Agency (ESA) points out, the galaxies are not actually interacting, it is just a case of perfect timing and alignment that gives way to an almost flawless optical illusion.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

The Fisher Protocol: A Harvard Academic's Barbaric Plan For Storing The Nuclear Codes

It's pretty much impossible to truly imagine the consequences of launching a nuclear strike and killing millions of innocent people. This might not be a problem for you, as you will (almost certainly) never have to make a call about whether to use nuclear weapons. But, if you do have the nuclear codes on account of you being President of the United States, for example, it is somewhat of a problem and someone has to make sure you don't get a little trigger-happy.
MILITARY
IFLScience

Fireball In The Night Sky Seen By Hundreds Across UK And Ireland

A bright fireball shot across the night sky over the UK and Ireland Wednesday evening sparking almost 800 reports of a possible meteor to the UK Meteor Network. The spectacle, captured in multiple videos and shared online, is now being investigated by scientists. Whether it was a visiting space rock or space junk is not yet certain.
WORLD
IFLScience

Perseverance Finds Mars Rock With Highest Abundance Of Organic Molecules Yet

This summer NASA’s Perseverance has been busy studying the Jezero Crater ancient river delta on Mars and it looks like it has hit jackpot. A preliminary analysis of one of the rock samples scooped up by the rover has the team amazed: the rock has the highest abundance of organic molecules found on Mars yet.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Stunning Supernova May Have Been Visible In The Night Sky In The Middle Ages

Over 160,000 years ago a white dwarf went supernova in the nearby dwarf galaxy we call the Large Magellanic Cloud. Its light traveled through space and reached Earth around 670 years ago. That’s the new estimation that astronomers have worked out. By studying the shell of debris from this dead star, they were able to rewind the clock and work out when it might have been visible in the sky.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Seeing The World Through A Dog's Eyes Reveals Interesting Difference To Human Vision

New research coming to a dog cinema near you showed a bunch of canines videos while they hung out in an MRI to see how their visual processing works. The results revealed intriguing insights into the differences between the ways that dogs and humans view the world, and there’s more to it than a positive outlook (find you a partner that looks at you the way a dog looks at fox poop).
ANIMALS

