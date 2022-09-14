Read full article on original website
TWIS: Scientists Are After COVID Super-Dodgers, The World's Oldest Heart Is Discovered, And Much More
This week, people who have managed to dodge COVID-19 are needed by scientists, a 380-million-year-old heart is helping us better understand evolution, and we learn about the mysterious role of the “Stone of Destiny”. Are You A COVID "Super-Dodger?" Then Scientists Want To Hear From You. COVID-19 has...
"World's Most Advanced Humanoid Robot" Can Now Have Full Conversations
Recently, we met Ameca, a half-impressive, half absolutely terrifying robot with realistic facial expressions, designed to be a smooth interface between human and robot interaction. It’s all incredibly "Uncanny Valley", but nonetheless a remarkable display of current technological improvements. Well, Ameca just got an upgrade. A team of UK...
Scientists Want To Refreeze Polar Regions By Pumping Dust Into Atmosphere
Scientists have floated the idea of refreezing the North and South poles by pumping the Earth’s atmosphere with microscopic particles to block out the sunlight. This, they say, is a “feasible and remarkably cheap” way to avert some of the impacts of the climate crisis – although they admit it comes with some risks.
In A Single-Molecule Layer, Water Can Act Like Neither Solid Nor Liquid
We might think we know how water behaves, but we’ve been overlooking what happens when it gets into spaces so small it’s just a single molecule thick. The outcomes turn out to be very different from water in bulk. Water’s three familiar phases of matter – solid, liquid,...
Fact Check: Are One In 200 People Descended From Genghis Khan?
Love him or loathe him – and there are plenty of reasons for both – Genghis Khan was undeniably one of the most impressive figures in world history. Born into a small nomadic tribe near Lake Baikal, Temüjin, as he was originally named, grew into the man who united Mongolia and ruled over an empire that spanned from the eastern edge of China to the Adriatic Sea.
Christians Could Become A Minority In The US Within Decades
If current trends continue, Christians could soon become a minority in the US within just a few decades, according to a new report. Social trends like this are notoriously hard to predict, but it's evident that the number of people following Christianity in the US has been slipping since the 1970s – and little seems to be stopping the demise.
When Will I Be Able To Upload My Brain To A Computer?
READER QUESTION: I am 59 years old, and in reasonably good health. Is it possible that I will live long enough to put my brain into a computer? Richard Dixon. We often imagine that human consciousness is as simple as input and output of electrical signals within a network of processing units – therefore comparable to a computer. Reality, however, is much more complicated. For starters, we don’t actually know how much information the human brain can hold.
Our Understanding Of Long COVID's Most Dreaded Symptom Is Still Unclear
When COVID-19 first came onto the scene at the tail-end of 2019, the health advice was simple: it caused ten days or so of fevers, coughs, and trouble breathing, and that was about it. Since then, though, a plethora of symptoms have been added to the list, and “long COVID” – the vernacular name for a mysterious COVID-related condition that can last weeks, months, or even years after a patient has supposedly recovered from the illness – has become a way of life for millions across the world.
New Hubble Image Showcases Two "Overlapping" Spiral Galaxies In Rare Optical Illusion
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has released a brand new image of what seems to be two spiral galaxies overlapping with each other. However, as the team at European Space Agency (ESA) points out, the galaxies are not actually interacting, it is just a case of perfect timing and alignment that gives way to an almost flawless optical illusion.
The Fisher Protocol: A Harvard Academic's Barbaric Plan For Storing The Nuclear Codes
It's pretty much impossible to truly imagine the consequences of launching a nuclear strike and killing millions of innocent people. This might not be a problem for you, as you will (almost certainly) never have to make a call about whether to use nuclear weapons. But, if you do have the nuclear codes on account of you being President of the United States, for example, it is somewhat of a problem and someone has to make sure you don't get a little trigger-happy.
Fireball In The Night Sky Seen By Hundreds Across UK And Ireland
A bright fireball shot across the night sky over the UK and Ireland Wednesday evening sparking almost 800 reports of a possible meteor to the UK Meteor Network. The spectacle, captured in multiple videos and shared online, is now being investigated by scientists. Whether it was a visiting space rock or space junk is not yet certain.
Perseverance Finds Mars Rock With Highest Abundance Of Organic Molecules Yet
This summer NASA’s Perseverance has been busy studying the Jezero Crater ancient river delta on Mars and it looks like it has hit jackpot. A preliminary analysis of one of the rock samples scooped up by the rover has the team amazed: the rock has the highest abundance of organic molecules found on Mars yet.
Stunning Supernova May Have Been Visible In The Night Sky In The Middle Ages
Over 160,000 years ago a white dwarf went supernova in the nearby dwarf galaxy we call the Large Magellanic Cloud. Its light traveled through space and reached Earth around 670 years ago. That’s the new estimation that astronomers have worked out. By studying the shell of debris from this dead star, they were able to rewind the clock and work out when it might have been visible in the sky.
Seeing The World Through A Dog's Eyes Reveals Interesting Difference To Human Vision
New research coming to a dog cinema near you showed a bunch of canines videos while they hung out in an MRI to see how their visual processing works. The results revealed intriguing insights into the differences between the ways that dogs and humans view the world, and there’s more to it than a positive outlook (find you a partner that looks at you the way a dog looks at fox poop).
