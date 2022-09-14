Read full article on original website
Iowa Business Owner Clarifies Rant Against Homeless Community
Sometimes, 2 minutes isn't enough to get your point across. Especially when it involves your business and the safety of your employees. That's the defense being used by owners of Des Moines' Exile Brewing after statements that came off in a very anti-homeless, "get off my lawn" style that they say was in no way intended.
Lincoln High School victim of swatting, prank 911 call
DES MOINES, Iowa — A report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, also known as a ‘swatting’ call. At around 2:57 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting an active shooter in room 21 at Lincoln High School. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department […]
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Kinnick Arrested on Warrant from Alleged December 2020 Incident
A Grand Junction man was arrested for a December 2020 incident. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested 73-year-old Robert Kinnick on a warrant for a Class D Felony for leaving a scene of an accident-resulting in death. The charge stems from an incident that happened on December 15, 2020. The Iowa State Patrol reports that Kinnick was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram truck and was headed northbound on 16th Street North in Grand Junction around 8:10pm.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Jefferson Police Report September 9-14, 2022
3:03am: An officer located an Open Door at 123 North Chestnut Street. The building was secured after searching the inside. 3:44am: Jennifer Sproston reported hearing a cat fight and a cat being thrown against a vehicle at 704 North Wilson Ave. The officer did not locate anything in the area.
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
DSM brewing company faces criticism over comments on homelessness downtown
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines brewing company is facing criticism over comments an owner made about homelessness at Monday's city council meeting. Co-owner of Exile Brewing Company, R.J. Tursi, wrote a statement released on the company's social media accounts on Thursday to clarify comments made by co-owner Amy Tursi, R.J. Tursi's mother, at a Des Moines city council meeting on Monday.
Electric cart causes fire at Iowa golf course
Officials with the Breda Fire Department said that they were paged to an explosion at the town's golf course.
LaVere Derry
Vern LaVere Derry, first child born to Melvin Vern Derry and Lorene Yvonne Johnson Derry, was born Feb. 5, 1931 on their farm in Boone County, Iowa. LaVere, as he was lovingly known, went to his heavenly mansion Sept. 4, 2022. He was 91 years young and had valiantly dealt with health issues until he determined it was time to rest. LaVere grew up on the farm which was then his chosen career and love. He attended school in Rippey and graduated in 1948. LaVere farmed until he entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and served in the Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge in 1954. He served in Germany for 18 months. LaVere returned to Rippey and to the love of his life, Beverly Jean Todd. They were united in marriage Nov. 28, 1954 at the Rippey United Methodist Church where they continued to worship and serve. The couple first lived in what they referred to as the “little house” in front of their Johnson grandparents’ home on V Avenue. When Vern and Lorene moved to the Johnson home, LaVere and Bev moved ‘south’ on V to their present farm home in March of 1958. They were blessed with two children Teri and Mike who have continued to be great gifts to their parents. LaVere was a dedicated person whose great devotion to his family and extended family was followed by his care and concern for his church and community. He volunteered for many activities and was always willing to help out a friend and neighbor. LaVere was very active with the Kinkead -Martin American Legion Post # 583 in Rippey where he had served as commander. He yearly helped with the Memorial Day Ceremonies, as well as two other cemeteries, Old Rippey and Pleasant Hill. Very importantly LaVere participated with his fellow veterans to present honors at funeral services in all kinds of weather. In September of 2015, LaVere loved being a member of the Honor Flight to Washington DC. He was recently honored by the community by being chosen King of the Sesquicentennial Celebration in 2021. LaVere was a member of the Rippey community and the Rippey United Methodist Church forever! He was gracious to accept responsibilities and quick to help out, most recently pouring and serving beverages at lunches and fund raisers. It seems like he was always where he was needed, if not only his calming presence, even unspoken support. He loved to laugh and tell a good story, loving to join in three coffee groups, visiting with the guys. Being a great social person, LaVere enjoyed fishing trips to Alaska and Canada with dear friends and the Monday Senior Citizens Golf Club. LaVere had been a 4-H leader of the Washington Winners, served on the Greene County Zoning Committee, and Washington Township Trustees, served on the boards of the Rippey Savings Bank and the Rippey Coop. He was an active member of the Elmo Masonic Lodge and later with Otley Masonic Lodge after they merged. After retirement, Bev and LaVere were avid travelers enjoying visits to many countries and cruises. They enjoyed winters in Texas with family and summer vacations, camping, and time in Okoboji. Most of all, LaVere loved his family. He looked forward to being with his children and delighted in spending time with his grandsons, John and Luke. Trips to Sparkys were a must and often included the boys’ cousins. A lot of planning activities for John and Luke were treasured by him. LaVere had a great capacity for care, concern, and love for others as well. He treated us all with kindness and respect. His sister Velda and brother Chuck were loved and appreciated. His nieces and nephews held a big part of his heart, as did Jim and Lois Todd and the Millards. He was preceded in death by his parents Vern and Lorene; sister Velda DeMoss; parents-in-law Jim and Lois Todd; sisters-in-law Melba Derry and Marilyn Millard; and nephew Craig DeMoss. LaVere is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beverly; son Mike Derry of Glen Ellyn, IL; daughter Theresa Derry of Ames; two much loved grandsons John Derry of Chicago, IL and Luke Derry of Glen Ellyn, IL; brother Chuck Derry of Rippey; brother-in-law George Millard of Rippey; nephews and nieces, Jeff Derry and Karin; Julie Derry; Marc DeMoss and Shannon; Pat DeMoss; Shawn DeMoss and Lori; Beth DeMoss; David Millard and Julie; Deb Vodenik and Randy; Penny Scott and Steve; great nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. Visitation was held from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 with family present 5-7 at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. Funeral Services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Rippey United Methodist Church. Pastor Cat Stokes provided words of comfort. Musicians were Yvette Bardole, Brenda Roberts, Dick Bardole, and Mary Ann Hick. Songs chosen were “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Because He Lives,” and “In The Garden.” Ushers were Matt Ulrich and Dennis Ulrich. Honorary casket bearers were John Derry, Luke Derry, Chuck Derry, and George Millard. Casket bearers were Jeff Derry, Marc DeMoss, Shawn DeMoss, David Millard, Randy Vodenik, and Steve Scott. Military Rites were done by United States Army Funeral Detail form Camp Dodge, Iowa, and Kinkead-Martin American Legion Post #583 from Rippey. Interment took place at the Rippey Cemetery. Following the services at the cemetery was a luncheon at the Rippey United Methodist Church. Memorials may be sent to Hastings Funeral Home – 1417 2nd St., P.O. Box #204 – Perry, IA 50220.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Parents In NW Iowa School District Call For Superintendent’s Removal
(Pocahontas, IA) — The school board in the Pocahontas Area Community School District has taken no action following the submission of petitions bearing 230 signatures calling for the removal of the superintendent. Several people showed up to speak at Monday’s meeting – most calling for the dismissal of Superintendent Joe Kramer. Board President Paul Berte told the crowd a petition isn’t a vehicle to challenge board employment decisions or work assignments, but people were allowed to speak on the subject. A former school board member says every annual review when he was serving there was positive about Kramer’s performance.
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident
A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
Pocahontas Area Superintendent Responds to Petition That Calls for His Removal
The Pocahontas Area superintendent is responding to a petition that challenges his ongoing employment with the district. The petition regarding Joe Kramer cites concerns over issues including staff turnover, declining enrollment, alleged retaliation, spending issues, and a possible hostile working environment. Those issues were brought up by several residents during a public comments session at this week's Pocahontas Area school board meeting...(audio clip below :20 )
Grimes City Council Approves Speed Limit Change
(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council approves a speed limit change for part of NE Gateway Drive. At Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Council approved the change for the portion of NE Gateway Drive from NE Beaverbrooke Blvd to NE Heritage Drive. The speed limit on that stretch will now be 30 miles per hour.
Perry Superintendent Substitute Call To Duty
In today’s climate, temporary teaching opportunities often present a challenging situation, so increasing sub pay and long term pay for substitute teachers was a main topic of discussion at the recent Perry School Board meeting. Challenging work as well, substituting typically paid $135 to $150/day to be a guest...
Iowa DCI: Death investigation underway in Norwalk
Norwalk officers received a report of a death on Knoll Drive early Thursday morning. DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation.
'Shock and fear': Parent says sixth-grader was threatened while in school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Allegations of threats against students of color and those that identify as LGBTQ+ have some parents in the Johnston Community School District outraged. Now, those parents are calling for changes to be made. Temeshia Bomato is one of those parents. She has multiple children in the...
Supervisors initiate solar energy ordinance amendments, set public hearing
The Greene County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday tentatively agreed on changes to the county’s proposed amendment to its zoning ordinance for the addition of utility-scale solar energy systems provisions. County attorney Thomas Laehn met last week with supervisors Dawn Rudolph and John Muir to review input from last...
