Vern LaVere Derry, first child born to Melvin Vern Derry and Lorene Yvonne Johnson Derry, was born Feb. 5, 1931 on their farm in Boone County, Iowa. LaVere, as he was lovingly known, went to his heavenly mansion Sept. 4, 2022. He was 91 years young and had valiantly dealt with health issues until he determined it was time to rest. LaVere grew up on the farm which was then his chosen career and love. He attended school in Rippey and graduated in 1948. LaVere farmed until he entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and served in the Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge in 1954. He served in Germany for 18 months. LaVere returned to Rippey and to the love of his life, Beverly Jean Todd. They were united in marriage Nov. 28, 1954 at the Rippey United Methodist Church where they continued to worship and serve. The couple first lived in what they referred to as the “little house” in front of their Johnson grandparents’ home on V Avenue. When Vern and Lorene moved to the Johnson home, LaVere and Bev moved ‘south’ on V to their present farm home in March of 1958. They were blessed with two children Teri and Mike who have continued to be great gifts to their parents. LaVere was a dedicated person whose great devotion to his family and extended family was followed by his care and concern for his church and community. He volunteered for many activities and was always willing to help out a friend and neighbor. LaVere was very active with the Kinkead -Martin American Legion Post # 583 in Rippey where he had served as commander. He yearly helped with the Memorial Day Ceremonies, as well as two other cemeteries, Old Rippey and Pleasant Hill. Very importantly LaVere participated with his fellow veterans to present honors at funeral services in all kinds of weather. In September of 2015, LaVere loved being a member of the Honor Flight to Washington DC. He was recently honored by the community by being chosen King of the Sesquicentennial Celebration in 2021. LaVere was a member of the Rippey community and the Rippey United Methodist Church forever! He was gracious to accept responsibilities and quick to help out, most recently pouring and serving beverages at lunches and fund raisers. It seems like he was always where he was needed, if not only his calming presence, even unspoken support. He loved to laugh and tell a good story, loving to join in three coffee groups, visiting with the guys. Being a great social person, LaVere enjoyed fishing trips to Alaska and Canada with dear friends and the Monday Senior Citizens Golf Club. LaVere had been a 4-H leader of the Washington Winners, served on the Greene County Zoning Committee, and Washington Township Trustees, served on the boards of the Rippey Savings Bank and the Rippey Coop. He was an active member of the Elmo Masonic Lodge and later with Otley Masonic Lodge after they merged. After retirement, Bev and LaVere were avid travelers enjoying visits to many countries and cruises. They enjoyed winters in Texas with family and summer vacations, camping, and time in Okoboji. Most of all, LaVere loved his family. He looked forward to being with his children and delighted in spending time with his grandsons, John and Luke. Trips to Sparkys were a must and often included the boys’ cousins. A lot of planning activities for John and Luke were treasured by him. LaVere had a great capacity for care, concern, and love for others as well. He treated us all with kindness and respect. His sister Velda and brother Chuck were loved and appreciated. His nieces and nephews held a big part of his heart, as did Jim and Lois Todd and the Millards. He was preceded in death by his parents Vern and Lorene; sister Velda DeMoss; parents-in-law Jim and Lois Todd; sisters-in-law Melba Derry and Marilyn Millard; and nephew Craig DeMoss. LaVere is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beverly; son Mike Derry of Glen Ellyn, IL; daughter Theresa Derry of Ames; two much loved grandsons John Derry of Chicago, IL and Luke Derry of Glen Ellyn, IL; brother Chuck Derry of Rippey; brother-in-law George Millard of Rippey; nephews and nieces, Jeff Derry and Karin; Julie Derry; Marc DeMoss and Shannon; Pat DeMoss; Shawn DeMoss and Lori; Beth DeMoss; David Millard and Julie; Deb Vodenik and Randy; Penny Scott and Steve; great nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. Visitation was held from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 with family present 5-7 at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. Funeral Services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Rippey United Methodist Church. Pastor Cat Stokes provided words of comfort. Musicians were Yvette Bardole, Brenda Roberts, Dick Bardole, and Mary Ann Hick. Songs chosen were “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Because He Lives,” and “In The Garden.” Ushers were Matt Ulrich and Dennis Ulrich. Honorary casket bearers were John Derry, Luke Derry, Chuck Derry, and George Millard. Casket bearers were Jeff Derry, Marc DeMoss, Shawn DeMoss, David Millard, Randy Vodenik, and Steve Scott. Military Rites were done by United States Army Funeral Detail form Camp Dodge, Iowa, and Kinkead-Martin American Legion Post #583 from Rippey. Interment took place at the Rippey Cemetery. Following the services at the cemetery was a luncheon at the Rippey United Methodist Church. Memorials may be sent to Hastings Funeral Home – 1417 2nd St., P.O. Box #204 – Perry, IA 50220.

