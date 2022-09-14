Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Hard to Recycle Event at Blue Ridge Community College
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Henderson County Solid Waste is partnering with the local nonprofit, Asheville GreenWorks, for a Hard to Recycle event at Blue Ridge Community College Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Residents may drop off packaging and food grade Styrofoam (no packing peanuts), books, shredded paper,...
WLOS.com
Now online: Asheville seeks public's input in repurposing former Vance Monument area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville officially kicked off the Pack Square Visioning Project on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as it works to repurpose the former Vance Monument area. The city has opened an engagement hub on its website HERE, where people can give input online about...
WLOS.com
Asheville's Senior Opportunity Center renamed Grove Street Community Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's Senior Opportunity Center has a new name. On Tuesday night, city council members voted to approve calling it the Grove Street Community Center. The center, which has been open since the late 1970s, will still focus on helping older adults but will also expand...
WLOS.com
Community input meetings on new Duke Energy substation rescheduled, city officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville said Friday, Sept. 16 it plans to reschedule community input meetings regarding a new Duke Energy substation for November or December. As News 13 has reported, plans to replace the one behind Harrah's Cherokee Center have drawn strong opposition. MEETINGS REGARDING...
WLOS.com
NAACP meets with Henderson County officials following commissioner's Facebook posts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the NAACP met with Henderson County officials Friday, Sept. 16 to voice their concerns over recent social media posts made by an elected county official. Multiple people reached out to the WLOS newsroom earlier this week citing concerns over posts made on Henderson...
WLOS.com
The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
WLOS.com
'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
WLOS.com
Local heroes honored during Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local heroes were honored by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday. It was part of the chamber's Family Get-Down by the River at the Salvage Station. During the event, 25 local fire, law enforcement, and emergency services personnel were honored for their approach to...
WLOS.com
HCA Healthcare calls class action lawsuit 'baseless' in new court filing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Attorneys for HCA Healthcare have filed a motion to dismiss a class action antitrust lawsuit against the hospital system. That lawsuit was originally filed by the city of Brevard, with the city of Asheville, Buncombe County and Madison County filing companion cases. Asheville and Buncombe...
WLOS.com
NC Mountain State Fair caps successful year with unlimited rides this weekend
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Mountain State Fair will wrap up this Sunday, Sept. 18, at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. So far, fair officials say attendance has already exceeded last year’s -- even despite a rainout last Saturday, which is typically one of the fair's busiest days.
WLOS.com
Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had been frequented by the homeless. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they have with...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Connections Center closer to becoming a reality after planning board OK
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project aimed at being a one-stop center for Hendersonville's most vulnerable is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Monday, Sept. 12, the Hendersonville Planning Board recommended approval of a rezoning request that would allow for a day center to be created on a property owned by Grace Blue Ridge Church on Florence Street.
WLOS.com
Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: August Hall
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Longtime Pre-Kindergarten teacher August Hall has been at Pisgah Forest Elementary School for a couple of years, getting her little ones ready for many years in the classroom. Whether it's learning the sound of letters, or drawing a family of sharks, Hall and her teachers...
WLOS.com
Truth or Tall Tale? State park shares, shows life of folk hero David 'Davy' Crockett
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WLOS) — Heading up Interstate 26 from Asheville into Tennessee, visitors can find out how much truth is in the tall tales of one well-known historic figure -- at the David Crockett Birthplace State Park. “We are really here to remember the legacy of David Crockett,”...
WLOS.com
Henderson County commissioner responds to alleged sexist, racist posts
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman is calling for the resignation of one elected official following posts he shared on social media. Multiple viewers reached out to the WLOS newsroom citing concerns over Henderson County Commissioner Daniel Andreotta’s Facebook page. “We cannot have leaders who...
WLOS.com
Hit-and-run in Tuscola High parking lot turns into DWI charge for repeat offender
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, following a hit-and-run in a high school parking lot Tuesday. According to court documents, the driver of a Dodge Durango fled the scene of a crash in the parking lot of Tuscola...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
WLOS.com
Help clean up North Carolina roadways during DOT's Fall Litter Sweep
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) were along Swannanoa River Road on Wednesday to take part in the department's 2022 Fall Litter Sweep. Litter Sweep is the NCDOT's biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative. During the event, the community is urged to...
WLOS.com
Scam Alert: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent calls
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for the public. An ongoing scam involves callers identifying themselves as employees at the sheriff's office. The number calling individuals is (828) 630-8301. Officials say if you receive a call, do not engage and do...
