Franklin, NC

WLOS.com

Hard to Recycle Event at Blue Ridge Community College

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Henderson County Solid Waste is partnering with the local nonprofit, Asheville GreenWorks, for a Hard to Recycle event at Blue Ridge Community College Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Residents may drop off packaging and food grade Styrofoam (no packing peanuts), books, shredded paper,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Local heroes honored during Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce event

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local heroes were honored by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday. It was part of the chamber's Family Get-Down by the River at the Salvage Station. During the event, 25 local fire, law enforcement, and emergency services personnel were honored for their approach to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hendersonville Connections Center closer to becoming a reality after planning board OK

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project aimed at being a one-stop center for Hendersonville's most vulnerable is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Monday, Sept. 12, the Hendersonville Planning Board recommended approval of a rezoning request that would allow for a day center to be created on a property owned by Grace Blue Ridge Church on Florence Street.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: August Hall

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Longtime Pre-Kindergarten teacher August Hall has been at Pisgah Forest Elementary School for a couple of years, getting her little ones ready for many years in the classroom. Whether it's learning the sound of letters, or drawing a family of sharks, Hall and her teachers...
PISGAH FOREST, NC
WLOS.com

Henderson County commissioner responds to alleged sexist, racist posts

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman is calling for the resignation of one elected official following posts he shared on social media. Multiple viewers reached out to the WLOS newsroom citing concerns over Henderson County Commissioner Daniel Andreotta’s Facebook page. “We cannot have leaders who...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Help clean up North Carolina roadways during DOT's Fall Litter Sweep

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) were along Swannanoa River Road on Wednesday to take part in the department's 2022 Fall Litter Sweep. Litter Sweep is the NCDOT's biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative. During the event, the community is urged to...
ASHEVILLE, NC

