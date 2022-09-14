Read full article on original website
Protests break out at funeral of Iranian woman who died after morals police arrest
DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Protests broke out in western Iran on Saturday at the funeral of a young woman who died after being detained by morality police enforcing strict hijab rules, as security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators.
