The Chicago Hip Hop Heritage Museum
Common, Kanye, Twista- All hip hop artists from Chicago who have made it big on the national stage. But I bet you didn’t know the city of Chicago understood how big hip-hop was a long time ago. Mayor Daley signed a proclamation back in 2003 designated July Hip Hop Heritage Month. And for the past 19 years, hip hop fans have marked the occasion in various ways. Now there’s a museum that celebrates all things hip hop.
Fall-Inspired Cocktails and New Whiskey Releases
We all know, as it’s cooling down in Chicago, that means we can switch gears from the summer’s light and lively libations to something a bit more fall-inspired. For some of us that means whiskey. Whiskey expert Nate Gana joins us now with more. Follow @NATEGANA on Instagram.
Paul Lisnek talks Trump probe latest, migrants’ Chicago arrival
Political reporter Paul Lisnek joined WGN Evening News to discuss the latest developments surrounding former Donald Trump’s ongoing legal woes and the Chicago arrival of more migrants from the Texas border. Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Woman, 71, killed in housefire in Roseland
CHICAGO — A woman died in a fire that erupted at a building in Roseland Saturday morning. Police officials say they responded to a call of a fire on the second floor of building on the 10500 block of South Forest Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Saturday morning. A 71-year-old woman was found unresponsive and was later […]
When is the exact time of the upcoming autumnal equinox? Is it true that at that moment you can stand an egg straight up?
When is the exact time of the upcoming autumnal equinox? Is it true that at that moment you can stand an egg straight up?. The 2022 autumnal equinox will occur at 8:04 PM CDT, on September 22, the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere. Contrary to popular belief, days and night are not equal on the equinox, but vary by about 10 minutes from the 12-hour mark. In Chicago, sunrise will occur at 6:38 am and sunset at 6:48 pm around. It is true that you can stand an egg on its end on the equinox, but if you have the time, patience, and steadiness of hand you can do it on any other day of the year as well. This popular misconception has been around for years and has no scientific basis behind it.
Apple Fest offers taste of fall with urban flare
CHICAGO – Apple pie, apple cider, and caramel apples are popular fall favorites. But what about apple tamales, chicken apple sausage, or apple fries?. Those are just some of the many tasty apple-inspired treats that will be available at the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest. The two-day apple extravaganza...
McDonald’s CEO: City needs to ‘face facts’ about crime
CHICAGO — Four years after McDonald’s moved its global headquarters from the suburbs to downtown Chicago, bringing with it 2,000 jobs, the company’s CEO said crime has created a climate of fear that shows itself at the restaurant and corporate level. “Every single person in this room has seen the corrosive effect crime can have […]
Chicago firefighter honored with posthumous degree at SIU
CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter was honored Friday with a posthumous degree from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale. Capt. Ronald Regan Jr., 58, died Dec. 19, 2021, following a COVID-19 diagnosis. SIU-Carbondale said he was just one semester away from earning a bachelor’s degree in public safety management.
Riot Fest kicks off despite community opposition
CHICAGO — Riot Fest kicked off Friday despite pushback from residents who oppose large-scale festivals in Douglass Park. The gates opened at 11 a.m. with eager fans waiting overnight to be the first to get in. Riot Fest comes as nearby residents are fed up with the festival and similar events taking over Douglass […]
Tennis & Table Tennis
Chicago's Very Own source for breaking news, weather, sports and entertainment.
Lunchbreak: Burgers for Burn and Brew
Warren’s Ale House – 51 Town Square, Wheaton, IL. Warren’s Ale House is partnering with HOTWORX for their Burn and Brew Free Workout Series. Join Town Square Wheaton for a Free workout at HOTWORX, followed by a free round of beer at Warren’s Ale House!. Choose...
Lunchbreak: Smoked Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Mike Sheerin – Executive Chef, François Frankie. 1. Remove chicken thighs from the package, rinse with cold water and pat dry. 2. In a medium sized mixing bowl combine BBQ spice, brown sugar, ½ tablespoon of salt, and ½ tsp. Of ground black pepper. 3. Mix...
Adopt-A-Pet: Animal Care League
Animal Care League, 1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL. Thursday, October 6 from 6pm – 9pm at One Lake Brewing (1 Lake St., Oak Park, IL) Raise your glass, shout “PROST,” and join us for trivia, raffles, and local beer and eats. Grab your family and friends to form a trivia team and compete to win amazing prizes! All proceeds benefit homeless animals. Get tickets at barktober22.givesmart.com — https://e.givesmart.com/events/sKE/
See a Bears-Packers preview on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
CHICAGO – In what’s been a rare thing for the Bears over the last decade, there have been plenty of positive vibes after Week 1 for the Bears. That’s because the team overcame a ten-point deficit in the second half to beat the 49ers, a team that some believe could compete for a Super Bowl title in 2022. From the performance itself to the “slip-and-slide” celebration in the rain, it was quite a memorable opening day.
Candace Parker gets another WNBA honor in 2022
The Chicago Sky forward received the honor on Thursday night after completing her 15th WNBA season.
Foxx to announce charges against 2 CPD officers after on-duty shooting
CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will announce felony charges against a Chicago police sergeant and an officer Friday following an on-duty shooting in Pilsen this summer. The shooting happened on July 22 as two officers were on their way to the police academy at around 7 a.m. Following the shooting, police claimed […]
White Sox play the biggest game of their season so far on Thursday
CLEVELAND – Now is the time of year in which you can start to say “must win” and it has some meaning. That’s where the White Sox are as they head to Cleveland on Thursday afternoon for a make-up game against the Guardians starting at 12:10 PM. Naturally, with the contest being in mid-September, the […]
Models push near 90 temps to Tue., Wed. of next week
Smoky skies have filtered the sun and produced an orangish cast to the sky over Chicago Wednesday. The day’s high temp of 78 is about “on the money” for this time of year when the normal Sept 15 high here is 76. Despite the warmth, atmospheric moisture levels remain comparatively low which allows temps to tail off once the sun sets. This means cool, comfortable nights follow warm daytime temps. But there’s another effect. The nighttime cooling allows patchy fog formation—as happened Wed morning and may again occur Wed night/Thu morning.
As La Russa watches, White Sox success continues under Cairo
With the full time manager still not medically cleared to return, the acting manager led the club to a 4-2 win over the Rockies on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
