Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Former Dodgers World Series Champion Released by Padres
The 2020 World Series Champion played in just 20 games with the Padres.
Agency Just Terminated Its Relationship With Star MLB Pitcher
The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Last year, Plesac missed a significant chunk of games after he injured his thumb by "aggressively ripping off his shirt" in frustration. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old pitcher broke his hand punching the mound after giving up a home run.
MLB・
Yadier Molina to wear special helmet commemorating record-breaking start with Adam Wainwright
On Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals' battery mates Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright will make MLB history. The pair will make their 325th career start together, breaking a record previously held by Bill Freehan and Mickey Lolich for the Detroit Tigers set in 1975. When Molina...
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw's Simple but Perfect Words to His Team After NL West Clinch
Clayton Kershaw's brief remarks to his teammates after throwing seven shutout innings exemplify what makes him and the 2022 Dodgers team so special.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Finds an Excuse for Craig Kimbrel Following Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blew his fifth save of the season last night, but manager Dave Roberts sees a silver lining in the embattled righty's performance.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Max Kellerman only digs a deeper hole with Albert Pujols apology
ESPN’s Max Kellerman issued an apology for what many in the media deemed irresponsible commentary about Albert Pujols. However, Kellerman issued an apology in his own way, suggesting others twisted his words or took them out of context. That wasn’t the case, and as we wrote on Tuesday, Kellerman...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa update: Will he coach again this season? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander asks Chicago White Sox insider Scott Merkin about the current status of Tony La Russa and if we'll see him in the dugout again this season. They also dive into the White Sox play since La Russa has been on leave, the job that Miguel Cairo has done in La Russa's absence and MORE!
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Not Ruling Out Return to East Coast
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has some decisions to make this coming off-season
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols' Cardinals comeback shows some books have happy endings
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Friday afternoon for Cubs
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will sit after going 1-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts over the last three games. David Bote will shift to third base and bat fifth while Zach McKinstry replaces Wisdom in the lineup to play second base and lead off the order. Christopher Morel will bat ninth after leading off last game.
Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Elects Free Agency Following DFA
When the Dodgers reassigned the RHP back down to Triple-A, Hembree wasn't having it.
Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts is Confident About Club's Future
Tom Ricketts, owner of the Chicago Cubs, sees this season as a 'success' and it has nothing to do with their record.
McKinstry, Stroman Lift Cubs Over Rockies
Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs outlasted the Colorado Rockies Friday for a 2-1 series opening victory.
Visiting Busch Stadium: This is what you need to know
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most iconic teams in Major League Baseball and that makes any trip
Cubs Select Jared Young
The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
Wesneski to Make First Major League Start for Chicago Cubs
After two long relief outings to kick off his career, Chicago Cubs righty Hayden Wesneski will make his first major league start for the team Saturday.
Dodgers News: A Positive Update on an Injured All-Star
Finally, Dave Roberts had a more positive update on this Dodger starter.
New Rumor Links Upcoming Free Agents Trea Turner, Carlos Rodon to Cubs
NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN 1000's David Kaplan says that there is mutual interest between the Chicago Cubs and upcoming free agent shortstop Trea Turner and potential free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon.
