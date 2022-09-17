ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State vs. Auburn football preview, prediction

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5UVH_0hvFgAHw00

Penn State comes down south in a rematch of last season's victory over Auburn in a Big Ten-SEC matchup for college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

This was a close, 8-point win for the Nittany Lions a year ago up in Happy Valley, but both teams piled on enough losses the rest of the way to not make the result seem too meaningful.

This time around, there's plenty on the line for both clubs: for Penn State and the Big Ten, a chance to pick up a road W against an SEC team and build momentum going into conference play; and for Auburn, a crucial statement for Bryan Harsin's already-embattled tenure on the Plains.

Here's what you need to know about this week's matchup.

Penn State vs. Auburn football preview, prediction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btfOJ_0hvFgAHw00

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Penn State -3

O/U: 47.5

Moneyline: PSU -161 AUB +125

FPI pick: Penn State 61.7%

What you need to know

Penn State: This offense looks very balanced coming into Auburn as 6th year quarterback Sean Clifford is coming off a 213-yard day with a passing and rushing TD against Ohio, and Nick Singleton went off for 179 yards off 10 touches and a 44 yard score. Freshman quarterback Drew Allar hit 6 for 8 passes in relief, and new transfer receiver Mitchell Tinsley looks the part after starring in WKU's record-breaking offense a year ago. Add in a PSU defense that's allowed under 50% completions, and you have the recipe for a team that can challenge Ohio State later this year.

Auburn: Not much to write home about at quarterback so far as T.J. Finley has 1 TD and 3 picks on the year while Robby Ashford is 5 for 10 passing. Auburn can move moderately well on the ground with almost 500 total yards, a 6.3 ypc average, and 8 scores. But watch how the Tigers play against the run: the unit held PSU to under 3 ypc last year and brings back the core of that experience near the line.

Auburn vs. Penn State: Fast Facts

+ Penn State had 17 receivers catch a pass last week, a school record

+ Auburn ran for 210 yards and scored 3 TDs vs. San Jose State last week

+ PSU is 17th nationally since 2016 in 15-plus yard pass play percentage (19.57 percent)

+ Ja'Varrius Johnson is Auburn's leading WR with 7 rec for 158 yards

+ Nick Singleton leads Penn State with 210 rush yards and 2 scores with a 10.5 ypc average and a long run of 70 yards

+ Cam Riley leads Auburn with 20 tackles and Marcus Harris with 3 TFL

+ Mitchell Tinsley leads PSU with 111 yards off 10 catches for 2 TDs

+ Tank Bigsby leads Auburn with 198 rushing yards and 3 scores

+ Neither Auburn or Penn State have an interception on defense this season

+ Auburn has won 17 straight non-conference home games since 2016

+ Auburn is 8-2 under Bryan Harsin when scoring 20-plus points and 0-4 when scoring fewer

What happens?

Penn State's secondary held up enough against Purdue's excellent passing game to expect the unit to fare well against Auburn's downfield attack, which is yet to generate a consistent deep option.

While on the other side, Sean Clifford will probably have to win this game with his arm as Auburn poses enough of a legitimate threat in close range near the line to adequately suppress PSU's attempt to establish tempo on the ground early.

Bigsby and Auburn's backs should generate enough power to get around Penn State's line formation and create space to punch through some important third downs and keep this close most of the day.

But the Big Ten visitors might have the edge when it comes to establishing the perimeter game downfield and Clifford has already shown he can win a game on short drives under pressure on the road.

College Football HQ Prediction: Penn State 26, Auburn 21

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson’s Auburn visit

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
State College, PA
College Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
State College

Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game

Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#College Football#Nc State#Ohio State#American Football#The Nittany Lions#Sec#Eastern Tv#Cbs#Fpi#Penn State 61 7#Wku
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Digital Collegian

State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Allen Street Pizza Opens In Downtown State College

Allen Street Pizza, a new pizza shop downtown, has officially opened for business. The restaurant, located at 128 S. Allen Street in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT recommends routes for State College Connector

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For decades, a major highway project connecting Centre County has been discussed. Now, PennDOT is making their recommendations for where the route should run and it has residents concerned it could severely impact their lives. “We felt the three that we moved forward were the least impactful when we were […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event coming to Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free license plate replacement event will soon be available to residents and community members in and around Reedsville. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced the replacement event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reedsville Fire Hall Parking Lot along Route […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
875
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy