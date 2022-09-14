ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House Democrats in the dark about Schumer-Manchin permitting deal, Hoyer says

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHNo4_0hvFg8bj00

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats do not know the details of a deal between top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin to include changes on permitting for energy projects in a stopgap government funding bill, Democratic House Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday.

"There was an agreement between Mr. Manchin and Mr. Schumer to do something. We don't know what that is," Hoyer said. "But obviously there are a lot of concerns about what that will do with environmental protections."

Schumer and Manchin agreed in August to reforms of energy project permitting in the United States - a long-held goal for Manchin, whose state of West Virginia is the second-largest producer of coal in the country.

They agreed to include these reforms in a stopgap government funding bill that must be passed before Sep. 30, before the U.S. government runs out of money.

Their agreement garnered Manchin's support for the Inflation Reduction Act, a budget bill passed in August that achieved many of President Joe Biden's goals, including expanded funding for climate initiatives and tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations.

Progressive lawmakers in the House have decried the agreement as easing the path for more fossil fuel projects in the United States. But climate hawks in the Senate have said the price of potentially expanding fossil fuel development is worth it to ease bureaucratic barriers to climate-friendly energy projects, as well as passing the Inflation Reduction Act with its climate funding.

Hoyer's comments that House Democrats still had not seen the wording of the agreement - and had apparently not been consulted at all - cast some doubt on whether Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be able to corral her caucus into supporting the stopgap funding bill in less than two weeks, should it include permitting reforms.

Democrats hold a slim majority in the House, and cannot afford to have large numbers of their members vote against the party.

Hoyer cautioned that Democrats are committed to passing a stopgap funding bill, known as a continuing resolution, before the Sep. 30 deadline.

But, he said, "it's simply a fact that this is not our agreement."

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter and Deepa Babington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 82

Bob Frankl
2d ago

anyone that wears half glasses is suspect right out of the shoot. the guy never held a real job in his life and somehow he is allowed to make policies.America is screwed

Reply(4)
70
Beyond Done
2d ago

NO NO NO! WV residents don’t want it, they know from past experience Manchin is about lining his pockets & those of his billionaire fossil fuel donors by lying to constituents, promising help & jobs that never happen. This bill will increase damage to the environment, not just in WV but across the country with increased permitting. Drop it & let it die!

Reply(15)
30
CSM Lonestar
2d ago

I find it very funny that Manchin is going to get screwed by his party! That’s what you get for working with democrats. They got you to support the worthless Inflation reduction act (August inflation 8.5%) then stabbed you in the back. I hope W Virginia votes you out and puts in an actual republican.

Reply(1)
20
Related
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Fox News

Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror

The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: 97 members of Congress or their families bought or sold stock that may have been a conflict of interest

Nearly 100 members of Congress bought or sold financial assets that intersected with the work of the committees they sit on, according to a New York Times report. Of the 435 House members, 183 traded stocks through themselves or their immediate family members from 2019 to 2021. At least 97 bought or sold stocks, bonds or other financial assets through themselves or their spouses that directly intersected with their congressional work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Schumer Manchin#Senate#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

594K+
Followers
355K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy