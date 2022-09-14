ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

British Consul General to New York discusses Queen Elizabeth II's "remarkable dignity, diplomacy" & King Charles III's reign

By Jenna DeAngelis
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago
NEW YORK -- As many continue to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they're also looking ahead to a new monarch, King Charles III.

That includes Emma Wade-Smith, the Consul General to New York, who sat down to share her thoughts with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis on Manhattan's east side.

Inside the British Consulate, people are filling the pages of condolence books with heartfelt memories of the queen.

"These will all get packaged up, and they'll get sent across to Buckingham Palace," Wade-Smith said.

Outside, a memorial is growing with flowers, flags, newspapers and notes.

"It has been incredibly touching for all of us here at the British Consulate to see how many people have wanted to come and mark this solemn occasion, to pay their respects," Wade-Smith said.

Wade-Smith was 20 years old when she first joined Her Majesty's diplomatic service.

"In my very first year, it was my honor to help her with a state visit to Thailand, where she was interacting with the king of Thailand, who at that stage was the longest reigning monarch in the world. She, of course, overtook that with her own record," she said.

While she never met the queen, in her 26 years as a career diplomat, and in her life, Wade-Smith has felt her impact.

"Over 70 years of service, I mean, this is an extraordinary woman who has displayed remarkable dignity, diplomacy," she said.

"What do you think could be learned from the queen as a leader?" DeAngelis asked.

"Well, I mean, what can't be learned from the queen? I think the authenticity of her leadership ... Her ability to make people feel at ease whilst also getting the business done," Wade-Smith said.

"How do you think King Charles will do in this role?" DeAngelis asked.

"Well, I think he's already demonstrated an extraordinary ability to respond to a very difficult moment in the family's life," Wade-Smith said.

With this new reign, Wade-Smith transitions from Her to His Majesty's trade commissioner for North America and consul general. The role and focus remains: strengthening partnerships between the United Kingdom and United States.

"It's the largest trade and investment relationship on the planet," Wade-Smith said.

A relationship, she says, that will continue to grow, under a new monarch.

"We mourn the loss of our queen, and we look forward to the reign of King Charles III," she said.

There are condolence books at the British Consulate that the public can sign. Visitors can stop by all week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and leave a message for the queen. Here in New York, there is also a condolence book at the United Nations.

Condolence messages can also be left online at royal.uk/send-message-condolence.

