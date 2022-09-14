ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Inova Health System approved for hospital expansion

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System received unanimous approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to build a new hospital next to its Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex in Alexandria, Va., FFXnow reported Sept. 14. The new hospital will stand at 985,000 square feet and include 144 beds across two patient towers...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students

The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
VIRGINIA STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon

Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing. This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
STEPHENSON, VA
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
LURAY, VA
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
DC-Area Favorite ‘Roaming Rooster’ Lands in Manassas

With its grand opening today, Roaming Rooster is serving up their free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free chicken sandwiches to hungry Manassas residents. Roaming Rooster is a Black-owned, D.C.-based business that started in 2015 as a food truck fleet. Fast forward to 2021, Roaming Rooster won the “Hottest New Sandwich Shop” award from the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) and has been off to the races opening up locations all across the DMV. “We’re very excited to open our new restaurant in Manassas! The City has such a great food scene and a lot of growth going on. With our various chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, and more, Roaming Rooster is ready to serve up all sorts of deliciousness in Manassas,” says owner Biniyam Habtemariam.
MANASSAS, VA
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident

Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
Fauquier Authorities investigate the death of a teacher

Fauquier County Authorities and Culpeper Police announced the investigation of the shooting of an Auburn Middle School teacher and his wife. Authorities responded to an emergency call Fri. Sept. 9 from the 1500 block of Burgandine Avenue where they found the couple shot to death. The deaths of 41 year...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
FCSO arrest a suspect in a Frederick County fatal shooting

The Frederick County Sheriff Office (FCSO) announced the arrest in a shooting death on Whitlock Lane in Frederick County. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 authorities received and responded to a report of someone being shot following an argument. Both law enforcement and emergency medical crews were dispatched to the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Winchester man off the hook

It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA
Page County Authorities arrest a troublesome suspect

After taking several complaints about individuals traveling at high rates of speed on South Antioch Road in Luray. The driver attempted to elude police and crashed his motorcycle then fled on foot leaving the motorcycle at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle Robert Thomas Kemp III of Luray would...
LURAY, VA

