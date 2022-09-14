Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Inova Health System approved for hospital expansion
Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System received unanimous approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to build a new hospital next to its Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex in Alexandria, Va., FFXnow reported Sept. 14. The new hospital will stand at 985,000 square feet and include 144 beds across two patient towers...
WTOP
Prince William Co. planning officials recommend data center proposal
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The first Battle of Pageland Lane ended in favor of landowners, but both sides will regroup before the final decisive battle. Early Thursday morning, the Prince William...
Washington Examiner
Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
Virginia lawmaker drafts bill to enhance reporting school employee arrests
FAIRFAX, Va. — Next steps are underway to improve how law enforcement can better notify school districts in Virginia of school employee arrests. Virginia Sen. Scott Surovell, D-District 36, is ready to introduce a bill he drafted that would enhance the current Virginia code on reporting school employees and adult students for certain offenses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing. This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
Washingtonian.com
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
WHSV
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DC-Area Favorite ‘Roaming Rooster’ Lands in Manassas
With its grand opening today, Roaming Rooster is serving up their free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free chicken sandwiches to hungry Manassas residents. Roaming Rooster is a Black-owned, D.C.-based business that started in 2015 as a food truck fleet. Fast forward to 2021, Roaming Rooster won the “Hottest New Sandwich Shop” award from the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) and has been off to the races opening up locations all across the DMV. “We’re very excited to open our new restaurant in Manassas! The City has such a great food scene and a lot of growth going on. With our various chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, and more, Roaming Rooster is ready to serve up all sorts of deliciousness in Manassas,” says owner Biniyam Habtemariam.
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
WHSV
Rockingham County School Board set to consider two policy changes later this month
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board met on Monday night and during the meeting heard two proposed policy changes that will be considered at the board’s next meeting on September 26. The first of the policies comes from board member Matt Cross and was introduced...
Virginia county votes to rename highways named after Confederate leaders
The board of supervisors in Virginia’s Fairfax County has voted to rename two highways named after Confederate leaders. The county board voted 9-1 on Tuesday to recommend calling Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in the Washington, D.C., suburbs by their federal highway numbers — Route 29 and Route 50, respectively.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Clarke County: Berryville motorcyclist killed in collision with dump truck, Hyundai
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County that occurred on Wednesday at 12:31 a.m. on Route 7. A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarke County
It was determined that a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a Mack dump truck that had slowed in order to make a U-turn. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Electra heading west, according to police.
theriver953.com
Fauquier Authorities investigate the death of a teacher
Fauquier County Authorities and Culpeper Police announced the investigation of the shooting of an Auburn Middle School teacher and his wife. Authorities responded to an emergency call Fri. Sept. 9 from the 1500 block of Burgandine Avenue where they found the couple shot to death. The deaths of 41 year...
Police: Middle school student in Prince William held knife to classmate’s neck
It was determined that a 12-year-old student brought a knife to school that morning and gave it to another 12-year-old female student, who then went into a classroom and held the knife to a third 12-year-old female student's neck.
theriver953.com
FCSO arrest a suspect in a Frederick County fatal shooting
The Frederick County Sheriff Office (FCSO) announced the arrest in a shooting death on Whitlock Lane in Frederick County. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 authorities received and responded to a report of someone being shot following an argument. Both law enforcement and emergency medical crews were dispatched to the...
wsvaonline.com
Winchester man off the hook
It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities arrest a troublesome suspect
After taking several complaints about individuals traveling at high rates of speed on South Antioch Road in Luray. The driver attempted to elude police and crashed his motorcycle then fled on foot leaving the motorcycle at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle Robert Thomas Kemp III of Luray would...
Comments / 0