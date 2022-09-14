Read full article on original website
Norm Lyons
2d ago
Hey Nan Dayton your city has of today been named the 5th most dangrrous city in America so i doubt you have much room to criticize
Ohio judge temporarily halts state’s ‘heartbeat law’
An Ohio judge has temporarily halted the state’s heartbeat law for the next two weeks while a lawsuit against the state proceeds. The temporary restraining order means that babies up to 20 weeks gestation can be aborted in the state until September 28th. The decision was made by Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian A. Jenkins, who declared the law “unconstitutional” and granted the injunction because he believes the plaintiffs have a chance at winning their lawsuit.
Discussions Underway to Propose New Redistricting Reform to Ohio Voters
Independent and balanced commission being considered for new ballot measure
wosu.org
Ohio state school board to consider a resolution on LGBTQ discrimination and school lunch funding
Ohio’s state school board will vote next week on a four-page resolution against a new federal rule which requires schools to investigate claims of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or risk losing their school breakfast and lunch funding. The resolution, proposed by Ohio Board of Education...
cleveland19.com
Ohio law enforcement agencies receive grants to prevent, investigate violent crime
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine announced 13 Ohio law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $8.2 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. These grants represent the eighth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, according to a release...
The Miami Valley reacts to Ohio’s 14-day abortion ban
“Women who are raped, women who are victims of incest or women who could die from their pregancies still can’t get help,” said Sen. Brown. “It’s hurting women, its hurting the reputation of our state frankly, I begin to hear about businesses not wanting to come to Ohio because of the extreme views on abortions, guns and other things.”
WOUB
Ohio schools get first report cards under new ‘star’ rating system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Report cards for the previous academic year — for more than 600 Ohio school districts and for individual buildings — have been released for the first time under a new rating system replacing A-F letter grades with one to five stars.
Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?
(WJW) With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country. In a September FOX 8/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters are throwing their support behind Republican candidate JD Vance, who leads his opponent, Tim Ryan, 44% […]
Ohio voters split on abortion law: Poll
Results from a poll by Fox 8, Emerson College and The Hill shows Ohio voters are split half and half when it comes to supporting or opposing Ohio's abortion law.
Equality Ohio and GLAAD Release Research on the LGBTQ+ Records of Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance
"It’s critical that Ohio’s LGBTQ and ally voters have the information."
Ohio law allowing guns in schools goes into effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — House Bill 99, which allows teachers to carry guns in their classrooms, is officially in effect. The bill, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine this past June, did not have bipartisan support: four Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against it. The law does not mean every teacher or school […]
West Virginia Treasurer against push to track gun & ammo purchases
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday came out strongly against a new push by some democratic lawmakers and gun control advocacy groups to make credit card companies track gun and ammunition sales.
Abortion in Ohio: Judge temporarily halts 6-week ban
According to NBC4i, abortions in Ohio are legal again through 20 weeks of gestation, at least for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins, a Democrat, penned the ruling Wednesday, which creates a temporary block for two weeks against S.B. 23, also known as Ohio’s heartbeat bill. He was responding to a motion for a temporary restraining order filed by five companies, which run abortion clinics in Columbus and other parts of the state.
Ohio’s redistricting fiasco highlights fragility of the rule of law underpinning our democracy: Steven H. Steinglass
CLEVELAND -- This has been a sad year in Ohio for those who believe in the rule of law. In the first five months of 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled five times that proposals of the Ohio Redistricting Commission for the decennial redistricting of the Ohio General Assembly violated the Ohio Constitution. The commission, enabled by the remarkable intervention of a three-judge federal district court panel, ignored each of the court’s decisions. As a result, Ohio voters on Nov. 8 will elect state legislators from districts distorted by partisan gerrymandering.
Whaley launches ads attacking DeWine on abortion rights in Ohio governor's race
CLEVELAND — A pregnant mother shares her life-or-death choice to have an abortion while taking sharp aim at Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s anti-abortion policies in a new TV ad from Democrat Nan Whaley, who is running to unseat the Republican incumbent this fall. “Terminating my pregnancy was devastating,”...
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
6 Ohio places renamed to remove deragatory term for Indigenous women
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two Ohio reservoirs, two streams, an island, and a bay were renamed this month as part of the Biden Administration decision to remove use of what is viewed as a slur against indigenous women from the name of nearly 650 federal places. The changes are in response...
dayton247now.com
Ohio Department of Health launches investigation into Troy Fire Department's baby box
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Troy Fire Department is calling on the Ohio Department of Health for a face-to-face meeting. This follows a citizen complaint, that the fire department's Safe Haven Baby Box, is not in compliance with the Ohio Department of Health, The Ohio Revised Code, and The Ohio Administrative Code. Although, according to documents Dayton 24/7 Now obtained, ODH already deemed the newborn baby incubator operational, June 27 of this year.
iheart.com
Solar Farms: Approved in Highland County, Public Hearing in Jackson County
(Columbus) -- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved an application Thursday filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Highland County. The 117 megawatt "Dodson Creek Solar" facility will occupy 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships in...
wosu.org
Ohio to use $25 million in federal funds to cap orphaned wells
Preparations are under way for Ohio to start plugging abandoned oil and gas wells using $25 million in federal funds, approved in the new infrastructure bill. The state has said it will utilize this funding to plug between 170 and 320 “orphaned” wells, many of which are located in the Appalachian region.
Ohio food banks report record need; Call on State for funding
Families struggling financially will oftentimes turn to local food banks to put food on the table, but food banks and pantries across Ohio are in need of help right now as well. Twelve different food pantries throughout Ohio are now asking for assistance due to the increasing demand from families...
Comments / 3