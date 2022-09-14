ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Norm Lyons
2d ago

Hey Nan Dayton your city has of today been named the 5th most dangrrous city in America so i doubt you have much room to criticize

Live Action News

Ohio judge temporarily halts state’s ‘heartbeat law’

An Ohio judge has temporarily halted the state’s heartbeat law for the next two weeks while a lawsuit against the state proceeds. The temporary restraining order means that babies up to 20 weeks gestation can be aborted in the state until September 28th. The decision was made by Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian A. Jenkins, who declared the law “unconstitutional” and granted the injunction because he believes the plaintiffs have a chance at winning their lawsuit.
WDTN

The Miami Valley reacts to Ohio’s 14-day abortion ban

“Women who are raped, women who are victims of incest or women who could die from their pregancies still can’t get help,” said Sen. Brown. “It’s hurting women, its hurting the reputation of our state frankly, I begin to hear about businesses not wanting to come to Ohio because of the extreme views on abortions, guns and other things.”
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio law allowing guns in schools goes into effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — House Bill 99, which allows teachers to carry guns in their classrooms, is officially in effect. The bill, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine this past June, did not have bipartisan support: four Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against it. The law does not mean every teacher or school […]
93.1 WZAK

Abortion in Ohio: Judge temporarily halts 6-week ban

According to NBC4i, abortions in Ohio are legal again through 20 weeks of gestation, at least for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins, a Democrat, penned the ruling Wednesday, which creates a temporary block for two weeks against S.B. 23, also known as Ohio’s heartbeat bill. He was responding to a motion for a temporary restraining order filed by five companies, which run abortion clinics in Columbus and other parts of the state.
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s redistricting fiasco highlights fragility of the rule of law underpinning our democracy: Steven H. Steinglass

CLEVELAND -- This has been a sad year in Ohio for those who believe in the rule of law. In the first five months of 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled five times that proposals of the Ohio Redistricting Commission for the decennial redistricting of the Ohio General Assembly violated the Ohio Constitution. The commission, enabled by the remarkable intervention of a three-judge federal district court panel, ignored each of the court’s decisions. As a result, Ohio voters on Nov. 8 will elect state legislators from districts distorted by partisan gerrymandering.
dayton247now.com

Ohio Department of Health launches investigation into Troy Fire Department's baby box

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Troy Fire Department is calling on the Ohio Department of Health for a face-to-face meeting. This follows a citizen complaint, that the fire department's Safe Haven Baby Box, is not in compliance with the Ohio Department of Health, The Ohio Revised Code, and The Ohio Administrative Code. Although, according to documents Dayton 24/7 Now obtained, ODH already deemed the newborn baby incubator operational, June 27 of this year.
wosu.org

Ohio to use $25 million in federal funds to cap orphaned wells

Preparations are under way for Ohio to start plugging abandoned oil and gas wells using $25 million in federal funds, approved in the new infrastructure bill. The state has said it will utilize this funding to plug between 170 and 320 “orphaned” wells, many of which are located in the Appalachian region.
