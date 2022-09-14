BELPRE — Belpre High School has announced the Students of the Month for September. Nichole Gogan is the daughter of Dawanna and Bob Gogan. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, A.E.R.O. and the No. 1 Club. She is on the B.H.S. cross country team and on the Prepair Squad. Her plans include attending Florida University or another college to major in math. She intends to obtain a bachelor’s degree and then attend law school.

