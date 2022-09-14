Photos: Brebeuf Jesuit shuts out Roncalli to win fifth Circle City Conference girls soccer title

The Brebeuf Jesuit girls soccer team had a seven-game win streak snapped with a tie against Carroll (Fort Wayne) and a loss to Crown Point on Saturday.

The Braves responded with a 2-0 win over visiting Roncalli in a Circle City Conference contest on Tuesday to capture their fifth league championship in seven seasons.

Freshman Aly Arena netted her fourth goal of the season in the second half for what turned out to be the game-winning goal. Senior Mia Winters added a late goal for her fifth goal of the season.

Senior goalkeeper Sophia Payne earned her seventh shutout of the season.

Brebeuf improved to 9-2-2 overall and 5-0 in Circle City Conference play. Roncalli fell to 6-5-1 overall and 2-2 in league action.

Here's a look at the game from photographer Mark Evrard:

Roncalli at Brebeuf Jesuit girls soccer

Photos from Mark Evrard