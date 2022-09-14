ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Photos: Brebeuf Jesuit shuts out Roncalli to win fifth Circle City Conference girls soccer title

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3k8m_0hvFcGRS00

The Brebeuf Jesuit girls soccer team had a seven-game win streak snapped with a tie against Carroll (Fort Wayne) and a loss to Crown Point on Saturday.

The Braves responded with a 2-0 win over visiting Roncalli in a Circle City Conference contest on Tuesday to capture their fifth league championship in seven seasons.

Freshman Aly Arena netted her fourth goal of the season in the second half for what turned out to be the game-winning goal. Senior Mia Winters added a late goal for her fifth goal of the season.

Senior goalkeeper Sophia Payne earned her seventh shutout of the season.

Brebeuf improved to 9-2-2 overall and 5-0 in Circle City Conference play. Roncalli fell to 6-5-1 overall and 2-2 in league action.

Here's a look at the game from photographer Mark Evrard:

Roncalli at Brebeuf Jesuit girls soccer

Photos from Mark Evrard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8QOJ_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKAZZ_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7XA2_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJ0cT_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8QGt_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjbyV_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzCdO_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbkLz_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XSsJ_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRgyN_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMi41_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvfaC_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBSWd_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jU37E_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0e7y_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgwhQ_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hr2F_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNEqX_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOxIm_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BsYCv_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDIJE_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434Lp5_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aLYJ_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nmmM_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBnZI_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDI3F_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YNEm_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdbUF_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R98Pr_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8tef_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSw1e_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vAn6_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSWq4_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JV6i5_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsxRs_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3blXGI_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsFNz_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPRfG_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dopkm_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5eUj_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkOfW_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMcqn_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZOF6_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHLv0_0hvFcGRS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FjjI_0hvFcGRS00

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

