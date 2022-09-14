Sept. 9, 2022: Pharrell and Adidas Originals have teamed up to deliver another exotic colorway of the Hu NMD, this time using an earthy amber hue with the fall approaching. This iteration of the Hu NMD “Animal Print” features an all-over print, which adds texture to the sock-like Primeknit uppers, as well as plush Boost midsoles and the style’s signature heel cage that allows the wearer to customize how they’re laced. Also, the look comes with rope laces with reflective elements. The look arrives Sept. 17 via Adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and at select retailers. Sept. 1, 2022: Berluti has launched...

