Read full article on original website
Related
Nike’s New Air Max Scorpion Sneaker Debuts Next Month
Nike has introduced a new sneaker to its herald Air Max running line with the latest Air Max Scorpion hitting stores soon. After images of the shoe initially surfaced in July, the sportswear giant unveiled today that the Nike Air Max Scorpion will hit stores next month. According to Nike, the Air Max Scorpion took 18 months to develop and its accelerated timeline was made possible due to its VR design software and simulation tools, which allowed for real time collabs between various designers, engineers and developers. Previously, testing protocols that took eight weeks could now be tested in five weeks. Nancy...
sneakernews.com
END Receives Exclusive Moncler Trailgrip GORE-TEX Colorway
Alongside expanding their collaborative network, Moncler has begun further evolving their in-house talent, appointing Nathan VanHook, former Creative Director for Nike ACG, as their Head of Footwear. And with his years of expertise, VanHook has developed a wide range of highly technical sneakers, such as the Trailgrip GTX, which debuted alongside a number of additional FW22 sneakers.
Hypebae
Coach Pulls a Balenciaga With Distressed High Tops
For Spring 2023, Coach combines the maximalism of exaggerated knitwear with sleek leather safari jackets. The latter part of the collection switched gears with collegiate separates and a handful of embroidered babydoll dresses. As for accessories, Coach leans heavily into wristlets, messenger bags and a litany of distressed sneakers. The...
Sneaker Releases: Pharrell and Adidas Originals Deliver the Hu NMD ‘Animal Print’ in Amber + More
Sept. 9, 2022: Pharrell and Adidas Originals have teamed up to deliver another exotic colorway of the Hu NMD, this time using an earthy amber hue with the fall approaching. This iteration of the Hu NMD “Animal Print” features an all-over print, which adds texture to the sock-like Primeknit uppers, as well as plush Boost midsoles and the style’s signature heel cage that allows the wearer to customize how they’re laced. Also, the look comes with rope laces with reflective elements. The look arrives Sept. 17 via Adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and at select retailers. Sept. 1, 2022: Berluti has launched...
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
This Premium Nike Air Max 90 Is Straight Money
As Nike Air Max continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, some of its most popular silhouettes from over the years keep emerging in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: A Nike Air Max 90 prepped for what seems to be a money-inspired collection. Akin to a recently-surfaced take on the...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Marks The Return Of GORE-TEX Materials For Fall 2022
For the past few years The Swooshes use of GORE-TEX materials has revolutionized winterized footwear through their most heralded silhouettes. The Fall 2022 calendar will certainly see the return of weather-ready styles with the Nike Air Max 90 being marked as the Trojan Horse. Split between leather and GORE-TEX textiles,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Jordan Brand Introduces Its Latest Lifestyle Shoe, The Granville Pro
Over the course of the last few years, Jordan Brand has introduced a drove of lifestyle sneakers. And come this September, yet another one will be hitting the shelves: the Granville Pro. The latest addition to the 23 Engineered line-up, the Granville Pro is a stark departure from the Jumpman’s...
Clot’s New Jordan Delta 2 Collab Is Inspired by the Air Jordan 13 ‘Flint’
Frequent collaborators Clot and Jordan Brand have joined forces yet again and for their latest project, the duo is collaborating on a lifestyle shoe for the first time ever. After giving the acclaimed Nike Dunk High a metallic silver upgrade in March, the Hong Kong-based brand and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand are dressing the popular Jordan Delta 2 lifestyle shoe in a colorway that’s inspired by the classic Air Jordan 13 “Flint.” According to Clot, this project is inspired by one of Clot founder and creative director Edison Chen’s favorite Jordan silhouettes, which is the Jordan 13. The signature “Flint” mesh overlay...
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Italian Fashion Logs Best-performing Year to Date as Milan Fashion Week Draws Near
MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week draws nearer, the Italian fashion industry has left the quagmire caused by the COVID-19 pandemic behind, logging revenues of 83.3 billion euros in 2021 and on track to jump 10.5 percent this year to 92 billion euros, according to preliminary projections, according to a study from Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. It is the industry’s best performance in 20 years. Unveiling the full schedule of Milan Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 20 to 26 and features more than 60 shows, the majority of which are physical, Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts
Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20. Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were...
hypebeast.com
Jayston Tatum Shares a First Look at the Air Jordan 37 Low
A new NBA season is just around the corner, and before the new 82 game batch kicks off, NBA players around the league are already starting to show off some of the newer hoop silhouettes. One that falls in that category is Jayson Tatum — who was recently spotted out sharpening his game at his alma mater Duke with the new Air Jordan 37 Low on his soles.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the AMBUSH® x Levi's Mid-Indigo Denim Collab
After early teaser images surfaced last month, AMBUSH® and Levi’s now reveal their full collection lookbook. The series is found in mid-indigo denim and AMBUSH®’s signature metallic silver details featuring two trucker jackets and two pairs of jeans. A special loose-fit trucker jacket featuring a silver jacron tag on the back and all-over bottle-cap-style buttons will be made available exclusively at AMBUSH®.
hypebeast.com
XLIM Delivers Third Release of Its "EP.2 SYNOPSIS" Collection
Continuing the release of its “EP.2 SYNOPSIS” collection, South Korean label XLIM is now readying the third delivery of its latest range. Leading the selection this time around are a set of light windbreakers in blue and black color options. The outerwear styles come complete with a hood outfitted with elastic toggles and a main center zipper closure.
hypebeast.com
Haeckels' Fragrance Re-Launch Means Your Signature Scent Just Got Sustainable
Haeckels has been changing the skincare and wellness industry for over 10 years with its ecological approaches, and now it aims to double down on its earth-friendly initiatives with the re-launch of Haeckels Fragrance. With its roots planted in Margate, a local seaside town on the Kent coastline, Haeckels releases its localized scents that capture the spirit and mood of Dreamland — an amusement park — with notes of rose and burnt leather, while Reculver is anchored with cassis and neroli, a more classic touch for the village that has a Roman fort. Elsewhere, Pegwell is sweet with fennel and juniper.
hypebeast.com
Rick Owens DRKSHDW Imagines Relaxed Silhouettes With Edge
Rick Owens DRKSHDW has just released a new range of black tonal apparel items and sneakers on HBX. Highlighted in the HBX lookbook are the sleeveless Tarp T-shirt and the Jersey Trucker Cut-Off Shorts with rugged edges. Other standout pieces include the Hustler Hoodie, the Prisoner Drawstring Pants, and the...
hypebeast.com
KANGHYUK's SS23 "COLLECTION 12" Explores Various Materials
Continuing to expand on its design language, South Korea’s KANGHYUK has now shared its Spring/Summer 2023 “COLLECTION 12.” Exploring the utilization of materials in their purest form, the latest seasonal range is centered around “Artificialness, Material, and Balance,” “Sustainability,” “Collaboration,” and “Installation.”
Comments / 0