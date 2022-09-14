ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

They put on COVID masks and cashed $100,000 in bad checks at MS Coast bank, records show

By Margaret Baker
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Three Honduran nationals charged in a federal bank fraud case are among the 12 to 16 suspects who cashed $100,000 in fraudulent checks at a Moss Point bank, according to court records.

The suspects were packed into three vehicles that had stopped in a parking lot near Merchants and Marine bank on Highway 613 in Moss Point the afternoon of May 27, according to FBI Safe Streets Task Force agent Brodey Gibson.

Before emerging from the vehicles that day around noon, Gibson said, witnesses saw the suspects change their clothes and put on masks similar to those used to fight COVID-19.

So far, three of the suspects — identified as Enmer Ramon Garay Coello, Carlos Eduardo Espinal and Jorge Joseph Romero — have been taken into custody in South Mississippi.

Those arrests occurred during a Harrison County traffic stop nearly three hours after the bank manager called to report the crimes to the Moss Point Police Department. The Harrison County deputy who stopped the car did not know the suspects had been involved in the alleged bank fraud scheme until after their arrests.

During the Harrison County stop, authorities found 38 fraudulent identification cards, cash and marijuana in three different containers in the gray Volkswagen they were in, the records say.

A federal grand jury has since indicted all three on charges of bank fraud, attempt and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to possess with intent to use or transfer five or more documents or authentication devices, and fraud or misuse of permits and visas.

Coello is facing an additional federal charge of unlawful transportation or moving of people living or immigrating to the country illegally for commercial advantage or private gain.

The federal bank fraud and conspiracy charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 60 years each.

According to the reports, the investigation began the afternoon of May 27 after the bank manager called Moss Point police to report the suspects had just cashed 56 fraudulent checks.

The bank manager told authorities the bank cashed the checks after one of the suspects who spoke fluent English erroneously explained that they had just arrived in the area to do work and would be around the area for a month.

The fraudulent checks had been written under the account name of National Contracting, the complaint says.

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Arrest made in armed robbery in D’Iberville

One man was arrested on charges of an armed robbery today. Zederick Cooks Jr. was charged for a robbery that took place on Fountain Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. yesterday. The victim of the robbery said Cooks offered to give her a ride to cash a check. After cashing the check, the victim said Cooks pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WLOX

Perkinston man pleads guilty to stealing car, kicking officer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - 35-year-old Jeremiah Scott McCarthy of Perkinston has pled guilty to carjacking and assaulting an officer. The incident originally took place on August 16, 2021 when officers with Biloxi PD responded to reports of a carjacking at the South Mississippi Kidney Center around 5 a.m. A 59-year-old victim who was waiting on his dialysis appointment told officers that McCarthy ran up to him, pushed him out of his vehicle and stole it.
PERKINSTON, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man found guilty of murdering mother of two

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County jury on Thursday found 55-year-old Kenny Lee Campbell of Mobile guilty of murdering a 27-year-old mother. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said that on March 3, 2018, Campbell fatally shot Lelia Smith inside her vehicle. “Due to his senseless actions, two...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Moss Point, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Moss Point, MS
Harrison County, MS
Coronavirus
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Predator Stalks Prey in Armed Robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Like a predator stalking prey, this week’s FOX10 News Fugitive Files Subject checked out his victim before making his move-robbing him at gunpoint. According to Mobile Police-this is that predator: 19 year old Jalen Barnes. Earlier this month, investigators tell FOX10 News, Barnes was driving in Plateau, and spotted a couple of guys hanging out on Lincoln Avenue and Author Street. Police say Barnes circled the area a couple of times, before stopping his car, sticking a gun in the victim’s face, and demanding all of his personal property. The victim complied, then ran away. Barnes hasn’t been seen since.
MOBILE, AL
NOLA.com

In Terrytown Facebook Marketplace murder, defendant pleads not guilty

A Mississippi man accused of killing a woman during a Terrytown robbery he set up through the online Facebook Marketplace has been indicted with first-degree murder. Daniel Tenner, 21, of Jackson, was also charged with armed robbery and obstruction of justice, according to Jefferson Parish court records. He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.
TERRYTOWN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Fraud#Federal Bank#Covid#Fbi#Ms Coast#Honduran#Merchants#Marine
WKRG News 5

Man found with over $40,000 in drug money, arrested in Mobile Co.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had $43,139 in drug money. Cesar Humberto Melendez-Morales was arrested after deputies pulled him over during a traffic stop. Melendez-Morales was found with marijuana, a loaded handgun and four bundles of money totaling $43,139, according to a news release from the […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs PD needs help locating a suspect

Ocean Springs police need the public’s help finding a suspect in a commercial burglary case. Randi Brochard is the last suspect of a 24-hour storage burglary who is not in custody. If you have any information about where she is, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading their app P3 Tips or by calling 1-877-787-5898.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WALA-TV FOX10

I-10 traffic stop leads to confiscation of bundles of drug money

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop of a silver Ford F150 on Wednesday on I-10. During the course of the stop, deputies discovered the driver had an active deportation order by the U.S. Border Patrol. According to MCSO deputies discovered a small amount...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police arrest one man in shooting at Extend-A-Stay hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police responded around 3 p.m. this afternoon to the Extend-A-Stay hotel on I-65 Service Road South in Mobile. When Mobile Police arrived on the the scene they discovered that Myron Vail had shot the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

16-year-old arrested in Get Air shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the shooting at Get Air Trampoline Park from Sept. 3. Officials said a 16-year-old was identified as one of the people involved. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to police. […]
MOBILE, AL
dallasexpress.com

Four Arrested After Local Armored Truck Robbery

An armored truck employee was shot during a robbery in Carrollton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Four people were arrested in East Texas in connection with the crime later the same day. The alleged perpetrators will be extradited to North Texas. Around noon on September 8, two employees were...
CARROLLTON, TX
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
4K+
Followers
182
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy