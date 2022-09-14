ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Metra holds board meeting to address possibility of freight railroad worker strike

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3aSE_0hvFbw2P00

Metra discuss preparation for possible freight railroad worker strike 01:03

CHICAGO (CBS) – Metra held a board meeting Wednesday to address the looming threat of a railroad worker strike. If the strike happens, nine of Metra's 11 lines could be halted Friday.

Both BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad - which own and operate the lines - have said they will begin curtailing service on Thursday after the evening rush in preparation for the stoppage, according to a statement from Metra.

The following trains will not operate Thursday night:

BNSF

• Inbound trains 1296, 1298, 1300, and 1302 are canceled (all depart Aurora after 8 p.m.)

• Outbound trains 1289, 1291 1293, and 1295 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Union Pacific North

• Inbound trains 372 and 374 are canceled (all depart Waukegan after 10 p.m.)

• Outbound trains 371, 373, 375, and 377 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Union Pacific Northwest

• Inbound trains 666 and 668 are canceled (all depart after 9:30 p.m.)

• Outbound trains 661,663,665 and 601 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Union Pacific West

• Inbound train 68 is canceled (departs Elburn after 9:15 p.m.)

• Outbound trains 69 and 71 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Metra says they're hopeful that a settlement can be reached before the deadline.

A possible strike is forcing Amtrak to cancel service on more routes - including to New Orleans, San Antonio, New York, and Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auWJ5_0hvFbw2P00

On Monday, Amtrak suspended service on three routes out west to make sure trains would arrive before any potential disruptions.

If the possibility of a strike isn't enough, a major infrastructure project could add another snag.

Union Pacific is scheduled to replace about 68,000 rail ties on the UP North north line - between the Ravenswood Metra station and Kenosha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQS3N_0hvFbw2P00

Work is set to begin Tuesday and will be done mostly overnight to lessen the impact - but Metra says some delays are possible.

It is expected to be complete by the end of November.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Possible railroad strike already affecting some Metra lines in Chicago area on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The looming strike by freight railroad workers could have a very real impact on thousands of Chicago commuters beginning Thursday night.CBS 2's Chris Tye learned which Metra lines will and won't be impacted because of the possible strike.Amtrak announced it is canceling all long-distance trains starting Thursday over fears of the strike.Metra also started to preventatively cancel trains in the Chicago area, regardless of how the contract standoff goes, starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday. These are lines that carry 80,000 Chicagoland commuters on a typical weekday.Some, but not all, Metra trains run on tracks operated by...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Drivers flood Chicago Loop for second night for Mexican Independence Day festivities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of drivers converged downtown Friday night in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.A long line of drivers came down Washington Street near the CBS 2 Broadcast Center waving Mexican flags, honking their horns, and sometimes revving their engines in festivity. Some people were also seen sitting on cars and even popping off fireworks, and cars and motorcycles were seen traveling on the sidewalk in a few instances.People were also seen dancing in the middle of downtown streets, including Washington and Dearborn streetsA car caught fire at Wabash Avenue and Roosevelt Road just before 10 p.m., though it was not clear if this was related to the festivities.  Traffic was backed up around the downtown are area Friday night. A similar scene, though with relatively fewer cars, was seen on Thursday night.Chicago Police earlier announced their plans to contain the crowds and control traffic.With the holiday on Friday, police said they were working to make sure celebrations are safe – particularly people who wanted to drive in a car parade through the city, a longtime tradition in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some Robbins residents still without running water, as feud between the village and a landlord continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people in south suburban Robbins are going on 24-hours with no running water.Those in apartment buildings are caught in the middle of a financial dispute between the landlord and village staff. CBS 2's Steven Graves is at the village hall trying to get answers and getting those answers has been a back and forth.A lot of finger pointing, all over money, has residents fuming. Many people are going to their sinks to find only drips of water coming out of the faucet. One of three apartment buildings along Central Avenue near 139th Street has no running water.CBS...
ROBBINS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Aurora, IL
Local
Illinois Business
City
Waukegan, IL
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Gary airport to explore passenger service

The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority is taking preliminary steps to once again provide passenger service. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the airport authority board on Wednesday approved a contract with a consulting firm to perform a series of analyses and forecasts and set up meetings with airlines.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

A firsthand look at the concept of air taxis, which CEO says would make short trips in fraction of time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Air taxis could one day be an option to get you to and from the airport to the suburbs in just minutes.We first reported last week on a company hoping to be in the air by 2026 is testing out their capabilities in Chicago. On Wednesday, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar got a look a firsthand look at the operation.De Mar joined Andre Stein, chief executive officer of Eve Air Mobility, on a helicopter ride from Tinley Park to the city. It is a simulation of what Stein hopes will someday be 240 air taxis along 150 routes...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

City Council member wants crackdown on motorcycle clubs wreaking havoc

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) for years has railed and legislated against the “drag-racing sub-culture” of motorcycle clubs wreaking havoc on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive, Lower Wacker and the streets and sidewalks of her South Loop ward. To crack down on those clubs, which she said are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metra#Freight Trains#Bnsf Railway#Union Pacific Railroad#Union Pacific North#Union Pacific West#Amtrak
CBS Chicago

Uber expands Comfort Electric option to Chicago, 14 more cities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, Chicagoans can use Uber to hail an electric vehicle, as the company seeks to reduce pollution.Uber is expanding its "Comfort Electric" product line to 15 more cities, including Chicago, where users now have the option to request a ride in a premium electric vehicle; like a Tesla, Polestar, or Ford Mustang Mach-E.Uber said it's the company's way to try and slash its carbon footprint by incentivizing its drivers to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).The company plans to spend $800 million to offset costs to drivers. It's paying them an extra dollar for every EV trip...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot testifies for more funding to have Chicago's lead water lines removed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to get more money for Chicago to remove its lead water lines. She's testifying Thursday along with other Great Lakes mayors at a federal field hearing on the Infrastructure Act.The hearing on lead line removal and water equity in Great Lake cities is being held in Milwaukee.The panel includes federal and state officials who decide how the money from the Infrastructure Act gets distributed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Dozens of families without water in Robbins; village says landlord is delinquent on water bills

ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) -- Dozens of families in south suburban Robbins were without water Thursday.According to a Robbins village spokesperson, the landlord of several apartment complexes owes $137,000 in water bills – all while collecting rent from his tenants with individual water bills calculated into their payments."These monies are collected by the current landlord who has been negligent in his obligation to pay the water bill for each individual unit of housing," the village spokesman wrote. "However, he continues to collect the rent payments monthly from his tenants."The village said the landlord's "blatant irresponsibility" predates the current mayor's administration –...
ROBBINS, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure

Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mexican Independence Day celebrations begin with overnight crowds in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue to bring big crowds to The Loop.There were fireworks set off in the street, a car parade of people waving flags and eventually people got out of their cars and walked.Chicago police announced their plans to contain the crowds and control traffic.With the holiday on Friday, police say they are working to make sure celebrations are safe, particularly people who want to drive in a car caravan through the city, a longtime tradition in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy