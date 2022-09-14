Metra holds board meeting to address possibility of freight railroad worker strike

Metra discuss preparation for possible freight railroad worker strike 01:03

CHICAGO (CBS) – Metra held a board meeting Wednesday to address the looming threat of a railroad worker strike. If the strike happens, nine of Metra's 11 lines could be halted Friday.

Both BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad - which own and operate the lines - have said they will begin curtailing service on Thursday after the evening rush in preparation for the stoppage, according to a statement from Metra.

The following trains will not operate Thursday night:

BNSF

• Inbound trains 1296, 1298, 1300, and 1302 are canceled (all depart Aurora after 8 p.m.)

• Outbound trains 1289, 1291 1293, and 1295 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Union Pacific North

• Inbound trains 372 and 374 are canceled (all depart Waukegan after 10 p.m.)

• Outbound trains 371, 373, 375, and 377 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Union Pacific Northwest

• Inbound trains 666 and 668 are canceled (all depart after 9:30 p.m.)

• Outbound trains 661,663,665 and 601 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Union Pacific West

• Inbound train 68 is canceled (departs Elburn after 9:15 p.m.)

• Outbound trains 69 and 71 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Metra says they're hopeful that a settlement can be reached before the deadline.

A possible strike is forcing Amtrak to cancel service on more routes - including to New Orleans, San Antonio, New York, and Boston.

On Monday, Amtrak suspended service on three routes out west to make sure trains would arrive before any potential disruptions.

If the possibility of a strike isn't enough, a major infrastructure project could add another snag.

Union Pacific is scheduled to replace about 68,000 rail ties on the UP North north line - between the Ravenswood Metra station and Kenosha.

Work is set to begin Tuesday and will be done mostly overnight to lessen the impact - but Metra says some delays are possible.

It is expected to be complete by the end of November.