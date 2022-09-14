ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry County, IL

13 people reported 'gastrointestinal illness' after eating at McHenry County restaurant

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry Department of Health is trying to figure out what made more than a dozen people sick after eating out.

According to the health department, there was an outbreak of "a gastrointestinal illness" connected to the restaurant D.C. Cobb's, located at 1204 N. Green Street.

Thirteen people got sick after eating there. The MCDH is investigating source and outbreak. The health department said D.C. Cobb's is "fully cooperating."

Anyone who ate there from August 29 through September 13 is asked to fill out a survey to help the MCDH getting information on the cause of the outbreak.

The confidential survey is a secure webform that's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant: https://redcap.link/DC_Cobbs .

The MCDH said anyone with severe gastrointestinal symptoms should connect with their healthcare provider.

Comments / 19

Teri Glavach
2d ago

My question is, is it the food or is an employee possibly not washing their hands after using the bathroom?

Reply(1)
8
ACC Swindler
2d ago

This happens at some of the best restaurants.. sometimes you just get bad product from a supplier.

Reply
6
uncle fat drunk
2d ago

DC cobbs sucks! they don't even know how to season a burger, tried it 2 times glad I never went back !

Reply
4
Chicago, IL
