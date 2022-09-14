Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Missing cat returns home and rings video doorbell, NY family says. ‘We all gasped’
After going missing for a few days, a clever New York feline returned home and politely rang the video doorbell. The 8-year-old cat named Lilly disappeared from owner Stefanie Whitley’s Long Island home four days earlier, producing panic throughout the household, according to Newsweek. The family had recently moved...
"The Price Has Gone Up But The Quality Has Gone Down": Grocery Shoppers Are Sharing The Specific Items They've Had To Stop Buying Due To Inflation
"I scanned a bag of grapes the other day and it came out to $11, so I guess I’m never buying grapes again."
Comments / 0